The stock is up substantially-is it still a worthwhile investment?

It has been about a year since I wrote my initial article on Samsara (NYSE:IOT) - the company and its share price prospects. The shares have been one of the strongest performers in the IT space since the time of that article - the shares are up over 150% since the article was published on SA on 2/2/23. Back then, I liked the concept of an integrated suite of solutions to manage physical assets. I felt that a platform that could optimize utilization, create vehicle safety guardrails and provide enterprises with a way of viewing their assets and their utilization from a single pane of glass was an excellent business with great opportunities. Over the last year, as the company has enhanced its platform and has had success outside of the transportation vertical my conviction regarding Samsara’s business has increased. But increased conviction about a model is not the same as remaining positive about the outlook for Samsara stock.

Over the last year the company’s operational performance has been exceptional. Sales have continued to grow in the 40% range, new customer acquisition has been at record levels. The company reached non-GAAP profitability last quarter and has achieved 2 consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow. Not surprisingly all of the quarters over the past year have been beats, and all of the quarterly forecasts have been increased. The shares reached an all-time high in mid-December and since then have drifted down by about 5% +. The shares, for the most part, have shrugged off a virulent short attack by activist short seller, Spruce Capital.

Most recently, the company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against a competitor in the space, Motive. The lawsuit has engendered a certain level of investor angst, particularly with regard to Motive’s advertising statements. Motive’s revenues were most recently reported to be around $157 million. To the extent that the information in Samsara’s law suit is valid, and Motive is, at the least, required to end its alleged inaccurate advertising and to cease the use of Samsara’s technology, this would be a positive for IoT, although how much of a positive is not something that I can establish. These kinds of law suits tend to drag on for years with a lengthy process of discovery. I am not going to further consider the lawsuit in this article. To the extent that IOT shares have drifted lower because of adverse publicity from this law suit, the response of Samsara to what it believes to be false advertising and patent infringement may eliminate some of the uncertainties that were engendered by Motive’s well-publicized promotional activities.

All of that said, however, in my view the issue now for investors is one of valuation. A year ago, my calculation of the EV/S ratio had been below 7X; it is now more than 14X. The growth for the year turned out to be several hundred basis points above what I had expected; the company had not forecast non-GAAP profitability - it has now reached that milestone.

Many valuations have increased over the last year; the valuation of IOT has increased more on a relative basis. Last week, after earnings from Google that were judged wanting in terms of advertising growth, the market started on a weak note, and then accelerated to the downside in the wake of poorly received comments about the possibility of a rate cut at the March Fed meeting. At this point, in the wake of what was seemingly a blowout employment situations report for January, albeit with a huge quirk, it appears as though the possibility of a March rate cut is close to zero. The CPI report released on February 13 with a headline of hotter inflation reinforces the expectation for no rate cut until May or after. While there may be differences of opinion with regards to the precise timing of rate cuts, the Fed made clear that it was likely to cut rates over the course of 2024. Whether it does so 3 or 4 or 5 times is going to be data dependent.

This is not an article that attempts to assess Fed policy and economic metrics over the coming months. In fact, I wish I could avoid mentioning the Fed or interest rates. But I think it prudent and necessary to acknowledge that the direction of rates will have a significant impact on the valuation of IOT shares, and of course, much else besides. Overall, IOT shares are likely to be a bit more susceptible to interest rate angst than other high growth IT shares for no other reason but that of their relatively elevated valuation.

This is an article about Samsara, its outlook and its valuation. But in the short term, IOT shares are going to be correlated with consensus views as to the cadence and magnitude of Fed rate cuts. I am not trying to present a trading strategy for Samsara shares from this point forward. But positive alpha for Samsara will be a function in the short term of a “risk-on” market and in turn that requires a benign environment with regards to Fed policy such as rate cuts.

Usually when I write articles on SA I urge investors to take some kind of action. That is not going to be the case here. One size simply isn’t going to fit all. The company is going to be reporting its year-end results in early March. Presumably results will be a beat - the question is one of magnitude. And the published consensus expectations for revenue growth next year are just 27%, a substantial slowdown from growth that has been in the 40% range in the quarters reported in the FY ’24 year. I assume that the company will raise guidance above the current consensus. I have projected revenue for the next 12 months to be $1.295 million, which is growth of 37% from last quarter’s run rate and consistent with the sequential growth of the last several quarters.

