C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is seen as an artificial intelligence (AI) meme stock by a lot of people, but the company is heavily involved in AI software. The sector has struggled to gain traction despite all of the excitement around generative AI and AI GPU chips. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock after the rally back up to $30, but the company might be able to generate excitement levels similar to Palantir Technologies (PLTR) with ramping-up commercial demand.

Slow Ramp, But Big Ramp

Over the last few quarters, C3.ai has ramped up pilot programs for generative AI, but those customer engagements don't drive meaningful sales in the short term. The company only reported FQ2 2024 revenues of $73.2 million, leaving the sales level stuck in this range for 3 quarters now.

The problem is that C3.ai has shifted to a consumption model that takes nearly 2 years for reported revenues to exceed the subscription model. Revenues are now reported based on usage levels, and customers take a significant time to reach levels topping the revenues generated upfront from a license.

The other problem is that C3.ai has a building pilot program for generative AI customers. In FQ2, the company signed 36 total pilot deals, 20 generative AI deals, with 21 of the customers having a revenue base in excess of $10 billion, indicating very large corporations are working with C3.ai.

The company only reported 8 generative AI pilot deals for the July quarter, with just 13 total pilot deals last FQ1. C3.ai is seeing a massive ramp in interest in the platform similar to the amounts reported by Palantir Technologies for the recent December quarter, or 2 months of additional data following the C3.ai last reported quarter.

Palantir reported strong market indications with the Q4'23 results, yet a lack of actual revenues. The AI software company reported a massive jump in U.S. commercial accounts by 55% YoY to 221, yet Palantir only guided to total revenue growth of 17% in the upcoming Q1.

If anything, C3.ai has provided indications of similar surging demand by the most recently reported October quarter, with the generative AI qualified pipeline going to over 225 for 55% sequential growth. Even back in the FQ1 '24 earnings release, CEO Tom Siebel already indicated the amazing response to their AI offerings:

The market response to our Generative AI offerings is staggering. C3 Generative AI provides fine-tuned tailored Generative AI solutions that address the crippling problems that prevent widespread industry adoption of LLMs.

The problem with the pilot deals is that C3.ai only garners ~$250K per deal for a 12-week period. The happy customers generate limited revenues in the additional quarter and slowly convert to higher revenues over time.

Besides the pilot deals, the company continues to highlight the slow shift to the consumption-based business. It takes ~7 quarters for a deal to surpass the subscription model, and a lot of the pilot deals are just getting ramped up. C3.ai is only 5 quarters into the business shift.

Market Needs Inflection Point

C3.ai guided to limited sequential growth in FQ3 '24, hence the minimal stock reaction over the last quarter. The company will report quarterly results for the period ending January after the close on February 28th.

The consensus analyst estimates currently have revenues hitting $76 million in FQ3, with a further jump to nearly $84 million for the fiscal year-end April quarter. Though, a lot of the sequential jump is fiscal year end flush, the stock market will still find an inflection point in the revenue total as a positive.

Remember, Palantir jumped significantly, and the company didn't report an inflection point, as far as revenues. The market just became convinced all of the new commercial accounts in the U.S. would lead to eventual strong overall revenue growth.

Another concern of the market is the ongoing losses. C3.ai has a large cash balance of $763 million to fund the ongoing losses boosted by all of the focus on the generative AI pilots, but the market definitely needs to see the revenue jump to help offset losses.

The stock currently has a market cap of $3.5 billion with an enterprise value of only $2.7 billion. C3.ai increased the cash burn to $45 million over the 1H'24 in order to build the generative AI pipeline via brand awareness and lead generation marketing.

While Palantir is profitable now, C3.ai is in line to produce the type of eye-popping customer growth when reporting FQ3'24 results in a couple of weeks. The stock may or may not pop like Palantir, but C3.ai is much cheaper at only 10x FY25 sales targets of just $365 million. The upside potential is clearly from the company easily surpassing these relatively low revenue targets, considering the pipeline and pilot deals are growing at a much faster clip.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that C3.ai, Inc. isn't necessarily a cheap stock here. Similar to the prior research, the goal here is to acquire shares on a dip where the price is more reasonable. The stock only slipped to a low of $24 in the last few months, and investors definitely face the possibility that C3.ai, Inc. reports some staggering growth metrics leading to a big rally in the stock.