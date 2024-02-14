necati bahadir bermek

While several sectors finished Q4 on a high note and have added to their gains this year, the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has been an anomaly, giving up nearly all of its Q4 gains. This is especially disappointing given that the gold price is a mere 4% off its highs on a daily closing basis, and one has to go back nearly a year to find sentiment as despondent sector-wide. Unfortunately, some of this underperformance can be attributed to weaker than planned production from some of the larger miners and continued share dilution from the serial laggards hasn't helped. Still, names like Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and mid-tier peers like SSR Mining (SSRM) continue to put up solid results, with the former ending 2023 on a start note with multiple records.

In this update we'll dig into Eldorado Gold's Q4 and FY2023 preliminary results, the 2024 outlook, and how the stock looks relative to peers from a valuation standpoint.

Q4 and FY2023 Production

Eldorado Gold released its Q4 and FY2023 preliminary results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~143,200 ounces of gold, an 11% increase from the year-ago period. This solid performance was helped by a record quarter of its Lamaque Mine, which produced an impressive ~56,600 ounces of gold, but the strength was broad-based, with all of its operations reporting better production results. Just as importantly, optimization work and completed projects in 2023 have paved the way for higher production levels in 2024, with Kisladag firing on all cylinders with the North Heap Leach Pad commissioned and higher capacity conveyors to increase tonnes stacked, while Olympias is benefiting from ventilation upgrades and bulk emulsion blasting, with mining progressing into the more productive Flats Zone, which also benefits from higher grades resulting in increased by-product credits.

Digging into the operations a little closer, Lamaque was the star performer with production up 10% year-over-year and it was seen a solid recovery from a tough Q2 and Q3 following suspended shifts related to wildfires that affected development rates. In fact, this was the best quarter in the mine's history by a wide margin with the benefit of higher grades and the elevated production levels (~200,000 ounces) are expected to persist through 2026, setting up further growth from the ~177,100 ounces produced in 2023. Just as importantly, there's a strong case for mine life extension at Lamaque with continued exploration success at Ormaque, with a Pre-Feasibility Study expected later this year.

Moving over to its #2 producer by scale, Kisladag, the mine also had a solid quarter with ~46,300 ounces produced, a 15% increase from Q4 2022 levels. The higher production at this Turkish asset was driven by a continuation of the trend (Q3 2023: ~3.62 million tonnes stacked) of increased tonnes stacked with the commissioning of the North Heap Leach Pad in Q3, plus improved material handling with the HPGR circuit completed in H1 2023, the benefit of higher capacity conveyors, and the agglomeration drum commissioned, allowing for more a more efficient leach with more uniform particle sizes for ore. On a full-year basis, Kisladag's results were also up nicely, coming in at ~154,900 ounces vs. ~135,800 ounces in 2022, allowing for improved unit costs ($897/oz year-to-date vs. 1,049/oz in year-ago period).

Finally, looking at the company's Olympias Mine, this asset has come a long way after a rough 2022, where production came in at just ~56,300 ounces at elevated costs. Eldorado noted the improvements can be attributed to the commissioning of bulk emulsion blasting in June which has allowed for higher development rates, while ventilation upgrades have allowed for access to the Flats Zone which comprises tabular lenses that are up to 30 meters thick, and with the larger stope sizes being suitable for bulk mining methods. The good news is that the higher production at lower costs at Olympias is expected to continue over the next few years (2023 production: ~67,100 ounces), with throughput increasing to ~650,000 tonnes per annum and the benefit of increased by-product credits with higher base metal grades in the more productive Flats Zone.

2024 Outlook

Looking at Eldorado's performance relative to guidance, the company came in just shy of its FY2023 guidance midpoint of 495,000 ounces, with FY2023 production of ~485,100 ounces. This marked the second year of missing its guidance midpoint after a significant beat in 2021, but I believe the company deserves a pass given that the wildfires at Lamaque were a headwind and slightly lower than planned grades and recoveries at Olympias in what was a transition year. However, overall Eldorado has done a decent job of delivering on guidance in the trailing three-year period, with its cumulative production of 1,414,900 ounces (2021-2023) coming in right in line with initial guided 2021-2023 production of 1,415,000 ounces.

Moving to the company's 2024 outlook, investors can look forward to even higher production. In fact, Lamaque will see further growth after a record year, with FY2024 production expected to come in closer to 190,000 ounces. Meanwhile, Kisladag should see a major step up in production to 190,000+ ounces following the completion of optimization work and growth projects in 2023. Finally, while Efemcukuru's production is expected to be flat, Olympias is also expected to deliver another year of improvement, with 2024 output guided to ~70,000 ounces, benefiting from a full year of optimization work (improved ventilation, bulk emulsion blasting, higher by-product credits), which should allow Eldorado to produce 530,000+ ounces at improved costs (sub $1,200/oz all-in sustaining costs). However, as those familiar with Eldorado are aware, the real story is Skouries, which remains on track for commercial production in 2025.

