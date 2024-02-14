Essential Japanese Semi Companies For The Reshoring Age

mj0007/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The global COVID-19 pandemic began a new age of isolationism as supply chains were disrupted, and unstable economies increased geopolitical distrust. As so, the leading scientific endeavor of semiconductor manufacturing naturally was one of the first industries to begin shifting away from free-market processes and into reshoring. The main catalyst is the CHIPS Act in the US, with a $50 billion pledge for self-sufficient chip production. They are not alone, as other nations like Japan have also announced billions to build manufacturing hubs at home. All of this is merely to combat the fact that the majority of semiconductor chips are manufactured in Taiwan, although politically, a claimed land of China. As China vs. West tensions continue, including the risk of an invasion of Taiwan, reshoring will continue.

For investors, there are many catalysts at play - outside the WWIII black swan event. First, reshoring, or rebuilding manufacturing internally, is leading to billions in capex spending by the semi industry. This leads to equipment suppliers gaining tremendous sales growth as the newest technologies are purchased for the new plants. At the same time, those spending heavily on capex outside the traditional foundry hubs of Taiwan, and similarly South Korea, will see weakening financials, especially as the market is in a bear cycle. Another risk is that reshoring is inherently more expensive, so margins will be lower on sales from US or other high-cost national facilities. But, to prevent or mitigate that black swan event I brought up, there are still national security benefits to reshoring, even at a small financial loss.

So let us dive into where I find investors can see the most reward.

Semiconductor Industry Overview

The semiconductor industry may feel small to some investors, with Intel Corporation (INTC) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) holding most of the public's eye. But, those who take time to look may find themselves familiar with the fact that most chips are, in fact, made by a Taiwanese company called Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the leader of a sector called foundries. Others may be familiar with the major industrial, cellular, and memory semi designers and producers such as Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Western Digital Corporation (WDC), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU). Then, those who dive a little deeper will see that all the chip manufacturers are served by the semi equipment manufacturers like ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX).

All the companies I have addressed are large cap companies with a wide range of financial performance that suit all types of investors. And, now NVIDIA is right at the top, leading the entire market at over $1 trillion in market cap. However, Rome was not built in a day and there is a large swath of underappreciated companies that have put in the hours performing R&D, so the leading companies can maintain their edge. It is almost like the chicken and the egg riddle, as both groups, the equipment innovators and the design innovators, each rely on each other immensely. So while NVIDIA may be designing the best way to make a chip, they rely on many of the following companies to fulfill those innovations.

Why Japan?

Many investors will undoubtedly see incredible returns with the above major US-listed companies, but as I discussed, there are a few unique beneficiaries at the mid-cap range and smaller. Many of them are uniquely Japanese and based on multiple catalysts in the short and long term. In the short term, the fact that most of these Japanese companies derive more than half of their revenues from international companies is a boon now that the yen is weak. These foreign sales and earnings will provide a short-term boost when invested in research at home. And research spending is key, as these companies are also unique in that most hold significant moats or leading market share in niche industries across the semi manufacturing process. Any increase in earnings will be useful in continuing the legacy of innovation and provide longevity, rather than boom-and-bust, for these companies.

Aside from many chip production facilities being built in the US and Europe, Japan is also investing heavily. Some examples of major capex spending include Taiwan Semi expecting to spend over $20 billion building at least two facilities in Japan with additional funding help from Sony Group Corporation (SONY) and Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). Also, a joint venture between Japanese telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (OTCPK:NTTYY), Intel, and South Korean memory firm SK Hynix for developing optical semiconductors for incredible increases in processing speed, has earned over $300 million in funding from the government. Even NVIDIA is working hard to expand their AI and computation reach in the country, particularly due to the high demand for high-end GPUs in the country. This will likely lead to plenty of manufacturing output demand for the facilities being built in the nation.

