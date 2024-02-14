Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
C3.ai: Positive Read Off Palantir

Feb. 14, 2024 2:10 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI) StockPLTR1 Comment
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • C3.ai, Inc. is seen as an AI meme stock, but it is heavily involved in generative AI software.
  • The company has experienced a slow ramp in sales due to the shift to a consumption model and pilot programs with limited initial revenues.
  • C3.ai has seen a surge in interest from large corporations for its generative AI platform, similar to Palantir Technologies.
  • The stock already trades at a premium of 10x FY25 sales targets and the risk could easily be explosive customer numbers.
In this photo illustration, the logo of C3.ai is seen...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is seen as an artificial intelligence (AI) meme stock by a lot of people, but the company is heavily involved in AI software. The sector has struggled to gain traction despite all of

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
46.27K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ChartGuru profile picture
ChartGuru
Today, 3:03 PM
Comments (155)
Nice perspective....seems like a hated company since it has AI in its name so people think its overvalued blah blah blah. The weekly chart tells the story on why u better have some calls as protection if carrying a short position come the 28th. 37% short and 8 days to cover so lets see what happens in 2 weeks.
About AI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AI
--
Compare

