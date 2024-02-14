Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Atmus Filtration Technologies, Inc. (ATMU) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Atmus Filtration Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Chirillo - Executive Director, IR

Steph Disher - CEO

Jack Kienzler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Rob Mason - Baird

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Bobby Brooks - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Atmus Filtration Technologies' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call.

I would now like to welcome Todd Chirillo, Executive Director, Investor Relations, to begin the call. Todd, over to you.

Todd Chirillo

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Atmus Filtration Technologies' fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. On the call today, we have Steph Disher, Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Kienzler, Chief Financial Officer.

Certain information presented today will be forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect expected results. Please refer to our slides on our website for the disclosure of the risks that could affect our results and for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP measures referred to on our call. For additional information, please see our SEC filings and the Investor Relations pages available on our website at atmus.com.

Now I'll turn the call over to Steph.

Steph Disher

Thank you, Todd, and good morning, everyone.

I'm excited to join you today to share an update on Atmus. I will discuss our fourth quarter and full year financial results and our outlook for 2024. I will also share some of the significant progress we have made implementing our growth strategy.

First, let's discuss our performance in the fourth quarter. We drove strong financial performance in the fourth quarter, delivering an impressive finish to our first year as a public company. Sales were $400

