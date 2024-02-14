Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alfen N.V. (ALFNF) 2023 Full Year Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2024 2:39 PM ETAlfen N.V. (ALFNF) Stock, ABHBY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.09K Followers

Alfen N.V. (OTCPK:ALFNF) 2023 FY Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marco Roeleveld - Chief Executive Officer

Jeroen van Rossen - Chief Financial Officer

Michelle Lesh - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ruben Devos - Kepler Cheuvreux

Nikita Lal - Deutsche Bank

Thijs Berkelder - ABN AMRO

Jeremy Kincaid - Van Lanschot Kempen

James Carmichael - Berenberg

Paul de Froment - Bryan, Garnier and Co

David Kerstens - Jefferies

Thibaut Leneu - KBC Securities

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Alfen 2023 Full Year Results. Please note this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen-only mode. However you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand you over to Marco Roeleveld, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Marco Roeleveld

Thank you, [Adeep]. Good morning and welcome to this Alfen full year 2023 webcast. Let me firstly introduce the participants on our side. This webcast and the questions that may come forward will be handled by the management Board of Alfen, being Jeroen van Rossen, CFO; Michelle Lesh, CCO; and myself Marco Roeleveld, CEO.

2023 was the breakthrough year for the Battery Storage Systems, almost quadrupling the revenue compared to the last year and compensating the drop in revenue of charging stations caused by the destocking into the market.

Assuming you have noted the usual disclaimer, we can now start with the presentation. Where firstly I will start with the highlights of 2023, then Michelle Lesh will continue with setting the stage for future growth, and in the last session Jeroen van Rossen will go with more details on the financials and I myself will close the presentation with the outlook for 2024.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ALFNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALFNF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.