Lastly, the Japanese stock market has taken a major shift over the past decade or so as investors and the government begin to clamp down on stagnant conglomerates. A wide variety of changes have occurred over the past few years, including uptake of IFRS accounting standards, increased integrated reporting and transparency, and a focus on sustainable development goals (SDGs). These measures, and a renewed call for shareholder-friendly practices of spinning off excess, increasing dividends, and initiating share buybacks, have helped increase valuations across many quality companies. However, there is still work to be done, and the sea change has yet to be completed. If the pattern continues, we may see Japanese companies continue to rise in value to levels comparable with other quality companies in the US market. As stated by Goldman Sachs:

Japan's economy is experiencing a revival in 2023, spurred by domestic macroeconomic strength, a departure from deflation, and corporate governance reform. This long-awaited resurgence and the possibility of a once-in-a-generation re-rating for Japanese assets has led to a meaningful shift in investor sentiment. The Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) hit its highest point since 1990 in mid-September and foreign investments into Japan continue to rise. The outlook for the world's third-largest economy looks more favorable than it has in many years.

Tokyo Electron Limited (8035-TYO)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCPK:TOELY) is the fourth-largest semiconductor equipment manufacturer in the world after ASML, Applied Materials, and Lam Research. However, Tokyo Electron also holds high market share in numerous product segments, even if overall revenues are less diversified than AMAT and LRCX. Most importantly, Tokyo Electron is a key partner with ASML in the provision of EUV for the highest end chips, a high-growth area with many years of secular opportunity ahead. Also, it was recently announced that TEL is taking aim at closest competitor and etch leader Lam Research with a recent R&D discovery. If proven successful, as is expected by some in the industry aside from Lam management, the opportunity is significant. This highlights how TEL has put in work over the past decade to increase their success against the US-based equipment suppliers. As reported by Nikkei Asia last fall:

Tokyo Electron has long been committed to investing ample funds into research and development, not being swayed by cyclical market pressures. Investment spending over five years through March 31 has climbed by 77% over the previous five-year period. That bests the 54% rise at Applied Materials, the largest competitor in the U.S., and the 55% gain at Lam. Tokyo Electron plans to spend 200 billion yen on development this fiscal year, a record despite a projected decline in profit. The investments have paid off. Tokyo Electron's total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization plus development costs over the most recent five-year period is 7.3 times the development costs from the five years prior. This beat the same figure for Applied Materials, which came to 5.5, and Lam Research, which came to 6.2.

With these developments, financial performance is top-tier and competitive with the four other equipment manufacturers. There are small nuances with regard to dividend yield, leverage, and growth outlook that also allow for Tokyo Electron to remain a top pick of the group. I particularly see an opportunity for TEL to increase profit margins as their market share in non-number one niches expands, and this will lead to outperformance in earnings growth in the intermediate to long term. R&D spending will also remain elevated as the majority of their sales are foreign and capex in the US and Europe at top-tier fabs continues. And so, despite cyclicality, I see the outlook as positive for investors over the long term.

Tokyo Electron Integrated Report

Disco Corporation (6146-TYO)

Disco Corporation (OTCPK:DSCSY) is the global leader in providing the key cutting and grinding equipment for semiconductor producers. Essentially, Disco provides the products that support the silicon ingots and wafers throughout the entire manufacturing process until they can be mounted on a circuit board. Most estimates I have found suggest that Disco holds well over 50% of the market, and the niche is unlikely to attract much competition (aside from one other company on this list) due to the precision and accuracy that is required. There is also the added benefit of increased profitability due to the consumable and service nature of these equipment sales, leading to incredible returns for investors over the past decade and more.

