Picking Winners/Avoiding Losers - Weekly Blog # 823

marchmeena29

Mindset

Every investor, speculator, analyst, portfolio manager, and politician’s job is to find winners and avoid losers. My fundamental training for accomplishing these goals for my family and others relies on my training at the racetrack.

The first requirement for success is recognizing where you are and periodically admitting when you are not right, which is distinct from being wrong. Right now, I admit I have been wrong. Using the S&P 500 index’s closing price performance on Friday plus a minimum 3% premium, we've apparently entered a new bull market.

This assertion is based solely on the numbers, although there is considerable short- and long-term evidence to the contrary. Nevertheless, one lesson learned from the track is admitting your mistakes when holding a losing ticket. Learning something from your mistakes should often make you a winner. Mistakes are both normal and repetitive. The most valuable lesson is learning how to avoid them in the future.

Current Contrary Conditions

The latest stimulus for the market was surprisingly strong Labor Department jobs numbers, which probably disagree with the household numbers due to an increase in the number of people working two or three jobs. Perhaps more significantly, there were 601,000 more government workers than the 257,000 in domestic manufacturing. (Productivity is difficult to calculate accurately, and it is hard to value its worth. Perhaps the same could be said about the number of government workers.) Hardly a week goes by without an announcement by a large employer laying off 10% or more of their workforce. Those laid-off but receiving some settlement should not qualify for government pay. There are secondary layoffs which don’t normally get noticed, such as Abrdn cutting its use of Bloomberg terminals.

Longer-Term Worries

Structurally, we and the rest of the world are living more expensively. For the US, it can be summed up on a secular basis. Total interest costs are already larger than defense and Medicare costs combined. An aging population with rising medical costs, fewer workers, and more expensive weapons, among other things, is driving these expenses.

History does not exactly repeat itself but does rhyme. Technology changes, but the way people act rarely does. It is quite possible we have been in a period of low productivity and stagflation since the COVID years, paralleling the 1930s with some of the aftereffects of the 1940s. Hopefully, we will not waste time and money trying to spend our way out of it, although current leadership around the world seems to be imitating those back then.

How to Invest

Recognize that the betting odds do not favor straight-line extrapolation. We individually will have to move cyclically, and at times it will be unpopular with current opinion leaders. Some suggestions won’t work or will only work infrequently.

Targets of Opportunity

Hospitals and Health Care will grow bigger, more complicated, and require management skills not frequently present today.

Market popularity will prove to be expensive and will not last long. The gap between leaders, followers, laggards, and mavericks will be large. It will be difficult to consistently travel with the same people. Few, if any, can effectively work successfully up and down the ladder. Very little will be permanent, and it will come at a cost.

Two lowly valued sectors, transportation and advertising, could be good opportunities for the talented.

Also of interest are companies that have intelligently managed turnarounds, either by changing dramatically in size, location, or the makeup of their performance drivers.

Please share your targets and progress with me.

