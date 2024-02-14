Bilfinger SE (BFLBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Bilfinger SE (OTCPK:BFLBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Bettina Schneider

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Bilfinger Preliminary Results 2023 Webcast. My name is Bettina Schneider, and I'm here together with Thomas, who is our Group CEO; and Matti Jakel, our Group CFO.

And with this, I hand over to Thomas Schulz.

Thomas Schulz

Thank you, Bettina. Hello, everybody. Let's start directly with the highlights of a quite successful year for our building group. Our orders were growing 5% organically our revenue 7% organically. And our EBITA margin really made a good development to 4.3% our cash flow was €122 million and for the year 2024. Based on the good result, we guide on revenue four and a half to €4.8 billion and on the EBITA 4.9% to 5.2%. We see in all regions, all markets, all industries a positive market situation for that what we offer to the industry's our dividend proposal is €1.80 per share. And we will host a new capital market day on the 12th of June in Frankfurt during the Arkema chemical exhibition. When we look into the year 2023, we definitely show a sustainable profitable growth, which is in line with that what we announced and very detailed, showed you all on the capital market day in February 2023.

Our revenue, our EBITA, and our free cash flow exceeded the forecast, which is in all positive, and gives us the possibility with the strategy and the market outlook that we can guide four and a half to €4.8 billion in the revenue side and 4.9% to 5.2%. On the EBITA line, we expect €100 million to €140 million in cash flow in free cash flow, which is in line with the targets what we gave last February that we want to have in the year 2024, the 5% EBITA, as well as a 70% Cash Conversion Cycle. It is important to see this year as the step towards our midterm targets, which is for the time 25 to 27, where we promised the market the four to 5% growth, as well as the six to 7% EBITA and the more than 80% Cash Conversion. We think and we see and we will have in that presentation, all the elements to prove that we are on a very good way towards these midterm targets.

One big part of that is of course, our strategy, our strategy to be the number one in efficiency and sustainability for all our clients wherever they are. That strategy implementation is well on track. And actually well on track to deliver the midterm targets to the efficiency program is completed. The functional organization implementation is done and established and works very well. Our competence development efforts with the so called Bilfinger education game GmbH, which is a pilot for training and education of new as well as existing colleagues is well on the way and we actually started a little bit earlier than we had in the strategy. We started already beginning of October 2023.

Our way to standardize and bundle that Levi's well on the way and proven with the implementation of the Global Product centers, which gives us the possibility to give all the quality and competencies wherever the client is in the regions what we cover. The other lever is the de risking, we had a big de risking activity which is finalized in North America in us and it will go on to bring more of the project business into a product business that transformation is high on our agenda and actually well on the way the market expansion which is the external which is the market related part of our strategy is will be with the acquisition of store.

So what we think and what we believe the closing will happen in the first six months of this year, we'll do a significant step forward. But we look further for expansion in existing regions in existing core business of our building group. And that part, of course, is included that we let business go, which is not fitting into the strategy. And with that not fitting into the group, like the coal firing service business, what we have down in South Africa, that's still on the list to divest out of that, when you talk about to be the number one in efficiency and sustainability, you have to prove yourself that you are sustainable and efficient.

On the efficiency, I think the efficiency program actually did a big step in the right direction. On the sustainability part, you'll see here on that slide, how our business is classified by an old classification, what we actually showed in February last year, the first time, where you can say that the A to C class is sustainable business, to several degree a very sustainable, and the D class is business, which is not adding any sustainability to the performance of the clients and ourselves. And that business, we will let go, you see a slight movement into ABC throughout the year 2023.

But then the part of the ESG, we perform to the environmental part and scope one and two were reduced, despite an increase in revenue of 7%, we will use 9%, our co2 footprint from 2023 on we actually measure Scopri upstream. And we have fear close to 800,000 tons of co2 and you will see more in the coming years how to reduce that on the social part on the s part which is on the upper right side of the slide, we have two KPIs one is the T ri F. And there we see an improvement from one point 31 to one point 19. But on the LT if we actually see a side move, which is not for us enough. And special program is initiated for 2024.