Financially, Disco has had a growth rate relatively in line with the other major semi equipment manufacturers, with earnings per share growing over 22% per year over the past ten years. The company's success is heavily reliant on capex spending by manufacturers across the industry, even including power semi manufacturers for industrial applications. Also, the recent trend to move manufacturing outside of Taiwan is only a tailwind for Disco as new production facilities are built. This will keep organic growth elevated, and with chips becoming an ever more important part of our world by the year, should allow for growth to remain rapid for years to come. Not to mention, the continual service and consumables focus allows for slightly less revenue volatility, even if capex spending subsides. As such, I highly recommend studying this company for your own portfolio, despite the high valuations at the moment.

Disco Integrated Report

Advantest Corporation (6857-TYO)

Advantest Corporation (OTCPK:ATEYY) is the market leader in semiconductor test equipment that is essential in determining whether the chips produced by foundries are viable and produced as expected. With over 50% of market share as of FY2022, Advantest tools are used across all semiconductor markets, including memory, logic, analog, and radio frequency (think 5G, etc.) devices. The company also has a smaller segment of mechatronics technologies that provide process handling and peripheral testing systems that complement the semiconductor test line. As an industry stalwart that provides essential equipment, the company is an obvious beneficiary of reshoring worldwide, as new facilities will require new equipment, which is only further supported by secular semiconductor opportunities requiring higher production capacity. As reported by the Taiwan Times:

Growth would also be fueled by rapidly growing demand for high-bandwidth memory like DDR5 DRAM chips to support bigger data storage for AI inferencing, boosting testing services for such high-density and high-speed memory chips, Advantest said. Additionally, Advantest is to benefit from the world's race to build domestic chip supplies, it said. Since TSMC is expanding capacity overseas to Japan, the US and Europe, the chipmaker is likely to build more in-house chip testing capacity in Japan or Taiwan when the chip production scale expands, the company said.

This leadership position has been reflected as quality financial fundamentals. In fact, Advantest typically offers some of the highest margins in the industry, even in bear years, due to the continual need for leading testing equipment. This has been the case for the past 5-10 years, and may be locked in for the future as the industry becomes less cyclical with time. As such, Advantest remains one of the premier niche industry leaders that is set to benefit over the coming decade.

Advantest Integrated Report

Lasertec Corporation (6920-TYO)

While the three companies discussed above may be more familiar to most, especially as they all hold market caps over $30 billion, I am now moving deeper into the field that is filled with unique and fortunate opportunities. One in particular is Lasertec. In fact, Lasertec is the first of a few companies on this list to be part of the Global Niche 100, a list created by the Japanese government for merit in global market share dominance of niche industries.

For Lasertec, they are the first to bring EUV photomask inspection technology to the market. For those not familiar, photomasks are the proprietary blanks that are used during the EUV process to determine where the laser etches on a silicon wafer. Any issues with the mask from impurities can be spread to hundreds of chips before inspection, by Advantest tools, for example. The opportunity is clearly huge, as inspecting photomasks before the EUV process can save time and money.

As such, revenues have skyrocketed over 45% per year over the past five years as the technology is sent to foundries and research hubs around the world. While investors may look at Lasertec's stock price and shrug this company off as a missed opportunity (up 1,700% or more in five years), research shows that their moat in blank inspection can be lasting. Particularly, an IMEC research report compared three forms of inspection systems - blank (Lasertec), mask (NuFlare owned by Toshiba), and wafer (KLAC) - showed that each missed finding certain types of defects and best practice is to use all three. As the financials are reflecting in growth, it seems foundries prefer finding defects at the first step of the process with blank inspection, and so Lasertec will continue to be the preference. Therefore, I do not think the growth phase is close to over with Lasertec, but investors can allow the market to cool, and new innovations to be presented before taking the risk in investing.

Lasertec Annual Report

SCREEN Holdings (7735-TYO)

SCREEN Holdings is a diversified equipment producer with number one market share in various cleaning processes, including 50% share in two segments of batch-type cleaning and spin scrubbers. They also have a 30% market share in roll fed inkjet printing systems and 54% market share of coaters and developers for display panels such as OLED. Despite the leadership across multiple segments, semiconductor equipment accounts for over 80% of SCREEN's revenues. Also, these sales offer far higher margins than the other segments of graphic arts, displays, and PCBs. Moving forward, I continue to expect the semi industry to continue being the dominant segment, and SCREEN must focus on business development opportunities as legacy printing solutions decline in a digital age.

