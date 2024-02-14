Higher-Yield ETFs By Asset Class

Patchareeporn Sakoolchai/Moment via Getty Images

Here at Seeking Alpha I focus on dividend-paying ETFs, from most relevant asset classes and with assorted risk-return profiles. In this article, I'll be giving a quick rundown on some of the highest-yielding ETFs by asset class. This is a curated list, excluding ETFs with leverage, low AUMs, those dependent on options or derivatives for their income, and those which I personally consider to be sells. I'm sure I've missed a couple of funds too, but I do believe that the ETFs selected offer strong, above-average yields, on the top end of their respective asset class.

This quick graph shows some important information for each fund.

Let's have a quick look at each of the funds shown above.

Variable Rate Loans and Securities

Investment-Grade - JBBB

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS: JBBB) focuses on BBB-rated CLO tranches. Simplifying things a ton, we can say that the fund invests in bundles of corporate loans, and that the fund receives income from these.

JBBB offers investors an 8.1% dividend yield. It is a strong yield on an absolute basis, and higher than that of most investment-grade securities, including t-bills, floating rate treasuries, and bonds as a whole.

JBBB's overall credit risk is incredibly low, as the fund's underlying holdings have negligible default rates.

JBBB

On the other hand, the fund behaves like a non-investment grade fund, likely due to perceptions of risk and liquidity issues. As an example, returns since inception have more closely tracked those of non-investment grade senior loans, versus investment-grade floating rate treasuries.

JBBB is a variable rate fund, which minimizes losses when interest rates increase. JBBB has outperformed since early 2022, as expected.

On the flipside, the fund should see swift dividend cuts and underperformance when interest rates decrease. As with HYGV, much will depend on their timing and magnitude. Do remember that JBBB trades with a sizable spread to most other investment-grade ETFs, so the Fed would have to cut rates aggressively before the fund started to yield less than its peers.

Non-Investment Grade - CLOZ

Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (NYSEARCA: CLOZ) focuses on BB-rated CLO tranches. CLOZ has broadly similar characteristics to JBBB, but with a somewhat higher yield and credit risk.

CLOZ offers investors a 10.6% dividend yield. It is an incredibly strong yield on an absolute basis, significantly higher than the bond average, and a bit higher than that of most senior loan ETFs.

Default rates are incredibly low too, averaging 0.02% per year. Due to structural issues with these securities, I believe that credit risk is materially higher than this, although not excessive.

S&P

As with JBBB, the fund suffers minimal losses when interest rates increase. CLOZ itself has outperformed since inception in early 2023, a period of rapidly rising rates, as expected.

As with JBBB, the fund should see swift dividend cuts and underperformance when interest rates decrease, dependent on their magnitude and timing. CLOZ trades with sufficiently wide spreads to peers that the dividends should remain competitive when the Fed cuts, in my opinion at least.

Fixed-Rate Bonds

Investment-Grade - CARY

For investment-grade fixed-rate bonds I was unable to find a fund trading with a reasonably large spread relative to peers. ETFs in this sector seemed to yield more or less the same, with most spreads being due to dividend volatility, calculation issues, or small investments in non-investment grade bonds.

Notwithstanding the above, the Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA: CARY) does seem to yield a bit more than average. CARY currently yields 6.4%, quite a bit more than the largest investment-grade bond ETF, the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: LQD), which yields 4.0%. SEC yields are much more similar, 5.5% versus 5.0%.

CARY invests in a wide assortment of asset classes, focusing on MBS:

CARY

It focuses on investment-grade bonds, with some investments in high-yield bonds:

CARY

By my calculations, the fund would still yield a bit more than LQD if it only invested in investment-grade bonds, although spreads would obviously be narrower.

CARY sports a below-average duration of 3.5 years:

CARY

Which should lead to below-average losses when rates rise, and below-average gains when these decrease. The fund has performed a bit better than average since inception in late 2022, during which interest rates have risen.

Although performance has been broadly in-line with expectations, the fund had a bit of bad timing. From what I've seen, market interest rates almost peaked at the fund's inception, leading to sub-par gains. CARY would have achieved much stronger returns relative to peers if it had been created a few months sooner, or a few months later. One can see that above as well.

CARY seems like a much more stable, safe fund than average. Compare the fund's performance with that of its peers above, or its volatility and drawdowns below.

As a final point, although CARY is a somewhat under-covered fund, it does have a respectable $105M in AUM, and over 5,000 in volume. CARY does have a 0.20% median bid/ask spread, which isn't excessively high, but definitely higher than average.

