Any fool can write a book and most of them are doing it; but it takes brains to build a house."― Charles Fletcher Lummis.

Today, we put Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the spotlight. Despite 2023 seeing the lowest existing home sales levels since 1995, the stock of this building products company has fared well, thanks in good part to its exposure to infrastructure spending.

The company will post its fourth quarter results next week. Can the good times continue in 2024? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Gibraltar Industries operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure, and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY. The company manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America as well as Asia. The stock sells for around $83.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $2.5 billion.

Third Quarter Results:

Gibraltar Industries posted its Q3 numbers on November 2nd. The company delivered non-GAAP profits of $1.38 a share, 18 cents a share above the consensus estimate. This was also up from $1.12 of non-GAAP EPS in Q3 2022. Sales were flat at $390.7 million, slightly below expectations.

November Company Presentation

Despite flat revenue growth, the company did see year-over-year improvements in both Operating and EBITDA margins.

November Company Presentation

The company's Renewables and AgTech businesses are currently lagging and responsible for flat overall sales growth.

November Company Presentation

Both Residential and especially Infrastructure segments are seeing solid revenue growth, both from a quarterly and nine-month view.

November Company Presentation

November Company Presentation

Management slightly boosted FY2023 guidance on the earnings and cash flow front. It now expected non-GAAP earnings of between $4.05 to $4.15 a share on between $1.37 billion to $1.4 billion in sales. On a GAAP basis, leadership sees profits of between $3.51 to $3.71 a share.

November Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Only one analyst firm has chimed in with a rating on ROCK over the past 12 months, according to TipRanks. Sidoti in mid-August of last year reissued its Buy rating and $87 a share price target. Just over one percent of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. A company director sold just over $280,000 worth of shares in May of last year. That is the only insider activity in this equity since May 2022.

November Company Presentation

Gibraltar Industries ended the third quarter with approximately $85 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against no long-term debt, according to the 10-Q filed for the quarter. Impressively, Gibraltar Industries delivered $90 million worth of free cash flow in the third quarter, up 23% from the same period a year ago.

Verdict:

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. posted earnings of $3.40 a share in FY2022 on $1.39 billion worth of revenues. The company is tracking to deliver $4.10 a share of earnings in FY2023 on flat sales growth. The current analyst firm consensus has sales growing by six percent in FY2024 and profits increasing to $4.71 a share.

Currently, the stock trades at 20 times earnings and 1.8 times revenues, roughly in line with the overall S&P 500 P/E multiple despite flat revenues in FY2023. It should be noted, based on the company's recent run rate, that the stock is considerably cheaper on a free cash flow yield basis.

The shares seem at least fairly valued given all of the above, as my view of the overall market is that it is currently overbought. The recommendation is to remain on the sidelines on this name for now. Investors will get a new set of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. data points when Q4 results come out next week (Currently scheduled for pre-market on February 21st).