When considering a recommendation for this company, the issue I wrestle with for Samsara is one of relative valuation. Over the past year, the shares have attracted a great deal of attention with many recommendations both on SA and by brokerage analysts. There has been no change in brokerage recommendations on the shares in almost a year. As well, brokerage analysts have maintained their estimates unchanged since revisions in the wake of the last reported quarter. Brokerage analyst recommendations are mixed with half rating the shares a buy and half rating the shares as a hold.

The relative valuation of the shares, based on a 3 year CAGR of 35% and a free cash flow margin of 8% over the next year, is at least 30% above average for the company’s growth cohort. There are a couple of companies with similar valuation metrics such as Braze (BRZE) and Cloudflare (NET). The valuation of Samsara is actually a bit above the valuation of shares of MongoDB (MDB) and Datadog (DDOG). So, in my opinion, the company will need to grow into its valuation which suggests a lack of positive alpha in the coming year.

Serious alpha will, in my opinion, require a steeper ramp in terms of the company’s free cash flow margin. It is always possible that the growth rate of the company might maintain a 40% level based in part on some of the new verticals and apps that the company is entering. But there are very few companies that can sustain 35%-40% compound growth over several years at the $1 billion revenue run rate that Samsara has now crossed. I am inclined to believe that free cash flow margins will be growing steeply over the coming quarters. The growth in free cash flow margins will probably be a focus of analysts as a proof point to support their recommendations. At this point, as of 2/13/24, I rate the shares of Samsara as a hold.

Samsara: One of the growth rate champions

Samsara is one of the leading companies and an industry pioneer in providing software for enterprises with complex physical operations. The core technology is based on the use of telematics and connected equipment applications to manage thousands of pieces of equipment. At this point, the preponderance of the company’s revenues are from trucking users.

A typical Samsara installation includes a dashcam, a GPS installation and telematics hardware. Fleet operators can keep track of their vehicles, drivers can be monitored for compliance with safety regulations, incidents can be reported, and routes can be optimized. The Samsara platform provides tips for improving fleet safety. The installation can include environmental monitors and a powered asset gateway. Overall, the Samsara solution is about optimizing fleet operations through the use of real-time data. The complete application has a variety of solutions that enable a customer to optimize routes, to improve on-time performance and to provide advanced fuel and energy insights.

One of the company’s specific advantages is its data collection and its data sets. While the use of AI technology is currently just in its earliest stages as a significant demand driver, I imagine it will prove to be a technology that when deployed, will significantly improve optimization benefits in many areas of the solutions offered by the company.

Currently a focus of Samsara is the deployment of dashcams trained to extract relevant data from both driver actions and road conditions. These so-called AI infused cameras are two sided. In turn, this data will be used to provide customers with specific insights that enable them to optimize their fleet management practices. But as the following article linked here indicates, AI is not some miracle panacea for every potential use case but an important component in an overall set of physical operations optimization software. AI, over time will drive impactful insights, but is part of a feedback loop that will take time to become completely effective.

In my opinion, the key to Samsara maintaining its exceptional growth trajectory for a multiyear period will be the success the company has in penetrating many different verticals beyond trucking. While there was much to like about Samsara’s latest reported quarter, one of the key elements I thought was particularly positive was that the company reported that 87% of its net new ARR came from non-transportation verticals. I was also impressed that 10% of the ARR was now coming from equipment monitoring. That doesn’t mean that the company’s business isn’t still focused on vehicles but that the vehicles belong to many different classes of enterprises. The company got more than 87% of its ARR last quarter from its two main vehicle applications, video-based safety and vehicle telematics, while non-vehicle equipment monitoring is now a bit more than 10% of ARR.

