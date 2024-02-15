peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Sonova Holding (OTCPK:SONVF) is a world leader in hearing aids and hearing solutions in general, as it also is the owner of Sennheiser, a well-known brand of headphones. The company recently lost out on a contract renewal in the US and Sonova has been warning for a slow start of the year mainly due to that contract loss. Additionally, the Swiss Franc has gained strength and this has a negative impact on the financial results expressed in Swiss Francs. Additionally, there were some operating challenges to overcome, but fortunately the worst seems to be over. In a previous article, I called Sonova a call option on an aging population, and that still is how I look at the company.

Yahoo Finance

I’ll refer to the company’s main listing in Switzerland, where Sonova is trading with SOON as its ticker symbol. The company has retired approximately 4% of its share count in the past two years, and the current share count of 59.6 million shares implies a market capitalization of 17B CHF based on the current share price of 285 CHF. The average daily volume in Switzerland is approximately 150,000 shares.

The cash flows remain reliable and predictable – even after losing a large customer

The expectations for the first half of the financial year were not very high, as the company lost out on a large contract renewal in the US. Despite losing that contract, the total revenue increased by 1.6% in local currencies in the first semester, which ended in September (the company’s financial year ends in March). On a comparable basis, the revenue actually increased by 5.1% excluding the impact of the lost contract. The comparable basis excludes any impact from the currency exchange rates.

The stronger Swiss Franc definitely had a negative impact on the financial results on a reported basis. As you can see below, the reported revenue actually decreased by approximately 5% to 1.75B CHF. Fortunately this also meant the operating expenses, when expressed in Swiss Francs, decreased as well and the gross profit came in just 2.5% below the H1 FY 2023 results.

Sonova Investor Relations

The stronger Swiss Franc didn’t decrease all operating elements. As you can see, the company spent more on G&A and marketing and just slightly less on R&D. And this means the total EBIT decreased by almost 60M CHF or 16% to just under 306M CHF. The net income was 249.6M CHF including 4.7M CHF in profit that was attributable to non-controlling interests. The 244.9M CHF in net income attributable to Sonova’s shareholders represented an EPS of 4.11 CHF. And that’s almost 15% lower than the EPS in the same period one year earlier.

In my previous article on Sonova I mainly focused on the company’s ability to generate a positive free cash flow as that would ultimately help Sonova to continue to invest in its business.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to see the company also reported a lower operating cash flow in the first half of 2024. As the cash flow statement below shows, Sonova generate approximately 380M CHF in operating cash flow which is substantially lower than the 445M CHF it generated in the first half of FY 2023 (note: the column "2022" represents the period ending in September 2022, but as mentioned before this represents the first semester of FY 2023). Even if you’d normalize the cash taxes, the result in H1 FY 2024 was clearly weaker.

Sonova Investor Relations

From the 380M CHF in reported operating cash flow, we should also still deduct the 37.6M CHF in lease payments and the 4.5M CHF in net interest payments. Additionally, I’d also like to deduct the 3.3M CHF in dividends to non-controlling interests. This means that on an adjusted basis, Sonova generated just over 334M CHF in adjusted operating cash flow.

We see the total capex was just 53M EUR, and this means Sonova’s adjusted free cash flow in the first half of the year was approximately 281M CHF. Using the total net share count of 59.6M shares at the end of the period (this includes the cancellation of the treasury shares after buying back an additional 110,000 shares during the first semester), the free cash flow result reported by Sonova was 4.71 CHF per share. Considering the current share price exceeds 280 CHF, that’s hardly something to get very excited about.

Although FY 2024 has definitely started slow for Sonova, the company remained upbeat about its full-year prospects. Sonova is guiding for a revenue increase of 3-7% on a constant exchange rate basis, while the EBITA should increase by 4-8%. This indeed means the margins will increase this year and considering the EBITA margin shrank in the first semester, the expectations for the margins generated by Sonova in the second half of the year are pretty high.

That’s great, but keep in mind that still is based on a constant FX and the reported results will very likely come in much weaker and likely weaker than in FY 2023. The company expects the revenue expressed in CHF to decrease by 6-7% this year, which is pretty much in line with the results in the first semester of the year.

That being said, the company aims for similar growth numbers beyond FY 2024. As you can see below, its mid-term targets are focusing on a 6-9% annual revenue increase, including the impact of M&A. Meanwhile, the adjusted EBITA is expected to grow by 7-11% per year, indicating the company continues to expect further margin expansion.

Sonova Investor Relations

The 6-9% annual growth rate is not unrealistic, as the company aims for an organic growth rate of 5-7% per year in a market that is growing at 4-6% per year.

Investment thesis

Sonova is a world leader in hearing solutions and hearing aids, and the company definitely deserves to be trading at a premium. With an anticipated EPS of 9.8 CHF this year and 11.4 CHF next year and an anticipated EV/EBITDA of 16.5 for next year, Sonova definitely isn’t cheap. I missed my opportunity to buy the stock on the dip last October so I'm not chasing the company at its current valuation.

I currently have no position in Sonova Holding and I have no plans to initiate a long position at the current valuation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.