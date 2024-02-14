Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

KalVista is off to an excellent start in 2024 with the release of strong top-line Phase 3 data, which confirm the convincing results from the Phase 2 study. Based on the Phase 3 data, KalVista plans to file an NDA in the first half of 2024, which will pave the way for the transition to a commercial company. Sebestralstat could become the first approved oral on-demand therapy in as early as 2025 and has the potential to significantly improve the current on-demand standard of care for HAE attacks and transform the HAE market in general.

In my last article from January 2023 where I gave them a Buy, I mentioned that KalVista will continue to gain momentum until the top-line data is released and that the company has a positive enterprise value of at least $200 million based on the potential of sebestralstat. However, I also pointed out the risk of the data release and recommended to reduce the risk. With the investment case from my last article fully validated, it's time to take another look at the company and evaluate its potential in 2024.

Business of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and has been a publicly traded company since 2016. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for diseases with significant unmet needs. The company is initially focused on the development of novel, orally administered therapeutics for the treatment of HAE (hereditary angioedema). HAE is a rare and potentially life-threatening disease and, despite the availability of several approved therapies, there is a high unmet medical need to improve quality of life and ease of disease control.

Transition to Be a Commercial Company

The company is on the verge of transitioning from a clinical development company to a commercial and revenue generating company following the publication of positive top-line Phase 3 data. KalVista intends to file a NDA in the first half of 2024, with potential priority review approval within 9 months and by early 2025.

KalVista intends to commercialize sebestralstat itself in the U.S. and Europe, as only a small sales force is required in these markets. Typically, the transition from a clinical development company to a commercial company brings many new challenges and tasks for the management. Instead of focusing on internal processes, the company must change its perspective to focus on the needs and requirements of the market. The new tasks, such as successfully negotiating with payers, building a sales force, engaging and convincing the prescribers, and competing against the competition, are critical to the success sale of a drug, but can be challenging at first. Based on an analysis of more than 90 companies, companies launching their first product experience pressure on their share price, which reflects the critical view of shareholders and the increased risk profile.

Companies in early commercial stage are traditionally under pressure (Project Salamander: Urovant filing)

In addition, bringing new medicines to market is very costly and resource-intensive. In addition to manufacturing and logistics, selling drugs requires significant resources to train the sales force and advertising to reach physicians, prescribers and patients.

At a share price of $16, KalVista has a market capitalization of approximately $550 million. The Company currently has cash and cash equivalents of $123 million, which is expected to support the Company into 2025, and therefore to regulatory approval. The assets, primarily sebestralstat, are currently valued at approximately $445 million. In general, the valuation of commercial companies can quickly be multiples of peak sales expectations.

Although research and development costs will decrease after completion of the Phase 3 trial, I expect total costs to increase due to sales and marketing activities to prepare for commercialization. Overall, expenses are likely to increase further in the coming quarters and KalVista will still need some time to reach the profitability.

Financial overview of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Author's Chart)

Although KalVista is currently in a healthy financial position, additional capital is needed to transform the company into a profitable business. At this stage, companies usually have many options to raise additional non-dilutive capital, such as selling royalties or partnering sebestralstat in certain regions outside of the US and EU. Based on the successful Phase 3 data, the goal is to rapidly make sebestralstat available to patients worldwide. For regions outside the US and EU, KalVista is seeking partnerships on a regional or country basis. Ultimately, I expect another capital raise in addition to business development activities, which will dilute existing shareholders. I think at least another $200 million will be needed for a successful launch. Partnerships in geographies typically have lower upfront payments in exchange for royalties on future sales. Alternatively, KalVista could sell royalties or raise debt, with BioCryst (BCRX) serving as a reference.

Favorable Conditions for a Successful Launch of Sebestralstat

In general, I believe in a successful launch in HAE for the following reasons if KalVista receives FDA approval for sebestralstat.

Significant unmet medical need: HAE is a rare and potentially life-threatening genetic disease that causes debilitating and often painful swelling of the skin, gastrointestinal tract or airways. Although there are several approved therapies for this disease, there remains a significant unmet medical need. People living with HAE need alternatives because all approved drugs are administered by injection, which, while effective, can be challenging for patients because it can be painful, time-consuming and difficult to store. As a result, many attacks are treated too late or not at all, which can lead to unnecessary suffering.