To do here a good step in the right direction, the GE part with the governance, we selected the amount of audits on the supplier. And we gave as a figure more than 600. And with close to 1200 realized another good job of our organization. Out of that we go to the efficiency program. It's the last time that we report on it. Because it's done since the 31st of last year, December of last year, it's done. At the end, around 800 positions were eliminated. And we will deliver €55 million EBITA improvement as a proto part as a full year run rate out of the €55 million, €30 million will go into training and education on top of that will be already do to real concrete, our attempts and our way of doing to increase competence of the building a group because the competence stands for Sustainable, profitable growth. Out of that into our orders.

When you look here on that slide on the upper left side, you see quarter by quarter since quarter 421. Our order intake. In that slide, it's clear that we had the 5% organic growth from 22 to 23. And the quarter four came actually stronger out then we had the two quarters before. But the year 2023 was a special year in the development of the order intake because the first quarter last year was unbelievable strong. We have a lot of reasons for it what we explained when we announced the quarter one result, we will not repeat that in the year to come in the year 2024. There we foresee the normal seasonality in the order intake. Our book to build on the full year is 1.06.

And with that, well in line with that what we said on the capital market they with growth perspective, the orders in itself, Europe had plus six technology plus 16. and international was the minus 12. And that was the plan reduction based on de risking and taking that business out of the US portfolio. But we don't want to go on with if you look into the revenue there we had the 7% organic growth, same picture as with the order intake, and you'll see that the fourth quarter came out quite strong for the whole year. And important and that to mention is that Euro were growing with 7% and technology with significant and good and great performance 24% International with minus 15% is as planned, actually international with North America and Middle East, Middle East performed on all areas significant better, and 23, then in 22, and for us quite a good, quite a good development.

Out of that, I go into some of the work we do. And one of the reasons to show that is actually to work intensified on it, that we are not compared to construction companies. And that we are not the former building about it's important that we are recognized and seen as an industrial service provider throughout all industries. And if we take some selected orders, one here out of the Netherlands of our Norwegian client Yaga, it's about carbon capture, where we support Yara in taking 800,000 tons of CO2 out of the Dutch side, bringing it over to Norway, and bringing it under the seabed in the Norwegian area. The other part is the oil and gas maintenance work what we do for our dear customer shell in Louisiana in us. And it's another proof that we transfer the US business into the same core competencies and same core businesses, as we have the building a group in Europe.

The third one is a special one, it's out of the energy energy part. And in energy, we do a lot of regular work and a lot of special work. And the special work what we do here is with a smaller company, Proxima fusion, actually a spinoff of the Max Planck Institute in Munich to create a so called atomic fusion reactor. And with that fusion reactor, which is similar nuclear reaction, as you already know, only with the difference to bring the atoms together and not splitting them up. We as building a built the so called magnetic field coil, as a pilot and demonstration actually on a building aside here in Germany, beside Frankfurt, out of that into innovation, we have a lot of people on customer side.

And of course, we are faced with a lot of different challenges. And we are working on it to overcome these challenges through innovation. And one part what we would like to show here is digitalized scaffolding. Because scaffolding in industrial areas is quite dangerous, and quite a complex thing. And on top of it, it takes a long, long time to realize, and it actually blocks customers to be on full production. If it's not done properly. With a digitalized approach, we are actually able to save up to 20% of the cost to make it significant faster than in the normal regular way. And the safety part is significant more safe than any older or regular way of doing it. Out of that from the innovation.

We go to the financial figures to Matti.

Matti Jakel

Thank you, Thomas. Good afternoon, everyone. Good to have you with us today, on the Valentine's Day, so to speak. Fourth quarter was very strong again, like last year, revenue and orders received both around €1.2 billion. But what really strikes out is the profitability as you can see from a break even position in fourth quarter 2022. We achieved an EBITDA margin of 5.8% and a net profit of €108 million in 2023. We exceeded our targets which gave reason and cause for the profit warning that we issued about two weeks ago. And to take a more deeper look into what's behind it.