Non-Investment Grade - HYGV

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGV) focuses on bonds with above-average value and spreads. Details are sparse, but the result is an above-average 8.8% dividend yield. ETFs in this sector tend to yield between 6.0-8.0%, so the fund yields around 1.0-3.0% more than most of its peers.

Focusing on higher-yielding bonds does mean that credit quality is a bit lower than average, but not significantly so. Compare HYGV's portfolio with that of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: HYG), the largest ETF in this sector.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

HYGV's is a bit riskier than most other high-yield corporate bonds, which should lead to slightly higher losses during downturns and recessions. HYGV experienced marginally higher losses during early 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but this proved short-lived, with the fund matching the performance of HYG by May. Both underperformed broader bond indexes, however.

HYGV has a bit lower interest rate risk than its peers, reducing losses during periods of rising rates. The fund has outperformed broader bond indexes since the Fed started to hike in early 2022, as expected.

Lower interest rate exposure should also result in lower gains and underperformance as rates go down, but much will depend on the specific magnitude and timing of future rate cuts. HYGV's strong yield might also make up for these issues.

Equities

U.S. Equities

The highest-yielding U.S. equity ETFs focus on mREITs or are very small. Then comes the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), which has a dreadful performance and dividend track-record. Then come several ETFs focusing on an assortment of equity sub-segments. Of these, the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA: ENFR) offers a particularly compelling 5.5% dividend yield.

ENFR invests in midstream energy companies, focusing on corporations, with smaller investments in MLPs. These companies have lower exposure to energy prices than energy producers, and so perform comparatively well during commodity price crunches and similar events.

Midstream energy companies tend to distribute excess cash to shareholders as dividends, resulting in a good 5.7% dividend yield for ENFR.

Dividends have grown since inception at a good pace, albeit with some volatility.

Seeking Alpha

Energy companies tend to be riskier than average, as is the case for ENFR.

ENFR's long-term performance track-record is terrible, with the fund significantly underperforming the S&P 500 since inception. Underperformance was at least partly due to bad timing, as the fund was created in late 2013, a few years prior to a period of lower oil prices. Performance has materially improved these past few years.

International Equities

There are a couple more high-yielding international equity ETFs, mostly focused on emerging markets. The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) sports a particularly strong 12.0% dividend yield, but has a terrible performance and dividend growth track-record. The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCAL: FLBR) offers a compelling 9.3% yield, with much stronger fundamentals.

FLBR invests in Brazilian equities. The fund is significantly overweight energy and materials/commodities, as is the case for the broader Brazilian economy. A combination of higher commodity prices and bearish investor sentiment has caused dividend yields to spike to 9.3%, much higher than that of international, emerging market, and Latin American equities.

FLBR's dividends are incredibly volatile, much more than average, due to a combination of Brazilian dividend policy, foreign currency risk, and country risk. Don't count on that 9.3% yield persisting, but I do believe that yields will remain higher than average moving forward.

FLBR's long-term performance track-record is terrible, with the fund significantly underperforming the S&P 500 since inception.

Performance has significantly improved in the recent past, with FLBR outperforming the past year.

Niche Assets - BDCs - BIZD

Looking through some niche assets, the VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA: BIZD) seems to offer a particularly compelling yield and overall value proposition.

BIZD invests in BDCs, which are financial institutions focusing on providing loans to small and medium-sized enterprises. Loans are generally senior to other debt, secured by company assets, and variable rate. BDCs are generally leveraged. BDC yields are generally quite high, due to their leverage, and due to focusing on loans to smaller, riskier companies.

BIZD itself yields 10.9%, an incredibly high yield, and higher than that of most bonds, fixed-income securities, and most other niche income asset classes. For reference, BIZD yields more than most CEFs, CLO debt tranches, most covered call ETFs (some exceptions), and senior loans. mREITs do yield more, at much higher risk, and much worse performance.

Overall, BIZD's dividends seemed compelling enough to warrant a mention in this article.

BDCs are generally a bit riskier than equities, due to the high credit risk on their underlying portfolios and use of leverage. BDCs seem about as risky as equities right now, due to bullish investor sentiment and favorable economic conditions (higher rates means higher yields on their underlying portfolios, boosting earnings).

Conclusion

In this article I've included a quick overview of some of the higher-yielding ETFs of each asset class, all of which seem like interesting investment opportunities. I hope the information here was of use and interest to readers.