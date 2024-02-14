Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Capgemini SE (CAPMF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2024 2:25 PM ETCapgemini SE (CAPMF) Stock, CGEMY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.09K Followers

Capgemini SE (OTCPK:CAPMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aiman Ezzat - CEO

Olivier Sevillia - COO

Nive Bhagat - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Laurent Daure - Kepler Cheuvreux

Charles Brennan - Jefferies

Michael Briest - UBS

Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs

Sven Merkt - Barclays

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America

Toby Ogg - JPMorgan

Adam Wood - Morgan Stanley

Balajee Tirupati - Citi

Aiman Ezzat

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for this Full Year 2023 Results Call. And today, I'll be joined by our new CFO, Nive Bhagat; and our COO, Olivier Sevillia.

So, 2023 was another record year for the group. Our results are either in line or above our guidance. The industry slowed down in 2023 after two years of record growth. This gradual deceleration was well anticipated and despite the headwinds, we brought the group to new highs. This demonstrates our agility, the quality of our teams, and above all, the strength of our positioning.

Looking at Q4, it came in line with our expectation at €5.6 billion. Our revenues are virtually stable year-on-year and the booking remains solid with a book-to-bill of 1.18.

For the full year, revenues reached €22.5 billion, up 4.4% at constant currency, in line with our target. Bookings are robust with a solid book-to-bill of 1.06 and reflects sustained commercial momentum despite lengthened decision cycles.

And at 13.3%, the operating margin rate improved 30 basis points. This is above the zero to 20 basis point target we set for the year and this is essentially results from the ongoing shift towards more innovative offerings, combined with strengthened operational efficiency.

In the context of inflation, end market slowdown is yet another demonstration of the resilience of the group and above all, the increasing value

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CAPMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAPMF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.