We achieved 4.3% EBIT margin which was outside the outlook for 2023. If you remove special items and one time effects, the EBIT margin is a good and very solid 4.0% increase of one percentage point over last year, we added about 3.0% also on cash flow, removing special items in one time effects we came out at €123 million and if we adjust our guidance to those elements, then we're at the midpoint of €110 million to €140 million so on both items EBITA margin and free cash flow finishing delivered. across all segments, we see a positive development in our EBITDA margin from Last year, fourth quarter, we were at 4.3%. If you add back the special items, that gives you 50 to over €1.2 billion, and that compares to 5.8% €69 million in the fourth quarter 2023. And that translates also into the full year, were adding back to €65 million that equals about 3.2% EBITA margin. And we were able to grow this to 4.3% in 2023, also a very good and positive outcome for Bilfinger.

On gross profit, and SG and a expenses, we also made good progress. Gross Profit grew from €437 million to €463 million years for the full year. And the SGA quarter, which is an important KPI declined from 7.1% to 6.6% 298 million, even on absolute terms, a lower number than 2022, despite the fact that we had inflation adjustments on our staff cost in the P&L. Also, a few details here. A very strong EBIT performance of €190 million translates into a net profit of €181 million. That's an interesting development, where does it come from, you have the financial results, which hasn't changed from last year, you have income taxes on a much higher result. But then we also were able to reverse an impairment of deferred taxes to the tune of €61 million, which then gives us an earnings before tax of €182 million. And then you have discontinued and minorities gives you €181 million for the full year. That equals to an earnings per share of €484.84 [ph].

Now, looking at dividend we always work with an adjusted net profit where we take a normalized tax rate. And if you do that calculation, then the adjusted net profit grew from €82 million last year to €117 million. And using a payout ratio of €58 million gives €1.80 per share as a dividend that the supervisory board and the executive board will propose to the shareholders meeting in the middle of May.

On the cash flow, we also have positive one time effects from disposing real estate in the fourth quarter of 2023. That was a transaction that took about one and a half years to come to completion. And as you all know, when interest rates go up, and construction costs increase, a lot of real estate is not being handled, and transaction. But we were very successful here to close this transaction at €26 million. Again, as I said, this was a deal that was coming for one and a half years. And we are really happy to get this transaction closed under difficult circumstances. We paid out about €20 million on the efficiency program, and the €40 million that's left will be paid out in 2024. And that is part of the guidance, as Thomas said before, looking at the cash conversion on an adjusted basis.

So using adjusted free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA, which gives you the operational performance we came out at 78%. That's a bit lower than last year in 2022, we had a number of advanced payments in the fourth quarter, which we did not repeat to that extent. So that's why you see a bit of a decline from €136 million to one of them €22 million but still a very good performance and within the targets of our strategy that we presented earlier in 2023.

Let's go quickly through the segments or the intake particularly in in Europe. When you look at the quarterly development very strong first quarter will not be repeated in 2024. That's not to be expected. And then a bit of a decline in Q2 and Q3 to €700 million and €670 million but again, strong finish you in Q4 at €808 million, so that in total, the organic growth in Europe was a strong 8% to €3.1 billion on the order intake side.

Revenue shows the typical seasonal pattern with a smaller number in the first quarter and then the largest number highest number in the fourth quarter, but still a growth of 9% quarter over quarter and also 9% growth year over year to almost €3 billion in our very important segment E&M Europe, profitability. Also, if we look at comparable numbers, quota for last year was on an adjusted basis €44 million for 5.9%. This year 6.6%. So again, you can see the improvements working in the profitability full year, last year was 5.1% on an adjusted basis compared to 5.4%. This year, also a very good improvement in profitability in Europe.