Finally, looking at revenue and free cash flow, Eldorado will see more free cash outflows in 2024 with growth capital ramping up at Skouries in its busiest year of construction. However, Eldorado will morph into a cash cow on the other side of this construction (beginning in Q4 2025), with Skouries set to produce 150,000+ ounces per annum of gold in its first four years at sub $200/oz all-in sustaining costs even accounting for inflationary pressures. So, with average annual free cash flow of $250+ million from Skouries alone over its life of mine with significant cash flow expected from Kisladag and Lamaque which are two other long-life assets, we will see a dramatic improvement in its free cash flow profile post-2025.

Recent Developments

Moving over to recent developments, Eldorado will reverse two consecutive annual declines in revenue once it reports its 2023 results, benefiting from a higher average realized gold price in 2023. The good news is that this trend is expected to continue in 2024 (as shown above), with ~9% production growth and what should be a higher average realized gold price year-over-year once again. Obviously, there are no guarantees and we're just 40 days into the new year, but so far gold has averaged ~$2,040/oz, over 5% above its average realized gold price in 2023. Hence, I would not be shocked to see the gold average at least $2,000/oz in 2024, setting Eldorado up for continued growth in revenue (~$1.2 billion) and operating cash flow.

As for the company's Skouries Project, Eldorado noted that overall project progress was 34% as of quarter-end, but 65% overall when including prior work before the recent restart of construction. As for upfront costs to build the asset, all eyes will be on the budget here going forward given that we have seen blowouts at other assets. However, I see a very low risk of a blowout given that the project already had significant infrastructure when construction had restarted and the fact that this was a far less dated study than what some Ontario producers were working with when they reported their capex blowouts. That said, even if we do see a slight overrun, Eldorado has ~$600 million in liquidity and just over $100 million in net debt and strong cash flow from existing operations. Hence, it is not in a position like Iamgold (IAG) where it would have to start dumping producing and development assets to reach the finish line if we do see some cost creep here.

Valuation

Based on ~208 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$12.00, Eldorado trades at a market cap of ~$2.5 billion and an enterprise value of ~$2.6 billion. This continues to be a reasonable valuation for a company capable of generating ~$400 million in free cash flow per annum once Skouries is online, leaving Eldorado trading at barely ~6x FY2026 free cash flow estimates using conservative metals price assumptions. And while there are certainly cheaper producers out there currently like B2Gold (BTG) that has slid to just over 5x FY2025 free cash flow estimates, I don't see these valuations as sustainable long-term, with diversified producers with scale and respectable margins historically trading at over 12x forward free cash flow estimates.

Unfortunately, all the pessimism sector-wide has led many to forget what is possible in gold bull markets, and even in sideways environments for the GDX. In fact, just four short years ago, Kirkland Lake Gold traded at over 22x free cash flow in 2019 at its peak prior to its Detour Gold purchase (~$10.5 billion enterprise value with ~$463 million in annual free cash flow). And while I am not stating this to suggest that the average gold producer should trade at over 20x EV/FCF as KL was a unicorn (high-grades, high margins, best jurisdictions, strong capital discipline), I don't think low double-digit free cash flow multiples are that unreasonable for the diversified gold producers, and today there are some names trading at low to mid single digit FY2025 multiples like B2Gold (BTG).

So, what's a fair value for EGO?

Using what I believe to be very conservative multiples of 6.0x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates and 0.90x P/NAV (8% discount rate on Olympias/Skouries) and a 65/35 weighting on P/NAV vs. P/CF, respectively, I see a fair value for the stock of US$14.90, which translates to a 24% upside from current levels. This suggests that Eldorado's rally could continue if metals prices can cooperate, and this price target certainly has meaningful upside once cash flow increases further in 2026 with a full year of production from Skouries and operating cash flow set to increase to $650+ million. In summary, I see Eldorado as a solid buy-the-dip candidate, but I see more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector this moment.

Summary

Eldorado had a solid Q4 and full year in 2023 and enters 2024 even stronger with key growth/optimization projects completed, a significant gain on its position in G Mining Ventures (OTC:GMINF) that it could look at monetizing (which I highlighted as a top pick in 2022 below US$0.52 per share), and Skouries project construction remaining on schedule. Meanwhile, the company is benefiting from a higher gold price which should allow it to report record revenue this year, and the company is less than two years away from a transformation that will make it one of the lower-cost producers sector-wide. So, for investors looking for growth at a reasonable price, EGO is a name worth keeping an eye on, but I personally prefer names like B2Gold today given it trades at a massive discount to fair value and offers a ~6.5% yield that pays me to wait for a turnaround in the sector.