Market potential: KalVista expects a total of at least 6,500 to 8,000 patients in the U.S. and similar numbers in Europe. Patients with HAE suffer from severe and sometimes life-threatening symptoms and, combined with the high unmet medical need, have a strong desire to find the best possible solution for their condition. In addition, patients see specialists once the disease is identified, allowing a relatively small sales force to cover the patient population. The low prevalence also allows KalVista to price sebestralstat at a relatively high level (rare disease pricing). Overall, the HAE market for both on-demand and prophylactic treatments is expected to continue to grow and the market size for the on demand treatment for HAE is $900 million.

Competition: The only relevant competitor for the on demand market may be Pharvaris (PHVS). Pharvaris plans to initiate a Phase 3 study for its product candidate in the coming weeks. However, from a clinical perspective, KalVista's results are hard to beat and it is believed that sebestralstat has a best-in-class profile. In addition, KalVista has a first-mover advantage and patients do not have many reasons to switch medications. Apart from Pharvaris, no one is investigating oral compounds for the on-demand HAE market in late stage studies compared to the hyper competitive prophylaxis HAE market.

On Demand is a Significant Portion of Market, With Opportunities for Growth (Company Presentation)

Additional growth opportunities: There is additional growth potential that KalVista can tap beyond the existing on-demand market. At this point, however, I would like to refer you to my other two articles in which I analyzed the HAE market and the growth opportunities beyond the existing on-demand market.

Sebetralstat Can Become the Dominant HAE Therapy (Company Presentation)

References in the HAE prophylaxis market: BioCryst has already demonstrated with its approved drug ORLADEYO for the prophylactic treatment of HAE that it is possible to gain significant market share from existing therapies with an oral drug. In its second full year on the market, BioCryst expects annual sales of roughly $325 million and a peak sales potential of $1 billion. In general, the bar to make sebestralstat very attractive to patients is relatively low, as patients overall prefer oral therapies.

Overall, with sebestralstat, I expect KalVista to meet all the requirements for building a successful sales organization with limited resources. KalVista stands out from many other companies bringing their first product to market.

Summary

Following the publication of Phase 3 topline data, sebestralstat has been validated as a drug and is now on the verge of approval for the first oral on-demand treatment in HAE. The publication of the data represents a binary event that has led to a short jump in the valuation of the company, as the uncertainty surrounding sebestralstat has now been removed. However, the strong news was subsequently sold off due to the outperformance and momentum in the past few weeks, as well as indications of positive trial results (e.g. job openings). However, the strong news was subsequently sold off due to the outperformance and momentum of the past few weeks based on indications of positive trial results (e.g. job openings). In addition, while the market has certainty about the clinical profile of sebestralstat, the market will increasingly consider the risk of a rejection of the NDA and a failure in the commercialization of sebestralstat.

Based on the Phase 3 trial data, KalVista now has additional options for raising cash. Until it is clear how much capital will be raised and on what terms, it is difficult to make a concrete estimate. I assume that at least $200 million will be needed, which could be raised through a combination of a dilutive capital increase, a partnership in Japan and the sale of royalties. As of today, KalVista still owns all rights to sebestralstat and the patent will not expire until the late 2030s at the earliest.

Overall, the HAE market remains very attractive and KalVista is a takeover candidate. A look at the peer group shows, what could be possible for KalVista, even if each company differs a little bit and no direct comparisons are valid. The closest is probably Pharvaris (PHVS), which has published positive Phase 2 trial data for both on-demand and prophylactic treatment of HAE in 2023 and has raised further capital based on this data. Astria (ATXS) has yet to demonstrate clinical efficacy for its product candidate for the prophylactic treatment of HAE.

Peer comparison of companies developing drugs for the treatment of HAE (Author's Chart)

A bonus is the oral Factor XIIa inhibitor that KalVista is currently advancing into clinical trials. Factor XIIa is initially being studied for the prophylactic treatment of HAE, but also has potential in other indications with high unmet medical need. My initial investment case that KalVista was undervalued has been proven correct. The profile of sebestralstat still offers a lot of potential and upside from current levels, but only on the expectation of a positive and successful launch.

Given the uncertainty of its capital requirements and commercialization risk, I believe KalVista is starting to be fairly valued at this point. Taking into account the additional capital requirements of at least $200 million, Kalvista already has a market capitalization of just under $800 million, which is close to the peer group of companies developing the more attractive prophylactic treatment options for HAE. Another major risk continues to be the increasing efficacy of prophylactic therapies. As a result, on-demand HAE treatments are being replaced, which could impact the overall market size and peak sales potential of sebestralstat. Until funding for the commercialization is secured and further details of commercialization are known, I would not recommend buying KalVista at this time. Instead, I will continue to monitor KalVista on a watch list and consider a new entry in the coming months.