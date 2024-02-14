Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge: A Safe Bond Substitute But Not Much More (Upgrade)

Summary

  • Enbridge's base business, particularly the Liquids Pipelines and Gas Transmission, is solid but slow growing.
  • Enbridge's acquisition of three US-based natural gas distribution utilities will have minimal impact on discounted cash flow per share.
  • With its low growth, Enbridge common stock will trade like a bond, helped more by declining interest rates than earnings growth expectations.
  • Enbridge common stock is upgraded to a Hold rating due to the expectations for lower rates ahead.
  • The US dollar-denominated Series 1 and 5 preferred shares are higher in the capital structure and remain a Buy.
Oil Facilities As Alberta Counters Trudeau Climate Plan With Net Zero "Aspiration"

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Holding Steady, Dominion Gas Deal Not A Game Changer

Note: All dollar values mentioned are in Canadian dollars unless specifically indicated otherwise.

I last covered Enbridge common stock (NYSE:ENB) (TSX:ENB:CA) in September 2023 when a deal

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EBGEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
Today, 3:01 PM
Comments (9.52K)
If a stock delivers a 7.9% yield and is growing at low single digits, the yield on book cost is headed towards a double-digit yield on book cost. I own a list of companies that are now double-digit yielders on book cost. ADP 17%, HON 11%, PM 11.5%, SNA 21%, ITW 14%, TXN 14%, and the most boring of all HD 37%. Show me a bond that will do that for you. Most of these also have large capital gains but there were times the prevailing advice was to sell. By not selling good companies you steadily increase overall yield. I often reposition but at some point, you want a portfolio that gushes cash as well as generating capital gains. My ENB stock yields 8.4% yield on book and will not be sold anytime soon. 30% of holdings are cash cows that pay the bills.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (6.08K)
Thanks, Gary. I enjoyed this. What's more, no complaints (!). Long ENB for now.
Paul
d
dbaner
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (8)
Only problem you need to pay $50 fees to buy this forign stock through fedility
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Today, 2:42 PM
Comments (2.77K)
@dbaner true for the preferreds. The common has no foreign settlement fee. Seems like gouging. Many other brokers do not charge this fee.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (6.08K)
@dbaner I encourage you to read the Fidelity fine print. There are ways to pay less in most cases if you follow the rules. And there are also the OTC pink-sheet options if you can handle that wisely.
Paul
d
digger11
Today, 2:29 PM
Comments (137)
Thanks for the enlightening work.
Long time holder of enb common and some prefs. Could not agree more,less than stellar growth in DC. Buy slow and steady with high starting rate is just what retirees want. I just picked up some more earlier today. I think it is a bargain alaroimd these levels.