E&M international order intake, you can see the dip, mid-year, which was driven by the repositioning. But again, ticking up in the fourth quarter to €211 million. So the decline quarter over quarter, minus 13% for the full year, minus 10%. really driven by giving up one business line in the United States, the revenue went up quite a bit in 2022, over a quarter. But as we finish those construction projects, the revenue became a lot more steady around the €170 million to €175 million mark. Revenue declined by about 12%. But the interesting feature here is the revenue split is only 30% in projects and 70% in flame and service contracts. Last year, the split was still 40 and 60%. So here you can see the effects of the de risking profitability. Again, I think this speaks for itself, the development in 2024. With a very strong finish 5.4% EBIT margin in the fourth quarter we left the loss area so to speak in in the middle of 2023. And that has set the stage for 2024.

And going forward technologies a significant increase in orders received and revenue, both double digit for the full year 16% on orders received 25% On the revenue. And here interesting, the share of revenue within the pharma and biopharma sector has grown from 35% to 50%, in 2023. And finally, profitability in our technology segment. That's a development that we're really proud of very stable profit generation in 2023, every quarter with a positive contribution, and overall 4.5% for the year. That is a very good basis going forward in 2024.

So, in summary, building up delivered on what we promised. And now I hand back to Thomas to see how we go forward with the markets.

Thomas Schulz

Thank you, Marty. So the next is how does the welding world look outside? And how do we respond to it. And as you know, we divided our world in four industries. And let me start with the chemical and petrochemical industry which makes roughly 30% of our top line. On the left side you see the blue arrow and that shows in the regions where we act that means from North America to the Middle East over Europe, how the industry is doing, and it's a sight movement what we see and going one little detail more into it. We see us and Middle East fight in the positive development and Europe in as a total in a slight decline. Of course with Germany is the biggest decline what we see all over While our areas what we are covering, what does it mean, we see a growth of roughly 5%, up to 2030.

For the petrochemical industry, we see, especially in Europe, an aging asset, which needs quite a longer life cycle, and a lot of maintenance work. And we see a lot of efforts of our customers to improve efficiency and sustainability. And that all together gives for us on the arrow for Bilfinger, quite an upside, quite a positive development. And we give a little bit more granularity into it, our maintenance business is actually performing very well, in that area, the product business, which is standard services, standard little products, what we have is on the site move on actually okay, for that activity level. And the project, which is predominantly and if not completely related with CapEx is actually not in the growth part. If we then go over to energy makes roughly 20% of our top line, the industry is going in all areas positively.

We see investments into carbon capture, we see investments, especially into nuclear, the nuclear has such a nice revival, and we are so happy about it. And we see a lot of sustainable efforts for new sustainable technologies in that sector. If it's from district heating into district cooling, if it's the part what we said with the so called fusion reactor, where we are part of it all over in maintenance products and projects, this is a good business to be in. So the arrow, the business for us is quite positive. If we then look on the pharma and biopharma roughly 10% of the total, here, it's predominantly CapEx into new plants, because the existing in all the installed base in the areas where we act is actually not that large. But more is coming, localising of that business being closer to the customer shortening, the whole supply side is on the high agenda list for all our clients. That industry goes up. And that industry shows a growth rate over 6% up to 2028. And we see that especially our product and our project business is contributing a lot but for us that industry is quite positive to be in.

Then the last one oil and gas roughly 15% of the top line, the industry goes strong. And we see a lot of optics investment because 1015 years ago, as you all know, investments into existing assets were not on the high level was actually quite a tough market to stay in. We did. And we see with the maintenance and the product part for us quite a good development and quite good of prospect. And that is not only based on the LNG in Greece, it's actually with all the things what our VPs and channels and all the customers are doing to make their existing installations more efficient and more sustainable. Out of that, we look into the growth of our group. And we actually introduced at the end of last year to so called opportunity pipeline. The opportunity pipeline gives you an impression how much we bid on index to January 2022.