What has been happening is that enterprises with a significant base of physical assets including trucks and vehicles have started to adopt Samsara solutions with broad deployments. For example, the City of New Orleans became a Samsara customer with a solution encompassing video-based safety, vehicle telematics and equipment monitoring across city departments including Police, Fire, public Works, Code Enforcement etc. The company’s largest single new logo last quarter was a U.S. aggregates company (stone, cement etc.) such as Vulcan Materials which adopted Samsara to manage 1,000 on and off-road vehicles and 6000 field assets across 500 locations. This customer landed with video-based safety, vehicle telematics and equipment monitoring. Moving beyond transportation vendors and selling larger, multiple product deals is and will be how the company can maintain its growth. Current important verticals beyond the trucking industry include waste management, construction, specialty chemical carriers, grocery chains and wholesale and retail businesses.

The company has seen some success in penetrating the airline market - not for monitoring planes, but for monitoring the specialized vehicles such as fuelers and baggage carts and food service trucks that come out on the airfield under the wing. Last quarter, the largest new customer measured by ARR contribution was a leading utility. The customer landed with Vehicle Telematics and equipment monitoring; generally this kind of customer can be expected to expand its use of Samsara to other use cases such as safety and workflow management. Some of these very large customers closed last quarter have been a bit unusual in that they closed not only for vehicle solutions but for equipment monitoring as well.

Overall, the market potential for equipment monitoring is likely to prove larger than the vehicle market. There is probably a tipping point at which enterprises decide that equipment monitoring and asset tracking are must have applications, and become investment priorities. Equipment monitoring at this point is an exceptionally underpenetrated space in which Samsara has a leading solution.

Samsara’s most recent results - how do they portend for the future?

Samsara last reported its results at the end of November 2023. I think the results are worth reviewing as they portend positive trends going into 2024. In that regard, last quarter was the third consecutive quarter of accelerating net new ARR attainment. The growth of net new ARR is at a level that would require a significant adjustment to current consensus revenue growth forecasts over coming quarters.

Like many other software companies of this scale, the company has pivoted its sales effort to larger enterprises, and this strategy is seeing strong positive trends with a quarterly record for both $100k and $1 million net new ARR customers. Enterprise customers are growing at rates well above the rates of the rest of the company. The fact is that Samsara's solution set is more useful for large enterprises, so it makes sense to have an enterprise-oriented, go-to-market solution.

Pricing for Samsara is based on physical assets rather than seats or usage which should result in more predictable results. The company’s go-to-market target is the operations budget rather than IT spend budget. The trend of operations budgets tends to be quite a bit less discretionary and cyclical then the trend of IT budgets. The ROI for Samsara solutions is based on highly quantifiable paybacks such as savings in fuel, maintenance, greater asset utilization, accident reduction and lower insurance premiums.

Samsara operating metrics have been improving steadily; that said there is still lots of opportunity to improve margin. Last quarter the company’s non-GAAP gross margin was flat sequentially and up 100 bps year on year. This metric is quite volume sensitive and I would expect to see it rise with more multi-product transactions.

Last quarter, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense was 41% of revenue, compared to 48% of revenues in the year earlier period. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense actually declined a bit sequentially while net new ARR rose, and reported revenue increased by 8.6% sequentially. This kind of progression is mainly a function of larger deal sizes and more multi-product deals. Notionally, because of the hard ROI that Samsara can demonstrate to prospective customers, it should be able to steadily improve its sales and marketing expense ratio.

Last quarter the company’s non-GAAP research and development expense ratio was 16% compared to 19% in the year earlier period. Sequentially, non-GAAP research and development expense rose about 2%+. I think the non-GAAP research and development expense ratio is approaching an asymptote; the expenses connected with ramping this company’s AI offering are probably substantial and the company will continue to add functionality to its core offering.

The company’s non-GAAP general and administrative expense ratio was 13% last quarter, down from 17% in the year earlier period. Sequentially, non-GAAP G&A expense rose by about 3%. There is still plenty of opportunity to leverage this expense as the company’s revenues continue to expand.

