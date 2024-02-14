Sabine Royalty Trust Is Downgraded To Sell Because Of Lower Energy Prices

Anton Petrus/Moment via Getty Images

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) has performed very well compared to other energy trusts since my September article that had a neutral/hold recommendation. Since oil and natural gas prices have declined more than I expected, and I am not bullish on near-term energy prices, I am downgrading SBR to a sell. The monthly distributions for the next few months may remain relatively high because of the multiple months delay between production pricing and monthly distribution payment announcements, but then they will likely decline as they reflect current natural gas and oil prices. In addition, I consider SBR a sell because there are frequent monthly reporting adjustments that make it very difficult to analyze the reported numbers and estimate appropriate SBR values.

SBR Price Has Remained High Despite Lower Energy Prices

Natural gas prices had a rollercoaster ride the last five months, but the trend has been lower, especially on a seasonally adjusted basis. WTI oil prices have also trended lower than I expected.

SBR, Henry Hub, and WTI Spot Price Changes Since September Article

While oil accounted for approximately $4.36 million of their latest monthly royalty revenue compared to $3.07 million for natural gas, the dramatic price swings for natural gas seem to impact SBR's unit price more than modest changes in oil prices. The commodity price changes directly impact revenue because the trust can't hedge, unlike many energy companies that often hedge at least part of their expected future production.

I think the October 2024 Henry Hub natural gas futures (NGV2024) illustrates the dramatic gas price decline since I wrote my September SBR article. The October 2024 contract was trading around $4.50 when the article was published, but that contract now is trading at $2.40. October 2024 WTI oil futures (CLV2024) have dropped less dramatically from approximately $79 to $75. SBR's price has only declined a very modest 2%.

Many of the other energy trusts (I consider Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) as part of the energy trust group even though it converted to a corporation from a trust in 2021) were significantly over-priced last September and the drop in energy prices accelerated their price declines. SBR was not over-priced last September. I am, however, expecting that the natural gas and oil price declines will eventually negatively impact SBR's unit price as monthly distributions decline later this year.

Price Changes on Some Energy Trusts Since My September SBR Article

I have had sell recommendations on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) since 2Q 2023, but if I wrote an updated article today I would now consider both SJT and PBT as holds. While these both are not just royalty trusts (they also have working interests), many investors look at them when compared to SBR.

Outlook for Oil and Natural Gas Prices

Energy prices continue to be influenced by geo-political events. For two years it has been the war in Ukraine and lately it has been issues with shipping in the Red Sea. If President Biden applies pressure to negotiate a settlement of the Ukraine war that could enable him to try to take a "victory lap" for his foreign policy that could impact the November election. A settlement could have a psychological impact of depressing oil and natural gas prices with the expectation of increased supplies coming on the market from Russia. The increase in actual supplies (if any) is uncertain.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration - EIA - forecasted average natural gas spot prices to increase to $2.65 in 2024 and $2.94 in 2025 from $2.54 in 2023. Their forecast is partially based on the completion of three LNG export facilities in 2024 and 2025. Biden's decision to temporarily "pause on pending decisions on exports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to non-FTA countries until the Department of Energy can update the underlying analyses for authorizations" could impact natural gas prices in the long-term unless reversed by Trump (if he is elected.)

Natural Gas February 12 Spot Prices by Region

The EIA forecasted increase in natural gas storage will most likely put a lid on any sustained spikes in gas prices caused by weather or political events. You still might see very short-term spikes, such as what happened in January caused by the very cold temperatures, but the market supply will get adjusted fairly quickly with storage drawdowns.

Natural Gas Storage and Deviation from Average

Some energy bulls may assert that since the weekly U.S. rig count has dropped from over 780 in December 2022 to 623 currently, prices will rise because eventually supply will decline. I am not a big fan of looking at the total rig count when forecasting future supplies of oil and natural gas because there are so many variables behind that total number. For example, the actual production from a drilled well varies by basin. The time it takes to complete a well is another critical factor. If one rig crew drills much faster than historical averages, the number of wells drilled over time will be higher.

U.S. Weekly Rig Count

Reported Numbers Continue to Have Problems

I am not sure if their accounting problems are caused by the very large number of actual operators compared to other energy trusts that may only have one or two operators, but there are frequent adjustments in their monthly news releases based on updated numbers. For example, their December 2023 news release for the monthly distribution includes September oil production, but that number was positively impacted by 103,000 barrels of oil from 14 new wells for the period of May 2022 to August 2023. The 103,000 raised the monthly amount to 189,898 barrels. In other words, those investors who held SBR during that long period got "short-changed" on their monthly distributions because the oil revenue from those 14 wells was not included in the revenue that determines the monthly distribution. Those holding SBR on the December 15, 2023, record date, however, got a "bingo" total distribution of $1.143090 per unit for the month.

There is also the timing of actual receipt of royalty payments that complicates comparing monthly production numbers. As stated in their latest February 5 news release: "Due to the timing of the end of the month of January, approximately $619,084 of revenue received will be posted in the following month of February, in addition to normal cash receipts received during February." The November 3 news release was even worse: "Due to the timing of the end of the month of October, approximately $10,484,301 of revenue received will be posted in the following month of November, in addition to normal receipts during November." How much of that almost $10.5 million is from oil, and how much is from gas? How much production and average price resulted in the $10.5 million? The reality is that much of that $10.5 million was from 103,000 barrel adjustment reported in December, but investors were confused in November by the statement.

I mentioned the reporting issue in my prior SBR article, but it seems to be getting worse or perhaps the trustee is becoming more diligent in catching errors. According to a statement included in their January 5 news release: "At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Sabine Royalty Trust engaged a new revenue processor." Their accounting problems could have a negative impact on making rational investment decisions. If investors decide to sell their SBR units based on disappointing results contained in a monthly news release, but then a few months later there is an upward adjustment to the original report, those investors most likely will feel very frustrated.

Sabine Royalty Trust Valuation

Many investors look just at the distribution yield when valuing SBR. In my September article I used an estimated $1.89 gas price and an oil price of $89 to estimate an average monthly distribution of $0.40 or an annual distribution of $4.80 per unit. I am slightly reducing my gas price estimate and lowering my estimated oil price to $75. My new estimated average monthly distribution is now $0.33 or $3.96 annually starting in late 2Q 2024 and going forward. Using the latest SBR price of $62.78 the implied yield is 6.3% using the $3.96 annual distribution. The yield of 6.3% is only 165 basis points higher than the current yield of 4.65% on 2-year U.S. treasury notes. That spread is not high enough because of the high risk associated with a trust that is directly impacted by extremely volatile commodity prices.

Conclusion

Sabine Royalty Trust has the advantage of not being solely dependent upon one or two energy companies for royalty payments. This diversification, however, also seems to be causing accounting/reporting problems. There are frequent monthly adjustments that make it very difficult to properly analyze their monthly reported numbers. I consider this a major negative for SBR investors.

Dramatic weather and geo-political events could impact the price for oil and natural gas, but assuming there are major events, I expect that energy prices will decline slightly and remain relatively low for the remainder of 2024. Because of this forecast, I estimate that monthly distributions later this year will average $0.33. The resulting yield of 6.3% is too low to justify holding SBR relative to other income producing investments. I now rate SBR a sell.