And when you look into that chart, which is on the left side, then you'll see that we have a seasonality in it as we have in the order intake as we have in the revenue of course. And you'll see that actually the year 2023 comes out stronger throughout the year, then we have the year 2022 which gives us a positive outlook into 2024. If we then look into the revenue guidance, and then the revenue performance, what we will deliver in 2024, you'll see that we come from the €4.486 billion [ph] to the minimum of our guidance of four and a half to 4.8 midpoint 4.65. And they E&M Europe is contributing technology is contributing. And actually E&M International is contributing to So out of that we are quite in a positive mood, not Polish but in a positive mood. If it comes to that for the building group.

Then we look into the total outlook. And I will now focus on the EBITA and the free cash flow. We delivered a 4.3% EBITA and 2023. We have an outlook of 4.9% to 5.2% which is a midpoint of 5.05%. And in line with that, what we announced what we promised and up to now what we deliver and what we will deliver for our midterm targets six to 7% Where is that in EBIT are coming from? It comes from the efficiency program comes from the de risking effort and it comes from the growth and the free cash flow we got on €100 million to €140 million. And when you look into S Matousek This is a cash conversion of roughly 70% As we promised last year in February. Out of that highlights in the summary orders up by 5%. Organically revenue up by 7%, the EBITA march to 4.3 the free cash flow €120 million to €122 million.

A big thank you to all our colleagues all around the world top job great team, well performed the outlook as we said before €4.5 billion to €4.8 billion in revenue 4.9 to 5.2 inhibitor. We have a positive market in all the regions all the industries as explained. We propose one point ad euro per share. And we will have a new capital market day on June 12, in Frankfurt during the Arkema exhibition.

Question-and-Answer Session

Bettina Schneider

Thank you very much, Thomas. We will now start with our Q&A session.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. So I've got a few questions maybe firstly on margins. So you did a great job in getting the margins up last year, you're kind of saying you're going to be at five, I guess. Maybe it's a bit premature. And you're going to talk in June. But your thinking is, is what that we as we go to sort of the future in the six to 7% margin. Are we talking gradual increases? What will be the driver of sort of margin improvements? Kind of beyond the 5%? Mark, that you've that you're you seem to be on track for this year? The first question, the second question is on cash flow and, and working capital. So I guess I'm observing that you're looking here at slide 33, your trade working capital position, principally hasn't really moved, right. I mean, you're still basically the same as you always used to be maybe 11% of sales or so.

And I guess the hope was that you can improve that. And I want to understand, is there anything you can do to improve that position to bring that down? And I guess related to that, is your cash flow guidance appreciate you have a new one of 100 240, which is net of a restructuring cost, but it is also before leases and interest expense. So actually, it's quite a low free cash flow still in absolute terms. And I guess one of the issues is working capital. The question is, what can you do to sort of improve the free cash flow, I guess, particularly on working capital place? Thank you.

Thomas Schulz

Let me thank you grow up close with the margins. It's actually the same what we announced in detail first segment as well as for the group on the capital market day in February last year, the initiatives to get the margins up, it's a mix out of operational excellence Efficiency Program, de risking Global Product Center, functional organization, all these elements, combined with the new positioning, going into the growth, and of course getting with the growth, more profit. If it comes to the cash on, Matti.

Matti Jakel

Sure. On cash flow, if we look at 2023, we certainly made some improvement. When you look at the first half of 2023, compared to last year, the sort of the cache usage was quite a bit lower €39 million for the first time you compared to €72 million. So that's an improvement in itself and the second half was a strong €190 million and growth is the most important lever for us is getting our invoices out as quickly as possible after we've completed the work. And there is a number of organizational and structural measures that we are putting in place but we also need the help of our clients to overcome sort of their red tape, sometimes, invoices just stay for weeks and attended to and that is something that will We keep discussing with our clients, that will certainly help improve our working capital. As we plan to increase the cash conversion, obviously, that will also that will also improve the trade working capital situation in the next few years.

