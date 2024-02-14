SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It's been a white-hot stock market so far in 2024, with the S&P 500 reaching an incredible 5,000 milestone. That being said, investors should not get complacent and think that a rising tide will indefinitely lift all boats - we should take caution to lock in some wins now, especially in certain stocks that have skyrocketed since the start of the year.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has been an unlikely winner so far this year. The leader in music streaming has always been an up-and-down type of stock, but investors have cheered the company's latest Q4 earnings print despite a slight miss to top-line expectations. Year to date, Spotify has rallied more than 25%, and over the past year, the stock has nearly doubled, making it an opportune time for investors to reassess the bull case here.

Data by YCharts

After the recent rally, it's time to consider risks to the bull case

I last wrote a bullish opinion on Spotify in December, when the stock was trading closer to $190 per share. Now, however, with the sharp rally since then, I'm taking the opportunity to de-risk my portfolio and lock in gains here. I am now neutral on Spotify and recommend moving to the sidelines until its share price comes back down.

At current share prices, there are both risks and opportunities for us to weigh here. On the positive side for the company, Spotify has done a great job at maintaining subscriber growth in the wake of price increases. It has been a great time to flex on pricing, at a time when virtually all subscription services - across both music and video streaming - have leveraged an inflationary 2023 to implement price jumps. Other services, like Amazon Prime (AMZN), have made streaming an add-on instead of a guaranteed inclusion. Against this consumer-unfriendly backdrop, for Spotify's part, the company raised its core plan to $10.99/month, up from a prior $9.99 cost - and yet we have not yet seen meaningful evidence of either churn or a slowdown in net new signups.

This is telling evidence that music streaming has become a backbone of our digital lives, and there isn't much elasticity to price changes here. I'd argue that Spotify has even more room to boost its pricing, a potential lever for continued revenue growth if top-line trends continue to be soft. I'll also add that Spotify has multiple new routes to monetization. One of the new features on its platform is called "Merch Hub," which directs listeners to purchase suggested merchandise and apparel based on their listening habits.

This all being said, however, there are a myriad of risks popping up for Spotify:

Huge content spend. Recently, Spotify spent hundreds of millions to renew the Joe Rogan podcast, though it's difficult to tell if this show (or podcasts in general) are helping Spotify to attract more Premium users or grow its advertising revenue in a profitable manner. As a result of heavy content and licensing spend, Spotify's gross margin remains low in the mid-20s.

Recently, Spotify spent hundreds of millions to renew the Joe Rogan podcast, though it's difficult to tell if this show (or podcasts in general) are helping Spotify to attract more Premium users or grow its advertising revenue in a profitable manner. As a result of heavy content and licensing spend, Spotify's gross margin remains low in the mid-20s. More promotional environment? While Spotify is raising its sticker prices, the company is also experimenting with more promotional activity to drive subscription sign-ups. This may train customers to look for deals and churn when one isn't active.

All in all, I don't see meaningfully more upside for Spotify this year beyond its 20%+ rally already. I see it as a great time for investors to lock in their existing gains and move to the sidelines.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Spotify's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings highlights are shown below:

Spotify Q4 results (Spotify Q4 earnings deck)

Total revenue for Spotify grew 16% y/y to €3.67 billion, about 1% underneath Wall Street's expectations. Currency impacts continued to plague Spotify here, as its reporting currency (Euros) strengthened against global currencies, contributing to four points of y/h headwind.

We should, however, pay close attention to the beating heart of Spotify's business: Premium subscriber ads. Premium contributes over 85% of the company's overall revenue, and the key Premium signup season is Q4 - when the company runs promotions as well as its big "Wrapped" campaign, which showcases personalized music listening trends over the year.

Now, in Q4 of this year, the company ended with 236 million active Premium subscribers, adding 10 million net-new subscribers versus Q3. This is flat to last year's 10 million net adds in Q4'22, and note that this year Spotify has a larger base - so 10 million adds is less on a percentage basis.

But what's more concerning to me is the company's guidance for Q1. Now, Spotify throws a lot of marketing behind its Wrapped campaign in Q4 to encourage signups - so there's likely a lot of subscription linearity shift between Q4 and Q1.

As shown below, Spotify is guiding for only 3 million net adds in Q1 this year:

Spotify outlook (Spotify Q4 earnings deck)

So cumulatively across Q4 and Q1, the company is effectively guiding to 13 million net-new adds. But last year in Q4'22, the company added 10 million new Premium subscribers while still going on to add 5 million new users in Q1'23, so cumulatively across the two quarters, Spotify's net user adds are down.

You might think that the company might be recapturing some of these users into the ad-supported channel, where Spotify has been throwing a lot more effort over the past year to generate a meaningful ad business. But the same story holds true from a total MAU basis. The company's guidance of 618 million ending Q1 MAUs implies 44 million net-new MAUs added since Q3, in the Q4 plus Q1 period, versus 59 million last year. Any way we slice it, it seems Spotify is headed for a slower year of growth ahead, and that the company may already be quite saturated in its existing large markets.

It's not all bad, of course. I liked the progress that the company continues to make on gross margin, which rose 140bps y/y to 26.7% on a total company basis, primarily driven by a surge in ad-supported gross margins.

Spotify gross margins (Spotify Q4 earnings deck)

Premium remains a much more profitable business, however, and Spotify has a tricky dance to perform: drum up its free ad-supported business without dealing a damaging blow to the appeal of Premium. As total MAU adds look set to slow down, the mix of users gravitating toward ad-supported (up 28% y/y in Q4, versus 15% y/y for Premium) may prove to be a margin hurdle for the company.

Key takeaways

All in all, I'm content to walk away from my Spotify position with ~20% year to date gain in hand. While revenue benefits from pricing are helping the company to achieve ~20% y/y FX-neutral growth, a slowdown in Premium and total MAU adds may dominate the narrative if Q1 (and Q2) user adds are softer than expected, pulled into the promotional Q4 window. With these risks on the horizon, I'd rather move to the sidelines.