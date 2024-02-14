SPY Pullback Triggers Sell Signal (Technical Analysis)

Dragon Claws

A hot CPI reading, hinting at sticky inflation, created a selloff in the market as represented by SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and triggered a red, vertical line, Sell Signal, on our daily chart shown below. That’s a short-term indicator, but our longer-term signal, shown on the weekly chart below, still has our vertical, blue line, Buy Signal. This weekly signal is under attack, as shown by the sharp drop in Demand shown at the top of the weekly chart. The Sell Signal on the daily chart is also an early warning system for the weekly chart Buy Signal.

This bullish move up was being fueled by inflation dropping, a good economy and good earnings, especially in Technology (XLK). The March reduction in rates by the Fed was already off the table. Now it looks like the hope for a June reduction in rates is fading. Economists expected inflation to be sticky, and this is the first indication that the easy gains in fighting inflation are over. The four-legged stool of good earnings, lower inflation, the Fed reducing rates in March, and a good economy is now reduced to a one leg-stool of a good economy. This stool is going to fall unless it gets a couple of legs back. Good earnings may come in April, but that is a long way off. This hot CPI could also be an anomaly.

The good earnings and economy are not going to change in the next quarter, but the market is looking ahead, beyond next quarter. Will it see a soft landing, or the classic recession usually created by an inverted yield curve. If the market looks ahead and sees a recession coming, then it will trigger a Sell Signal, not only on the daily chart, but also on the weekly chart. We are not at that point yet, and the blue line, Buy Signal remains standing on the weekly chart below. The test of support at $490 and $480 will tell the short term and the long term story. “Let’s go to the video tape,” and in this case that is looking at the signals on the charts below.

Here is the short-term daily chart, with our vertical, red line, Sell Signal, telling us that the SPY will keep testing $490 support until the Sell Signal is reversed. There should be bounces at $490 in an attempt to get back above $500. If that fails and $490 support fails, the SPY will target $480 support. This is happening as we move into the weak, seasonal period for the market at the end of February into March.

SPY daily chart Sell Signal triggered by hot CPI pullback. (StockCharts.com)

Here is the weekly chart still showing our blue, vertical line, Buy Signal, which is now being threatened by the Sell Signal on the daily chart. We think the Sell Signal will continue through March and change the weekly to a Sell Signal. We expect the bounce at $490, trying to get back above $500, will fail. If the price breaks below $490, then the next target is $480 support. At that point, April earnings may save the day or confirm the longer-term Sell Signal on the weekly chart. A continued drop in inflation would also help to reverse the Sell Signal. We don’t think the Fed will drop rates in March or June.

SPY weekly chart, longer term, Buy Signal still in place, but threatened. (StockCharts.com)

Notice on the above chart all the Buy Signals are still in place. Investors love the weekly chart until the signals change. However, these signals lag. The daily chart gives an early signal, but this early signal can reversed. The weekly chart signals are more reliable, avoiding quick reverses, but not as timely as the daily chart signals used by traders. Since the weekly signals lag, we like to have on this chart one leading indicator. That is found at the top of the chart, and you can see a dramatic drop in that signal. It is driven by a drop in the SPY and an increase in the VIX.

Conclusion

The market is still in a bull market move up, with the start of an overdue pullback to retest support levels like $490 and $480. Continued increases in inflation, continued high interest rates and the continued inverted yield curve will change the bull to a bear. Earnings and the good economy keep the bull alive. Until earnings come out in April, we will go with the short-term Sell Signal on the daily chart and wait for the next reading on inflation. Between now and April, we think the SPY will continue testing support at $490 and possibly $480.