Unfortunately, SCREEN has faced a historical issue of high revenue cyclicality, suggesting that cleaning technology is lower priority and less necessary for innovation. This has led to long-term revenue growth over the past 10 years to only average 8.5% per annum. While profitability has improved to a far higher degree and accounts for the majority of shareholder returns, the current down cycle may cause margins to revert to prior levels. It is just that the lack of growth prevents upside, despite other players in the market from seeing secular opportunities in next-generation equipment. Investors seeking unique opportunities may watch for M&A or R&D that offers new growth paths, particularly upcoming releases in NA-EUV or advanced packaging tech.

SCREEN Integrated Report

Towa Corp (6315-TYO)

Another niche technology leader is Towa Corp, who holds over 60% market share in molding equipment for the semi industry. In this role, Towa is the leader in assembling chips for final devices. They control a bottleneck between the front end and back end manufacturing processes, and are integrated across the industry. This includes being critical for modern technologies like AI memory chips, and total market share has just been increasing yearly. However, due to the smaller size and niche role of the company, performance has been more boom-and-bust in the past, particularly in regard to margins. As we move down this list, the timing of cycles becomes more important than long-term holding, and so investors must be aware of this.

Towa Integrated Report

Tokyo Seimitsu (7729-TYO)

Known for their Accretech brand, this company is a leading testing and wafer processing company. In particular, Seimitsu has top market share in probing machines and tools that incorporate precision measurements and processing equipment like dicing machines. This niche role may be an important factor in the future, as high-quality testing at the smallest sizes of 3 nm or less is critical. We have already discussed that there are non-overlapping issues with other forms of testing equipment such as mask and blank inspection, and Accretech can also fill this role after these other testing tools are used.

This niche is also uniquely profitable and stable, and Tokyo Seimitsu offers one of the better risk-adjusted outlooks of the group thanks to low debt and more stable profit margins during weak industry markets. In particular, look to see how TS compares financially to major peer Disco, as the smaller size and niche expertise may play out differently in the future. As such, investors looking for a more active approach, but manageable in terms of downside, may find Tokyo Seimitsu attractive.

Tokyo Seimitsu Integrated Report

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (4186-TYO)

One unique area of the semi industry that some may not consider is the many unique chemicals that are required. While most are commodities that are provided by global majors like Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SHECY), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), and more, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:TOKCF) is a leader in specialty photoresist chemicals that have earned supplier awards from Intel, Micron, and Texas Instruments. This small, niche company holds 38% and number one share of the lucrative EUV photoresist chemical market, along with high share in other photoresist segments.

TOK's chemicals are essential parts of the EUV process, and ASML devices would be unable to function without them. These have provided TOK with both high profit margins for the chemicals industry, around 5-8% NI margin, and high growth at over 10% per year on average. With even less cyclicality than some equipment makers, I find this niche to be very enticing for investors.

TOK Integrated Report

Diversified Companies

I believe the companies I addressed above are the best examples of high market share Japanese equipment suppliers for the semi industry and can be used for trend investing, market research, and even long-term portfolio building for some. While the names focused on the semiconductor industry completely, there are others who have exposure to semis in just an individual segment of their overall sales.

Japan is particularly famous for diversified conglomerates, and this continues to be the case for the purposes of this article. Additional benefits also include lower risk due to exposure to singular industries and revitalization of slower moving businesses through secular opportunity and growth. I believe the opportunity will be clearer as I discuss each holding.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (2802-TYO)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCPK:AJINY) is the world's leading producer of amino acids, primarily for seasoning purposes in the food industry. However, amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, are a diverse and incredibly useful technology if handled correctly. While the production of amino acids sounds world's away from semiconductor production, Ajinomoto in fact controls over 95% market share of one unique semi niche: Ajinomoto build-up film (ABF).

