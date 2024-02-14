V.F. Corp. Aims To Deliver A 'No Sacred Cows' Business Transformation

picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Images

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) investors have endured another torrid two months since my early December 2023 update. I upgraded VFC then, assessing that the worst is likely over. However, VFC's recovery momentum topped out in December, as the market correctly assessed that there could be more headwinds approaching the release of VFC's third fiscal quarter or FQ3'24 earnings scorecard.

Accordingly, VFC fell more than 30% (adjusted for dividends) from its December 2023 highs ($20.70 level) and headed back into a bear market toward its February 2024 lows ($14.40 level). As a result, bearish sentiment revisited the well-battered stock, assigned a relatively attractive "B" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha. Morningstar's narrow-moat rating suggests that V.F. Corporation still possesses a sustainable competitive advantage against its retail peers. Coupled with an assessed significant undervaluation, could CEO Bracken Darrell finally engineer a sustainable turnaround in its strategy?

Darrell famously declared that "no brand is considered a 'sacred cow'" at V.F. Corporation's earnings conference. Even long-time CFO Matt Puckett is set to leave "as part of the overall transformation efforts" that Darrell is executing company-wide. Notwithstanding the "particularly disappointing" performance delivered by V.F. Corporation in FQ3, VFC has recovered from its post-earnings lows and is also markedly above the lows it struck in early November 2023 at the $12.80 level.

Darrell made a bold move as he made an insider purchase on February 9, telegraphing his belief that the market is undervaluing VFC as it executes its business transformation plans. Moreover, Engaged Capital's confidence that V.F. Corporation can engineer a "mid-$40 share price within three years" has likely bolstered the market's confidence in Darrell and his team. However, the demands by Engage Capital to refresh its board may come under scrutiny by investors, adding to the near-term challenges engulfing the company. Notwithstanding the caution, I view near-term weakness in VFC as an opportunity to add exposure.

Given the strategic review of its brands and operating model, I concur that investors are anticipated to remain cagey over adding more aggressively. In addition, dip-buyers might not be willing to hold on to their positions if they expect that the business turnaround to face more stumbles. Despite that, I appreciate management's commitment to overhaul its operations and accelerate cost cuts, which could drive a $300M improvement to its P&L annually.

Moreover, while Vans has faced tremendous pressure, management is confident that returning to its youth core proposition might help refocus the brand in the market. Furthermore, overall business momentum in APAC and China has faced less onerous headwinds than in the Americas region. Accordingly, APAC delivered a 2% growth, while the Greater China region posted a 5% uptick. However, the pervasive weakness in the Americas (down 24%) behooves a more profound soul-searching by management. Despite that, V.F. Corporation's brand moat and scale shouldn't be understated. While the risks presented should hinder a significant valuation re-rating in the near term, longer-term investors might still find VFC attractive.

Analysts have remained relatively optimistic about the company's transformation plans. Wall Street anticipates its adjusted EBIT margin bottoming at 6.6% in FY24 (calendar year ending March 31) before a more pronounced recovery to 8.2% in FY25 and 9.2% in FY26. As a result, it could mark a 25% and 18% growth in adjusted EBIT over the next two fiscal years, respectively. Furthermore, with VFC not dropping back toward its November 2023 lows, notwithstanding its weak earnings release, it suggests that the market is likely in concurrence that the worst in VFC's decline should be over.

Based on VFC's FY26 adjusted EPS multiple of 8.9x, well below its 10Y average of 21.1x, it seems like the market hasn't accorded sufficient confidence to its medium-term recovery. As a result, I believe it's reasonable to assess that the market has likely priced in significant pessimism over its turnaround efforts, as reflected in its attractive valuation and more constructive price action.

VFC price chart (monthly, long-term) (TradingView)

VFC's long-term price action suggests that its November 2023 lows were robustly defended at the $12.80 level. Dip-buyers have also recovered most of the losses incurred in the month of February to date, corroborating more robust buying sentiments. As a result, if bad news over V.F. Corporation's disappointing FQ3 release didn't lead to a steeper plunge, breaking below its November 2023 lows decisively, it's reasonable to assess that the worst is likely behind us.

Consequently, I view the recent buy levels as constructive for me to maintain my bullish thesis.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