Gregor Kuglitsch

So just to come back on the on the margin point, I guess my question was, do you expect this to be a gradual path there? Or do you think we continue to have these quantum jumps because you're kind of improving 100 basis points per annum, basically 2023.

Thomas Schulz

Like that a lot, to be honest, to me like this. Sure, nothing. But the, but you know, we are very transparent. That's the reason why we came with the positive profit warning. But the thing is, we see a gradual increase, because the increase has to be sustainable. This is the most important, it doesn't help if we increase towards the end of the year. And then we fight again, for another one or two years, it's really important that we have a sustainable improvement. Improvement, what we have in the first part of that stretch, strategy time is, of course, more internal. And towards the second part, it's more external with more profitable growth. And that is what we already see. Stark is on top of that.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Maybe one final question on Stark. So can you do you have updated? Do you know how it's performed in reality? Do you know what it actually made last year and 23? In the end, I appreciate you don't own it yet. But do you have an insight into the financial performance of that business and how its faring compared to what you announced when you bought it?

Thomas Schulz

We have a fairly good view on it. But please don't forget, it's still a competitor in the market until the closing is done. And of course, the information, what we can have is only that what is legally available. And we stick to that what we set on they delivered over €500 million on turnover, and profitability, what we are aware of round 2%, a little bit more than 3%, two to 3%, in that range. So that's how we see it closing will happen in the first six months. And we are very excited to get the colleagues as building our colleagues into our family. Thank you.

Bettina Schneider

Thank you very much, Greg. Next one is coming from Michael Kuhn, Deutsche Bank.

Michael Kuhn

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. Firstly, on sales growth, and let's say some scenario analysis, looking at your bandwidth, pretty much 10% to 15%, from a lower end to higher end per segment. Where would you see, let's say the margin of uncertainty or the risk? Is it more a client behaviour, or, let's say more on your side by, let's say bidding very selectively to get the gross margin up?

Thomas Schulz

Yes, we don't see that as a risk. If we bid more selectively. If we paid business, we have to be profitable, in line with that what we want to have as a profitability. So we see the growth actually in all areas in all industries in all segments. But we are happy, we're actually very glad that our organization understands volume without profit is not a good thing to have. So when we then look into the different areas where we see quite a lot of growth, it's actually all with efficiency and sustainability. We will let go all the our business and decreasing that part of it. So the growth scenario, what we gave in February last year, with the four to 5% growth in that midterm target is including as we said, the decrease of the so called D class in the group, that means the non-sustainable non efficiency improvement part of our business.

Michael Kuhn

Understood, thank you. And following up on the on the gross margin topic, would you be willing to give us an indication on where you expect the gross margin to go this year?

Matti Jakel

I would not because we don't. We don't guide on gross margin, but it's an indication it's going to go up. Yes.

Michael Kuhn

Fair enough. Thank you. Then, on E&M International, I think in the release, you mentioned there is still some US legacy business to be finalized. Would you have a timeline for that? And let's say remaining volume and is there any residual let's say risk involves in terms of negative contribution by those projects.

Matti Jakel

As a matter of fact, there is there's two projects left If out of I don't know, about 21 project is still in operation, to the tune of about €20 million volume for this year, the other one is completed. But we still are in warranty and defects, period. So there's a little bit of work to be to be done for those two projects or legacy projects. But let's say that part is pretty much the risk, how I understood it is the risk to, for all intents and purposes, yes.

Michael Kuhn

Thank you. And then one more on South Africa, where you would say once again, state you are in intensifying efforts to sell the assets, any indicative timeline here, would you expect that over the course of this year?

Matti Jakel

I've been working on this transaction for four years, and I've been proven wrong a number of times on timing. But let me tell you this much. We have never been this close to completing a transaction. So I keep all my fingers crossed. Yeah. Short before breaking them that this will happen this year.

