Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS) with roots in Colombia (although 96% of its revenue comes from the US), is a vertically integrated provider of building products for the commercial and residential construction industries. TGLS is primarily noted for its expertise in architectural glass and windows, although it also provides aluminum products such as profiles, bars, plates, rods, etc.

Over the past year, TGLS has proven to be quite a rewarding proposition, delivering total returns of ~35%, more than 2x the returns delivered by its industrial peers, and over 1.6x the returns delivered by the benchmark index.

If one digs deeper, it's not hard to see why the market likes this business.

Tecnoglass - What's Good

Tecnoglass's vertically integrated set-up is quite the boon, in what is inherently quite a commoditized space, with limited points of differentiation. By vertically integrating some key functions such as sourcing, production, distribution, etc. the company can extract better efficiencies, which eventually translates to better margins. Note how EBITDA margins which were only around the 10% mark have expanded by nearly 4x, and are currently close to the 38% mark.

On the sourcing front, its minority stake in Saint-Gobain's Float Glass Operation in Colombia, ensures a steady and reliable source of glass supply, thus mitigating the risks that accrue from invariable price spikes.

Then, even though an overwhelming majority of its business takes place in the US, TGLS is quite well-positioned on the cost of production front, as manufacturing takes place in Colombia. TGLS's labor proposition is compelling enough, in that they offer a 15% premium over minimum wage rates in Colombia, but yet, the discount to US-based production wages is still quite meaningful, so their overall labor costs too are quite competitive vis-à-vis other North American peers.

Then on the transportation front as well, it's fair to say demand for high-end architectural glass predominantly accrues from coastal cities, and thus it would make more economic sense to ship it, rather than resort to land transportation which can be more cumbersome and expensive. In that regard, TGLS's flagship manufacturing unit in Barranquilla offers quite the edge as it is strategically well-placed near three key ports- Barranquilla, Cartagena, and Santa Marta.

All these factors come through to provide TGLS with a competitive fixed cost base, and then, when business momentum is resilient enough, you start seeing strong operating leverage.

Speaking of business momentum, note that the company's backlog (mainly commercial and multifamily) is currently growing at a pace of 20%, and recently stood at $836m. This backlog typically takes 12-18 months to get executed, so one has decent revenue visibility through FY25, even if the market turns for the worse.

Now beyond the $836m backlog, you also have a wildcard in the form of single-family residential products, which typically have much shorter lead times. Management has highlighted how they've been seeing increased traction, and a wider dealer base here, as the market recognizes TGLS's ability to deliver the product in just 5-6 weeks.

TGLS's investment case is also further abetted by the fact that in Q3 last year, they also made an entry into the lucrative vinyl window glass market (the growing demand for energy-efficient products should generate useful traction for this product), which accounts for a whopping 63% of the total architectural window market. Essentially, what this has done is double the company's addressable market, and also open up a window to potentially lock in an additional $300m of revenue over the next few years.

Now, as per management's guidance provided in Q3, it looks like TGLS would have closed FY23 delivering solid topline growth of 17%. Given the relatively strong base year, one would have thought that growth in FY24 would slow to single-digit levels, but consensus forecasts for next year point to a revenue figure of $925.5m, which would imply yet another year of double-digit topline growth.

Besides that, TGLS also has a very well-controlled balance sheet, with very low levels of debt. The company's cash balance, which stood at $50m in the pre-pandemic era, has expanded by over 2.6x, whilst its net debt levels have dropped to record lows. Currently, it stands at a minute level of just 0.15x EBITDA, and with no major maturities until the end of 2026, and with a large chunk of its near-time CAPEX commitments already provided for, the company is in a good position to channel its free cash flow towards buying back its stock. For context, note that the company is currently running a $50m buyback plan, and as of 9M-23, they had only bought back 18% of this.

Closing Thoughts - Is TGLS A Good Buy Now

Hitherto, we may have painted a sanguine picture about TGLS, but despite its inherent strengths, we aren't confident about generating outsized returns at this stage.

Firstly, do note that TGLS is heavily exposed to the Florida market (91% of its US business), and it looks like the strong momentum of the multifamily market there is long gone with revenue declining by 3.4% as of January. One key driver of this shift has been the inordinate rise in insurance costs, which have been amongst the highest across markets in the US.

Then TGLS's forward valuations aren't exactly cheap at this juncture, particularly in light of the medium-term earnings growth that one is getting for the current multiple.

Between FY23 and FY25, consensus expects only 7% earnings CAGR, but the stock is priced at a double-digit P/E threshold of almost 11x, a 12% premium over its long-term average.

Finally, also consider that if one were looking for suitable beaten-down opportunities in the building and construction space (with the objective of exploring the theme of mean-reversion) it certainly does not look like TGLS will emerge as one of the prime picks. As things stand, Tecnoglass's relative strength ratio as a function of the Invesco Building and Construction portfolio is a good 32% higher than the mid-point of its long-term range.

To close, we feel TGLS warrants a HOLD rating at this juncture.