This substrate is the top choice for insulation of computer CPUs, and 95% market share has proven lucrative and lasting as new generations have been introduced. With continued use in applications such as 5G communications, IoT, and automotives, the opportunity remains. Combined with the rest of the company's areas of expertise, I believe Ajinomoto is well worth consideration for any portfolio.

Ajinomoto Integrated Report

Ebara Corp. (6361-TYO)

From equipment, we moved to packaging and insulation materials, and now we move on to the unique industrial components required for foundries. In particular, Ebara Corporation (OTCPK:EBCOY) is a leading provider of pumps and chemical application systems for the industry. According to management, they hold the second-largest market share of chemical mechanical polishing systems and dry vacuum pumps. This part of the industry is more diversified in terms of market share and lower margins, but Ebara has been performing well financially over the past 10 years. In fact, secular opportunity in driving higher service and support revenues across all segments has meaningfully improved margins and reduced volatility. For fans of unique and market leading industrials with higher profit margins than peers, I recommend taking a look at Ebara.

Ebara Integrated Report Ebara Integrated Report

JEOL Ltd. (6951-TYO)

JEOL, a laboratory and analytical tool developer, is unique with their Resonance segment part of the Global Niche 100, but the main semi-focused segment supplies mask writing technology for the lithography sector. In fact, JEOL has a key partnership with IMS Nanotechnologies, the leading photomask writing tool developer in the world, who are majority owned by Intel (TSMC also owns 10%). The multibeam mask writer technology is a key part of the EUV process, and continues to see use in leading edge design. Due to the success of the tools, revenues in this segment doubled from 2020 to 2022. To remain relevant, JEOL recently announced that they acquired 2.5% of IMS (which is valued at $4.8 billion). As discussed by Dylan Patel for Semi Analysis:

EUV lithography is seen as the biggest bottleneck for advanced semiconductor manufacturing, but these more than $150 million tools are paperweights without photomasks. A decent metaphor is that photomasks can be thought of as a physical stencil that lithography tools require to pattern layers of a chip. In turn, IMS Nanofabrication's multi-beam mask writers can be considered the stencil drawer. Much like in the years of the printing press or block printing, a master printer would meticulously create the base design that all prints would come from; the mask writer helps create the mask set, which is then printed on numerous final chips.

IMS and JEOL's first-to-market multibeam mask writer is still in the early stages of sales, and the second generation of equipment has just hit the market, so I expect significant growth in this segment for years to come. Particularly useful are the recent investments in IMS by Bain Capital and TSMC, which suggest that the broader industry sees the longevity of this equipment. For JEOL, the segment is incredibly profitable and growing faster than legacy units that are no slouches on their own (including second place market share in the top NMR machines). As such, JEOL is an extremely high-quality tech and industrial conglomerate with multiple catalysts that investors can look forward to in the coming decade.

JEOL Integrated Report

Resonac Holdings Corp. (4004-TYO)

While many of the other companies on this list have been high-quality and worthy of consideration for investment due to technological advantages and strong financials, I would like to include one wildcard: Resonance Holdings Corp. This company is a low-margin commodity chemical producer with low market share in various industry chemicals. However, they have been restructuring and developing new products to take advantage of their own niches, particularly for Silicon Carbide. In particular, a recent partnership with automotive device market leader Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY), has suggested a new focus on secular opportunities:

The new set of contracts will deepen the long-term partnership on SiC material. According to the agreement, Resonac will supply Infineon with SiC materials for the production of SiC semiconductors, covering a double-digit share of the forecasted demand for the next decade. While the initial phase focuses on 6" SiC material supply, Resonac will also support Infineon's transition to 8" wafer diameter during the later years of the agreement. As part of the cooperation, Infineon will provide Resonac with intellectual property relating to SiC material technologies. The Infineon - Resonac partnership contributes to supply chain stability and will support the rapid growth of the emerging semiconductor material SiC. "The business opportunities in the area of renewable energy generation and storage, electromobility and infrastructure are enormous for the years to come. Infineon is doubling down on its investments into SiC technology and product portfolio, to proliferate the most comprehensive product offering to its customers. We are very happy that our partnership with Resonac will strongly support our market-leading position," said Peter Wawer, President of Infineon's Industrial Power Control division.