Michael Kuhn

All right, then I'll keep my fingers crossed with you. Thank you. Thanks a lot.

Matti Jakel

Thanks a lot. We need all of them.

Bettina Schneider

All right. So next one is coming from Christoph Dolleschal, HSBC.

Christoph Dolleschal

Couple of questions from mine as well, the first one in regards to Europe, or in Europe, did you see some pulling forward of maintenance efforts? Because, obviously, as you also said, Germany had a pretty bad year in chemical. So there was a lot of idle time. So we hear from some of the names that was used to run some maintenance that would otherwise only have been done a year ahead or two years ahead. So any pull forward effects because of the DOL situation of the chemicals? That would be the first one?

Thomas Schulz

It's actually very good question. We have that all the time. Some customers always tried to take something earlier, because they have a shutdown, or they have a change in production schedule, and so on that flexibility we have but a general movement throughout the industry, we don't see. But it is clear. And I have to say that clear in the time horizon three years, four years, if production is not coming back, we achieve in Germany in New, and with that a lower production level, which then in three to four years, will have an impact on the total volume we can bid on, which is then lower. And you know, we measure the production index, or the production figure KPI, which went down from [indiscernible]. And that's only for Germany, we see other areas in Europe actually growing and levelling that out what happens in Germany, and we see, of course, North America and the Middle East, where we are not that strong yet, in that part, that we can counter act on that. So with the timeline with that how we are organized, and how we take any change in the market early enough. We are actually quite okay with that development. We are not happy would be nice to be in Germany in a growth market. But yeah, doesn't happen.

Christoph Dolleschal

Okay. And following up on that, if we look at the order level in E&M Europe, we had a trend €8 million in the fourth quarter, which was down 3% in organic terms versus last year. And I'm trying to get a bit of a better feeling on what a reasonable run rate going forward is also given the fact that the first quarter in 2023 was so exceptionally strong. So would you say €800 million at that level is a decent runway to expect. Also matching, let's say your sales guidance.

Thomas Schulz

Yes. It’s definitely a level which is where we can live with but please be careful with the quarter want to come. Because last year as you said based on industrial issues, lack or fear of lack of labor available and so on a lot of things what happened in quarter 120 23. We have extremely high order intake, actually in the quarter which is in the seasonality of the building approved obviously weakest in all areas. So we will not repeat that. But when you look into the guidance what we gave for E&M you Europe, on the revenue line, you'll see that we are actually quite positive on the development of Europe. And on top of it, we gave a four to 5%. growth outlook for 2425 to 27, and the midterm targets last year. And we really stick to it, we think it actually fits very well to that what happens in the market?

Christoph Dolleschal

Okay, thank you. And then a question on stock. Basically, where do we stand with regards to the closing? So because you're saying it takes until mid-year? So what is what is taking the time? Is it? Is it legal stuff? Or is it that competition authorities still required to give their stamp on it?

Thomas Schulz

Or the competition authority, it's not the issue here, we actually proceed quite well. And we said that it will happen in the first half of the year. That doesn't mean it will definitely happen on the third of June, it can actually happen earlier. We don't see any roadblock today that the deal will not go through. But of course, a lot of parties are involved authorities and so on legal stuff. And that just takes time. It's not that complicated case. But the rock crazy in Europe is something where we are definitely world champion. And that, of course, has a time issue and impact.

Christoph Dolleschal

I can confirm that part. That's true. Then probably some two housekeeping questions for Mattie. What is the tax rate going forward to expect? Because obviously, there was a tax impact in the in the fourth quarter now. So I mean, I think a lot of analysts are running on a rant about 30% tax rate going forward. Is that Is that reasonable? Or would you think there's any changes to it?

Matti Jakel

Typical day, what we hoped we expect for Germany, is that we will be paying about close and a half percent tax going forward. And obviously, we're paying taxes in other countries. And that mix rate is really hard to predict. It really depends on how much generating new countries, but there's a significant decrease on determined text.