Overall, the company’s non-GAAP operating margin rose from a loss of 10% to a positive operating margins of 5% year on year. It’s worth noting, I think, that at the start of the fiscal year, the company was projecting about $845 million of revenue, while it now seems likely for revenues to reach $940 million. Non-GAAP operating margins at the start of the year were projected to negative 7%; they probably will wind up slightly positive for the full year. So far, since the company has been public, it has a succession of beat and raise quarters - because its business model is asset based, it has a huge amount of visibility at the start of any given quarter.

No doubt the company will start its projection for FY’25 with a forecast that steps down percentage revenue growth and only forecasts a 309-400 bps improvement in non-GAAP operating margins. A more realistic forecast, I think would be for growth in the mid-high 30% range and a 600-800 bps improvement in non-GAAP margins.

Last quarter was the second quarter in a row in which Samsara achieved free cash flow-a margin of 4%. There wasn’t anything magical here: the company does sell devices, and its inventories fell, while deferred revenues rose basically because of the spike in large-multi-year deals. I have projected a free cash flow margin of 8% over the next 4 quarters, an improvement about 400 bps from last quarter’s level, but probably conservative if business continues with the kind of growth I expect.

Not surprisingly, Samsara does uses a significant level of stock based comp. Last quarter SBC, as reported, was 25% of revenue compared to 27% of revenues in the year earlier quarter and compared to 27% of revenues in the prior sequential quarter. As many readers know, I prefer to look at dilution as the actual cost of SBC. Dilution has been running at about 4%/year. I used an estimated fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding for Samsara of 560 million shares in providing valuation analysis.

Spruce Point report on Samsara shares

Last September, Spruce Point a well-known activist short seller issued a multi-page piece on Samsara shares. The shares wound up falling by a bit more than 20% in about 10 trading days. Here is the short thesis:

We have found evidence that the Samsara is in a vulnerable competitive position and has a poor track record of winning large deals.



We believe that IOT has uniquely poor business model tied to a material hardware business and subject to numerous serious risks compared to competitors in the SaaS space.



We believe Samsara has a history of opaque and manipulative financial reporting.



We have questions regarding a potential hardware disruption if the FCC blacklists a critical component supplier, Quectel.

Simply put, I believe most of this is exactly wrong. The first bullet was belied by the latest financial results. In fact, Samsara has an excellent record of winning very large deals, and the company’s large deal win rate has most recently accelerated. The second bullet is wrong as well. The company does indeed, resell cameras and telematics hardware. And that has been a factor in the company’s non-GAAP gross margin of 75%, less than the gross margin of most similarly sized IT companies with a subscription model. But customers aren’t buying cameras and telematics devices from Samsara; they are buying safety and vehicle optimization solutions. I think it is really hard to square a company showing sequentially stronger growth in ARR quarter after quarter and the comment about “a uniquely poor business model” when non-GAAP operating margins have risen by 1500 bps this year. There is nothing particularly unique, opaque or manipulative in the company’s financial reporting in my view. And yes, the company does have an AI component - but they hardly hyped it excessively - and there was a Blog Post from Samsara referenced earlier which takes pains to advise customers that the use of AI will not be a panacea for their optimization of vehicle operations. The CFO has been in his position for more than 4 years at this point, and prior to working for Samsara he was VP-Finance for ServiceNow for more than 5 years.

Perhaps as a result of the Spruce Point article, or perhaps as a result of Samsara’s relative valuation, Samsara has a short interest ratio of greater than 8%. In terms of investing, I think that Spruce Point report can be safely ignored.

Samsara Competitors and Samsara Differentiators

There are many competitors in the vehicle management space. Most Samsara competitors have point solutions and some of these point solutions appear to be better at some specific tasks when compared to Samsara. As is the case in much of the enterprise software space, Samsara is differentiated because of its broad platform, although in its case, that is married from some specific technology differentiators. Samsara is rated one of the best - if not the best - in a variety of categories when used by large enterprises according to the analysis linked here, According to the article, the Samsara solution is probably the most customizable/flexible solution on the market. It is clearly not intended to be sold to smaller businesses that have tight budgets and do not need software to manage their fleets. At the moment (early 2024) the most significant functional deficiency of Samsara was its lack of parts inventory tracking. It also requires a 3 year contract which some users may find irksome.

