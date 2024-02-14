Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Solo Brands: I'm Expecting Further Financial Turbulence In 2024

Feb. 14, 2024 4:45 PM ETSolo Brands, Inc. (DTC) Stock
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
456 Followers

Summary

  • Solo Brands sells through four current brands, including Solo Stove, Oru Kayak, Chubbies, and Isle, as well as the TerraFlame brand acquired in 2023, merged with Solo Stove.
  • The historical growth has mostly been done with M&A. I estimate modest future growth, as the current balance sheet doesn't leave sustainable space for further acquisitions.
  • The company guides for a weak Q4, and I estimate the challenges to continue in 2024 as macroeconomic pressures seem to persist.
  • The current valuation doesn't leave a very good amount of upside for the risk that investors are taking in the stock, in my view.

Wine by the fire

Skylynn Williams/iStock via Getty Images

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) sells through five current brands — Solo Stove that sells camp stoves and fire pits, Oru Kayak that sells folding kayaks as well as kayaking accessories, Chubbies that sells men's shorts and swimming trunks, Isle

I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