While restructuring will need to continue within Resonac, particularly in regard to legacy products, risk-tolerant investors may be able to take advantage of temporary weakness. As shown below, semi revenues are a small portion of the total, but offers the highest profitability. As this segment's revenues grow, earnings will follow, and a leaner organization will likely lead to higher shareholder returns. But, that is up to management, so consider the risk and strategy closely, particularly in regard to the copious amounts of debt.

Resonac Integrated Report Resonac Integrated Report

JSR Corporation (4185-TYO)

JSR Corporation is a specialty chemicals company that holds high market share in photoresist chemicals and advanced materials, ~30% for ArF and 50% for alignment film. The company is a market leader along with TOK I discussed above, and even has a partnership with IBM for quantum computing to develop new photoresist chemicals. As a report by International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) states:

The real world runs on quantum mechanics, and quantum computers could soon be our best tools for simulating it. These computers, now undergoing their own rapid scaling and development process at IBM Quantum, may one day cut through complex problems that stump even classical supercomputers. With the aid of computer chemistry simulations, JSR aims to develop new photoresists more quickly and at lower cost - a potential advantage in extending Moore's Law into the future. IBM and JSR expect quantum computers to be powerful tools for this kind of chemical simulation once they reach the necessary scale and power. JSR is working with IBM Quantum today to lay the groundwork for that future.

Despite this, Digital Solutions only account for approximately 40% of company revenues. Commodity sales like these are also quite cyclical in nature, leading to booms and busts for JSR over the years despite accessing high growth secular opportunities. The secondary Life Sciences business focusing on CRO and CDMO services is a fast-growing opportunity as well, but faces similar cyclicality and margin volatility. With time, the company may mature into a more diversified company, but larger firms such as Shin-Etsu Chemical and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FUJIY) also reflect similar cyclicality that is unavoidable.

Lastly, it is important to note that a Japanese-government backed investment firm has planned an acquisition of JSR, and so investors only have an arbitrage play for the moment. This acquisition is also a part of the reshoring effect at play, and may indicate one way governments may take advantage of the competitive market on their own. While I am not suggesting other companies on this list may be taken private at a premium, it is certainly a possibility in Japan, and around the world. Certainly, it highlights the global impact of geopolitics and competitive strategy that semiconductors have.

JSR Integrated Report

Conclusion

Investors looking to capitalize on semiconductor industry trends have many bullish catalysts to look forward to, whether it is AI, a rebound in consumer device spending, or reshoring. Therefore, it is important to assess the industry deeply for opportunity. As with the broader market, buying companies with high market share, particularly those held over long amounts of time, should be a priority for investors. These Japanese companies certainly fit that bill, despite the lack of coverage abroad. And, I know this list is not exhaustive, so feel free to share your favorites in the comments.

I hope my coverage has led to unique insights about both the broader industry and these unique holdings. Whether you take this research to bolster your thesis in other names such as Taiwan Semi, ASML, or Intel, or take the chance on these niche players, there is plenty of opportunity in the market. However, we are facing almost historically high valuation, not seen since 2007 and the late 90s, two bad times to invest. While I do not consider this market much different than those eras, the catalysts I have addressed certainly cause me to remain bullish for the longer term. I hope some deals emerge, and I will certainly provide updates as they occur.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to share your thoughts below!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.