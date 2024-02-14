Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Revisiting My Samsara Recommendation After A Year

Feb. 14, 2024 4:19 PM ETSamsara Inc. (IOT) Stock
Bert Hochfeld profile picture
Bert Hochfeld
21.86K Followers

Summary

  • Samsara shares have soared 150% since I wrote about the company 12 months ago.
  • The company has seen exceptional operational performance, with sales growth, new customer acquisition, and profitability.
  • The company has notable competitive advantages when selling to enterprise customers.
  • The company has broadened its customer base to beyond trucking and its equipment monitoring offering is now more than 10% of ARR.
  • Despite these positives, I rate the shares a hold based on very high relative valuation.

In this photo illustration a Samsara logo seen displayed on...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The stock is up substantially-is it still a worthwhile investment?

It has been about a year since I wrote my initial article on Samsara (NYSE:IOT) - the company and its share price prospects. The

This article was written by

Bert Hochfeld profile picture
Bert Hochfeld
21.86K Followers
Bert Hochfeld graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and received an MBA from Harvard. Mr. Hochfeld has enjoyed a long career in the tech world, working for IBM, Memorex/Telex, Raytheon Data Systems, and BMC Software. Starting in the 1990s, Mr. Hochfeld worked as a sell-side analyst and won awards from the Wall Street Journal for his coverage of the software space. In 2001, Mr. Hochfeld formed his own independent research company, Hochfeld Independent Research Group, which provided research services to major institutions including Fidelity, Columbia Asset, SAC Capital, and many other prominent institutions and hedge funds. He also operated the Hepplewhite Fund, a hedge fund that specialized in technology investments. Hedge Fund Research, an independent 3rd party firm that specializes in ranking managers, rated the Hepplewhite Fund as the best performing small-cap fund for the 5 years ending in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Hochfeld was convicted of misappropriating funds from a hedge fund he operated. Mr. Hochfeld has published more than 500 articles on Seeking Alpha, all dealing with companies in the information technology space. Highly esteemed for his investment wisdom accumulated over decades, Mr. Hochfeld ranks in the top 0.1% of Tip Ranks analysts for his selection of information technology stocks and their subsequent successes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.