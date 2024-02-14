Skylynn Williams/iStock via Getty Images

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) sells through five current brands — Solo Stove that sells camp stoves and fire pits, Oru Kayak that sells folding kayaks as well as kayaking accessories, Chubbies that sells men's shorts and swimming trunks, Isle that sells affordable paddle boats, as well as the TerraFlame brand acquired in 2023 that sells small indoor fireplaces.

After the stock became publicly traded in late 2021, Solo Brands' stock has lost the majority of its value with the company's lacking growth and weaker margins. With the company's currently weak balance sheet, and historical ambition for acquisitions for growth, Solo Brands doesn't currently pay out a dividend.

Acquired Growth, Fair Profitability

Solo Brands has grown the company's revenues from $39.9 million in 2019 into a 2023 guidance of $490 million to $500 million through acquisitions. The four brands in Solo Brands' 2021 IPO were combined through M&A in previous years, shown in cash acquisitions. In addition, the company announced the acquisition of TerraFlame in May 2023. Excluding acquisitions, I believe that Solo Brands' revenue trajectory only includes quite minimal organic growth. So far in 2023, revenues have grown very moderately, affected by both the small TerraFlame acquisition boosting the growth and a slow consumer spending taking away from the growth; the Q1-Q3 total revenue growth of 2.8% doesn't seem far off from a long-term organic rate.

Profitability has been quite turbulent on a GAAP basis - the company's EBIT margin has gone from 1.6% in 2020 to 17.1%, and has fallen back to a current trailing level of 7.7%. The company's adjusted EBITDA has seen a somewhat lower fluctuation but has still varied a lot. While the company's adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.9% in 2022 seems quite strong compared to a GAAP EBIT margin of 6.1% in the year, I don't believe the margin reflects Solo Brands' profitability very accurately. Although amortization from previous acquisitions, totaling $21.5 million in the past twelve months, should be adjusted from the results, the adjusted EBITDA margin also adjusts for a good amount of stock-based compensation that causes dilution, as well as other costs, such as management transition costs. Excluding the amortization, Solo Brands has an EBIT margin of 11.8%.

Weak Balance Sheet Likely Doesn't Allow for Further Acquisitions

The company has garnered an extensive amount of debt. Currently, Solo Brands holds $165.3 million in long-term debt on the company's balance sheet, of which $5.0 million is in the current portion. The amount is equivalent to around 4.7 years of the current trailing net income of the company, and is around 64% of Solo Brands' implied market capitalization at the time of writing. Solo Brands' A Class shares have a market capitalization of $159.4 million. While B Class shares don't hold an economic interest, non-controlling interests own around 38.4% of current equity, implying a total market capitalization of $258.9 million for all equity.

I don't believe that Solo Brands can very sustainably complete further acquisitions in at least the next couple of years. The amount of debt is a very significant liability already, and drawing more debt could prove to be a very risky mistake in my opinion. The share price has also fallen to a fraction of Solo Brands' IPO pricing, making equity financing unattractive at the current level and without a very attractive valuation in a potential acquisition.

Challenging Times Are Likely Coming

With a relatively strong performance in Q3 with a revenue growth of 8.0% year-over-year, Solo Brands guided for 2023 revenues of $520 million to $540 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% to 18%. In January, though, the company had to lower the guidance significantly into $490 million to $500 million, now guiding to a Q4 middle point sales fall of -16.1% year-over-year despite the acquisition of TerraFlame. The probably highly expensive marketing campaign with Snoop Dogg for the Solo Stove hasn't corresponded to higher sales that the company has anticipated.

I am looking forward to Solo Brands' guidance for 2024, which I believe the company to provide in March along with the Q4 results. The guidance could have a significant amount of variance as the macroeconomic backdrop's challenges seem to persist, at least partly. Analysts currently estimate revenues to grow by 1.7% from the 2023 revenue guidance's middle point in 2024, which I see as a reasonable expectation. Still, investors could also be very well looking at a significant revenue fall in 2024, too, as the weak guided Q4 could imply.

No Upside in a Baseline Scenario

To estimate a rough fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model in my usual manner. In the DCF model, I factor in a modest organic performance without further acquisitions - after a 2023 revenue fall of -4.4% signifying the middle point of Solo Brands' current guidance, I estimate flat revenues for 2024 due to macroeconomic worries. Afterward, I estimate the revenues to recover with a growth of 7% in 2027 that slows down into a perpetual growth of 2%. For margins, I estimate a weak 2024 along with the weak revenues, but that margins start to improve slightly afterward - I estimate the EBIT margin to reach 6.5% in 2028, 1.4 percentage points above the 5.1% estimate for 2023, as macroeconomic worries seem to be pressuring the Q4 result. Solo Brands has a very good cash flow conversion from GAAP figures due to the large amount of amortization, and a relatively low CapEx level.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 11.94%, the DCF model estimates Solo Brands's fair value at $2.66, near the stock price at the time of writing. For the outstanding shares, I estimate that the outstanding A Class shares hold around 61.6% of the company's economic interests, in line with the current split in shareholders' and non-controlling interests' equities, and quite in line with the share of minority interests' share of Solo Brands' net income for the company.

While stronger margins or a better growth performance could signify upside, I don't see the current stock price as a very attractive entry point in terms of risk-to-reward. Solo Brands' excessive debt and acquisition-led growth don't seem to create too extensive future earnings growth prospects, in my opinion.

The used weighted average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q3, Solo Brands had around $2.8 million in interest expenses. With the company's current amount of interest-bearing debt, Solo Brands' annualized interest rate comes up to 6.70%. Compared to the current equity valuation, Solo Brands' debt is very extensive, and I estimate the long-term debt-to-equity ratio to be 80%.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States 10-year bond yield of 4.28%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Solo Brands' beta at a figure of 2.76 - the extensive amount of debt, and turbulent demand have raised the company's beta to a very high figure. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.5%, crafting a cost of equity of 17.48% and a WACC of 11.94%.

Risks

The most significant downside risk for investors is deteriorating sales for Solo Brands' brands - the Q4 middle point revenue fall of -16.1% year-over-year could prolong into a bad long-term trend. While the seemingly underperforming Snoop Dogg campaign and a weak consumer sentiment play a part in the poor sales, the revenue fall does seem quite significant, of which investors should be very cautious.

Another risk is the amount of debt, as it is coupled with poorer earnings in the upcoming Q4 and likely more quarters. The current share price doesn't seem to create good incentives for a share issue to make the balance sheet healthier, and could deteriorate upside from investors with significant dilution.

On the upside, Solo Brands' margins could surprise my estimates significantly. I keep an eventually achieved EBIT margin of 6.5% as a good baseline scenario, but as 2021 has proven, greatly higher margins are theoretically very possible. Greater margins could easily provide a significant upside to my DCF model, making the investment case attractive quite rapidly.

Takeaway

Solo Brands has grown its revenues aggressively in the past few years with acquisitions and merging brands, as the company IPO'd in late 2021. The company has drawn a very large amount of debt, making further acquisitions in the short- to medium-term quite challenging to finance sustainably. While I believe that Solo Brands' organic performance is quite stable overall, the management is currently guiding for very weak Q4 revenues, posing a risk for investors. I suggest keeping a close eye on the company's 2024 guidance as Solo Brands reports its Q4 results, as the guidance could vary with the poor macroeconomic backdrop. Considering the current risks, the stock doesn't provide sufficient upside at the current price as per my DCF model - for the time being, I have a hold rating, and I suggest investors remain cautious about the stock.