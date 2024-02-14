REITs Ready To Rip - Buy The Dip: High ROI With 8.5%-Yielding RQI

hernan4429/iStock via Getty Images

Real Estate Investment Trusts (i.e., REITs) have been one of the worst-performing segments of the market since the Fed's tightening cycle began in 2022, lagging the S&P 500 (SP500) by a large margin over that period:

Data by YCharts

The culprit was almost entirely rising interest rates, which negatively impacted REITs for the following reasons:

Real estate is valued primarily based on cap rate, which is typically compared to interest rates when determining whether or not a property is an attractive investment. Therefore, as interest rates rise, so do cap rates, in general. This pushes down the private market value of real estate. Since REITs are simply diversified portfolios of real estate assets, this in turn pushed down the valuation of REITs. Additionally, REITs - as dividend-paying machines that are primarily purchased by investors for their yield - are often compared to alternative income opportunities based on their dividend yield. Therefore, as interest rates and alternative income opportunity yields rise, so does the market's asking yield of REITs, thereby suppressing valuations. Last, but not least, given that REITs often employ a meaningful amount of leverage, rising interest rates tend to squeeze REIT profit margins on new purchases unless cap rates also rise in tandem. Moreover, if a REIT has a large debt maturity in the near future, this typically means that it will be facing a meaningful headwind to its bottom line since interest rates had been historically low for over a decade prior to the recent increase.

That being said, the outlook for REITs now looks very attractive. In this article, we will discuss two reasons why REITs are poised to rip higher and then share two reasons why the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) in particular looks like an attractive way to play the recovery in REITs.

Why REITs Are Ready To Rip Higher

1. REITs Are Undervalued

Given the massive underperformance of REITs over the past several years, it should come as no surprise that as of January 31st, S&P Global Market Intelligence reported that REITs are trading at a median 15.8% discount to their consensus private market value ((i.e., NAV)), making them a clear value investment right now:

REIT Discounts to NAV by Sector (S&P Global Market Intelligence)

As a result, value investors are circling the REIT sector like vultures, with the biggest real estate value investor in the world - Blackstone (BX) - buying them hand-over-fist. In 2022-2023, BX spent tens of billions of dollars to acquire five major REITs, and they started 2024 with a bang by acquiring Tricon Residential (TCN) and signaled that they think they are going to be quite active in the REIT space this year.

If BX is bullish on REITs and pouring capital into consolidating the real estate sector, that sends a powerful signal to the rest of the market that it may be a great time to invest in the sector as well.

2. Massive Dry Powder Waiting On The Sidelines

Another reason to be bullish on REITs right now is that trillions of dollars of cash have been pulled out of REITs and other yield sectors of the market and instead have gravitated to money market funds in order to capitalize on rising interest rates and reduce risks.

Now, with the Fed widely expected to begin slashing short-term interest rates at some point this year, real estate and other yield investments will likely begin to look much more attractive, while money market funds and other cash equivalent investments will be offering lower rates. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that much of this cash is likely going to come flooding back into REITs, pushing them rapidly higher.

Why RQI Offers High ROI

With this bullish setup for REITs in 2024, RQI could be an interesting way to invest for higher ROI. Here are two big reasons why:

1. Attractive Dividend

RQI's dividend is quite attractive for the following reasons:

It is paid monthly, providing a steady income for investors.

It is quite attractive, at ~8.5% (which is twice the current yield offered by the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ)).

It has proven to be quite sustainable, even holding steady through the COVID-19 lockdowns that wreaked havoc on much of the REIT sector. This makes it not only a frequent and attractive source of income but also a fairly dependable one.

2. Long-Term Outperformance

Another big reason why RQI could offer exceptional return on investment in the current environment is because it has been effectively actively managed over the long term, delivering outperformance relative to the broader REIT sector for investors in the process. Since its inception, RQI has generated a total return of 333.9% compared to VNQ's total return of 288.2%.

Moreover, looking ahead, RQI's use of ~30% leverage and 5.72% discount to NAV means that in a REIT bull market, it will have natural tailwinds relative to other REIT vehicles, since its leverage will amplify capital gains and its discount to NAV may close (its 52-week high premium/discount is a discount of just 1.32%, and given its long-term outperformance, an argument can be made that the fund actually deserves to trade at a premium to NAV).

Finally, while the fund had over 200 holdings as of 12/31/23, its top 10 holdings make up over 50% of the fund's assets. A look at the list reveals a diversified list of blue chips with high credit ratings and fairly defensive business models that should hold up better than most other REITs in a scenario where the economy slows and rates are cut:

American Tower Corporation (AMT) - 10.15%. Prologis, Inc. (PLD) - 6.79%. Welltower Inc. (WELL) - 5.95%. Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) - 4.93%. Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) - 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) - 4.43%. Realty Income Corporation (O) - 4.38%. Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) - 3.62%. Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) - 2.96%. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) - 2.90%.

Investor Takeaway

REITs have been very disappointing investments over the past two years. However, with the exception of the office space segment (which is facing real fundamental headwinds), most REITs continue to thrive on a fundamental level, meaning that the rapid rise in interest rates is responsible for this laggard performance. As a result, the sector looks very undervalued today and is poised to make a strong comeback in the coming months and years.

While we are building our own REIT portfolio due to our track record of achieving outperformance of both VNQ and RQI over time and our desire to limit exposure to margin in our portfolio, for investors who want to take a more hands-off approach, Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund could be a compelling way to play the rally in REITs with high yield and high ROI.