The company actually does have some differentiated technologies such as its AI infused dash cams, its ability to optimize the use of EVs and its ability to manage vehicles and equipment on the same platform.

Motive did not actually make the list of top 10 Samsara competitors in the Forbes analysis linked above. From the source material in other competitive reviews, it seems as though Samsara offers the best platform for enterprise users - the category that is the company’s sales focus. They are the technology leaders, their customers and industry consultants rate them highly and their competitors are, for the most part, much smaller companies with point products who are unlikely to be successful competitors in the enterprise fleet management space.

The fleet management market is large and has a relatively high CAGR. The linked report suggests a CAGR of nearly 20% through 2030, although since the report doesn’t included Samsara, for example, I have to question its reliability. That said, the growth runway available to Samsara remains far more than adequate to support multiple years of 30%+ growth.

Samsara, AI and competitive advantages

I think it ought to be fairly straightforward to see how AI will be a principle demand tailwind for Samsara, although at this point, generative AI has not been introduced as a product by the company.

For a couple of years Samsara has been used AI based two sided dash cams to enhance its safety offering. Basically the camera can determine threats and potentially and warn drivers in real time with a concomitant reduction in accidents. The capability is designed to prevent tailgating.

The company uses AI to deliver customers a set of efficiency tools including route optimization, fuel efficiency suggestions that now include data for electric vehicles, fleet tracking and driver efficiency and safety suggestions.

Like many other companies such as ZoomInfo (ZI) and the cyber security companies, Samsara collects billions of operations data inputs and converts these into AI-powered insights that provide increasingly accurate insights and solutions to the company’s customer base. The number of such data points is staggering; 6 trillion last year.

Over time, Samsara has plans to extend its product offerings to include co-pilots, risk centers and workflow models to enhance the ROI potential Samsara can create for users. Physical operations is an exceptionally large space and it needs to be digitized. AI coupled with IoT data will be the enabling technologies. I don’t really think it is feasible at this point to try to quantify the specific impact of AI initiatives on Samsara’s growth. The company collects lots and lots of data. It has a platform that is built to ingest massive amounts of data. One of its principal competitive advantages relates to the proprietary data estate it has created. It is a competitive differentiator and its advantage is likely to grow over time. It is a key component in evaluating the company’s long term revenue growth opportunity.

Samsara, like many other successful software vendors these days, has developed a platform strategy - what the company calls a connected operations cloud. The ability to aggregate data from a multiplicity of sources, to offer users multi-application solutions drawing data from a common cloud and to serve as a system of record for fiscal operations is a significant differentiator and has been a significant factor in the ability of the company to land the largest enterprises, and the largest deals for physical operations software.

Summing Up

It has been a bit more than a year since I first wrote about Samsara for subscribers and for SA readers. In that time the shares have risen by more than 150%. While I very much liked the progress the company had made in terms of diversifying growth sources, increasing market share and improving profitability, I reluctantly determined that all these positives were outweighed by the company’s relative valuation. From my perspective, the company is going to need to grow into its valuation, and that implies little positive alpha over the next year. I reiterate, I am rating the shares as a hold.

Simply put, in my view, there are currently more attractive investments to be had in the high growth space. That said, I do expect a succession of beat and raise quarters. I would be surprised if the company didn’t wind up achieving mid-30% growth this year, and I expect that its non-GAAP profitability and its free cash flow margins will continue to rise. I have projected a free cash flow margin of 8% over the next 4 quarters; that estimate could easily be substantially exceeded, and would, perhaps lead to a different recommendation. For now though, I am willing to forego that opportunity and search elsewhere for high growth opportunities with a more muted relative valuation.

There is nothing I see on the horizon that should be either alarming or disconcerting for long-term investors. The Spruce Point short piece can be safely disregarded in my opinion; there are what I believe to be many factual and analytical errors. The imbroglio with Motive is a bit of a distraction and nothing substantive. Samsara has a powerful competitive position with an ability to achieve premium pricing. While for now, I recommend a hold, I expect at some point to start recommending the shares again.