Bettina Schneider

In the normalized fuel on the adjusted net profit, we put 23, we use the 27% normalized tax rate.

Christoph Dolleschal

Okay, thank you. And then the 27% that would be something just going forward where you will be disagreeing with that magnitude. What do you mean? So I mean, 20% would be a reasonable assumption for the future. And one last question, when coming to your presentation, pages, 22 and 23, where you can really elaborate on how the regions are doing computing reminder of what the difference between in your differential is the difference between product and project businesses.

Thomas Schulz

Product business is when we go in and we have to customize to make an offer. We have to take data, we have to take the landscape and so on. If it's a product, it's something what we did before several times and successfully finalized. That's actually the difference.

Christoph Dolleschal

Okay. Thanks very much.

Bettina Schneider

Thank you, Christophe. [Operator Instructions] So, first question from the chat comes from [indiscernible]. I read it out loud expected range of revenue and EBITA contribution for stork in 2024.

Thomas Schulz

On top of the guidance, the -- we will have a capital market day on the 12th of June and we expect to that point of time that actually closing has happened. So at the 30th of June, would that not work by the way, and the we expect that we then have all the data and we will give you a very transparent overview what we expect in the revenue range is about is above €500 million on a full year and two to 3% EBITA what they deliver in that range, but we will see when we have it I have to repeat from legal reason point of view. It's a competitor still until closing happens and there are limits what we are allowed to know.

Next question comes in sorry -- it comes of course on top of tech would be guided for stock is not at all in the guidance.

Bettina Schneider

Next from Nicola, could you give us an update on the 2025 and the 25 to 27 midterm guidance where I might already say we have not given a concrete 25 guidance yet, but we have given a midterm guidance.

Thomas Schulz

Yeah, we can give an update, it stays as it was announced in February last year. And I actually dream about it. It's of course, six to 7%. And we will deliver that we will deliver a cash conversion over 80. And we will have a growth four to 5%.

Bettina Schneider

Next question from Nicola, how much tax savings for the German subsidiary should we expect over the coming years?

Matti Jakel

Again, it's in Euro terms that difficult to say the tax paid will be 12 and a half percent and it really depends on how many or how much profit we make in the German X grouping.

Bettina Schneider

But the lying behind tax loss carryforwards we have are quite significant, we have to say and they are also published in the annual report. Okay, so next one comes from Youssef. Bulkeley, Amerasia. Steel, could you please comment on the working capital? degradation?

Matti Jakel

I would not say there's a degradation and I can only speculate what do you mean? What we have seen in 2023, compared to 2022, is a lower level of advanced payments from New Project contracts. That was a real wave that came away in 20 22/3 and fourth quarter, and that was not repeated to the same tune in 2020. See, that did have a real impact on working capital.

Bettina Schneider

We move back to the phone line. Michael Kohn, Deutsche Bank with another question.

Michael Kuhn

Yeah, thank you. I would come back to I think pretty much the first question from the call. And on the working capital topic once more. Looking at your free cash flow guidance, obviously, we have the margin, we have a rough idea about depreciation and cash out from provisions. But on the working capital, could you give us an indication on what cash consumption you have assumed for that item, and maybe also, the other remaining building blocks to get to the 100 to 140? Range? Thank you.

Matti Jakel

There's two main building blocks there. One is that we assume a cash conversion rate of 70% on the EBITA. And then the second one is the €40 million payout on the efficiency program. Those are the two building blocks that come up to €100 million to €114 million in our guidance.

Bettina Schneider

And maybe it also helps if we have a net CapEx orientation, we look for a net CapEx cash outflow of 1.5% of revenues of on average. And this is I think, all you need to build up also the working capital change.

Michael Kuhn

All right, thank you. I try my best.

Bettina Schneider

Okay. So as of now, there are no further questions. So with this, we conclude this call or this webcast. Thank you very much for joining us this afternoon.