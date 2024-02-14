AMANDA RIVKIN/AFP via Getty Images

Introduction

Last weekend, it was the first time I watched a Super Bowl without betting some money, as I decided to completely quit sports betting.

Don't get me wrong, I wasn't addicted. I always bet very small amounts, as I liked researching sports teams and wanted to see if I could beat "the house."

The reason I stopped is because I figured I wasted too much time. Although I did manage to make money over the past few years, I lost interest because it simply required too much time.

I also started to dislike the betting industry as a whole, as it's based on getting people addicted - but not too addicted, as a bankrupt player doesn't result in long-term revenue generation.

Yeah man, they call gambling a disease, but it's the only disease where you can win a bunch of money. - Norm McDonald

Anyway, before I get carried away, I'm telling you this because I'm also not a day trader on the stock market.

I'm a long-term investor whose favorite holding period is "forever." I also have some experience working at a Corporate Treasury department, which has taught me a lot about how large corporations manage risk.

When combining these two things, we finally get to the star of this article, which is Chicago-based CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), a company I called "My Favorite Financial Dividend Stock." in an article published on Oct. 8.

Data by YCharts

CME Group has everything I'm looking for in a dividend (growth) stock as it has a fantastic business model that includes some of the nation's largest exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (where it gets its name), CBOT, NYMEX, and COMEX.

CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) offers a diverse range of futures and options contracts, including interest rates, equity indices, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, and more.

offers a diverse range of futures and options contracts, including interest rates, equity indices, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, and more. CBOT (Chicago Board of Trade) trades futures and options contracts for agricultural products, interest rates, and equity indices.

trades futures and options contracts for agricultural products, interest rates, and equity indices. NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) specializes in energy and metals trading, including contracts for crude oil, natural gas, and various metals like gold and silver.

specializes in energy and metals trading, including contracts for crude oil, natural gas, and various metals like gold and silver. COMEX (Commodity Exchange, Inc.) focuses on metal products, offering contracts for gold, silver, copper, and other base metals.

In other words, investors make money whenever people trade the famous S&P e-mini contract, agriculture commodities, oil, interest rate contracts, and other derivatives.

On top of that, the company helps companies hedge risks. This includes farmers, food producers, gold miners, treasury departments, oil drillers, refiners, and pretty much any company in the world with commodity, currency, and/or interest rate risks.

As if that isn't enough, the company, which is extremely capital efficient, pays a steadily rising base dividend and an annual special dividend of up to 100% of its free cash flow.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and assess the just-released 4Q23 earnings, which caused a decent uptick in the company's stock price.

So, let's get to it!

(4Q)23 Was A Testament To CME's Strength

While CME's stock price often falls when major stock market indices enter a bear market, its business is anti-cyclical, as most recessions come with elevated stock market volatility.

When investors get nervous, they trade more, resulting in more revenues for CME.

Also, when uncertainty hits, large companies need to hedge risks to protect their bottom lines.

As we can see below, during recessions (the shaded area), the company often sees accelerating revenues, while its stock price often suffers due to the fact that investors de-risk their portfolios and/or are forced to sell strong positions if they get a margin call. ETFs are also to blame, as they result in selling pressure across the board.

Data by YCharts

Having that said, 2023 was a year with low volatility. The stock market did well, investors felt the Fed had things under control, and besides geopolitical issues, we didn't really encounter a lot of "fear" - at least compared to 2022(!).

Data by YCharts

The good news is that this did not keep CME from making a "boatload" of money, which proves that even in times of low volatility, it's able to do just fine.

Even better, throughout 2023, the company witnessed remarkable financial growth, with revenue soaring to $5.6 billion, marking an impressive 11% increase compared to the preceding year, which had much higher volatility.

Operating expenses were under control as well, resulting in adjusted expenses of approximately $1.526 billion for the year, which was $9 million below its annual guidance.

CME Group

This careful management led to a significant expansion in adjusted operating margins, which reached 66.9%, up over 200 basis points from the previous year.

As a result, adjusted net income for the year came in at $3.4 billion, resulting in 17% growth in earnings per share.

We saw similar developments in 4Q23.

The company achieved a substantial increase in revenue, surpassing $1.4 billion, representing a remarkable 19% growth from the same quarter in 2022.

Average daily volume ("ADV") also experienced a notable uptick, rising by 17% during this period.

CME Group

Market data revenue saw healthy growth, increasing by 9% compared to 4Q22.

Operating expenses remained carefully managed, with adjusted expenses totaling $490 million for the quarter, excluding license fees and cloud migration costs, resulting in 23% higher adjusted earnings per share.

The bad news is that revenue per contract fell from $70.7 cents in 2Q23 to $68.2 cents in 4Q23. However, this was mainly caused by higher volumes and a lower proportion of commodity products.

Record-Breaking Numbers And A Great Outlook

During its earnings call, the company noted that it was happy to be resilient in light of various challenges, including inflationary pressures, rising cost of capital, geopolitical tensions, and evolving perceptions regarding the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

Despite these uncertainties, there was a meaningful uptick in customer demand for risk management solutions and capital efficiencies, which underscores the continued relevance of the company's products and services, which we also briefly discussed in the introduction of this article.

Essentially, this highlights the company's adaptability and ability to thrive amidst volatility by providing essential risk management tools to market participants.

CME Group

According to the company, speculation regarding potential headwinds in the interest rate business surfaced, particularly amid expectations of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates.

However, historical trends and industry observations suggest that uncertain rate environments often spur increased trading volumes, regardless of whether rates are rising or falling.

Notably, the company's interest rate volume showed resilience throughout 2023, even amidst rate hikes, indicating robust market demand for interest rate-related products amid changing monetary policies.

We also see this in the overviews above and below.

CME Group

Furthermore, in the crude oil market, the company played a pivotal role as the primary market for trading West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") crude oil contracts.

Geopolitical tensions, including the Russian-Ukraine war, highlighted the significance of WTI as a global reference price for crude oil.

By introducing innovative contracts, such as the Argus Gulf Coast contract, which benefited from substantial commercial participation, the company improved its position as a key player in the global energy market.

As we can see below, ADVs in energy were rock-solid.

CME Group

Looking ahead to 2024, the company anticipates a continuation of the uncertain market environment, characterized by diverse views regarding the global economy, inflationary pressures, unemployment rates, and monetary policies.

Ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions are expected to persist, further contributing to market uncertainty.

Additionally, the upcoming political elections in over 60 countries add another layer of complexity, as potential policy changes could impact market dynamics.

Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic about its outlook, emphasizing the continued importance of its products as essential risk management tools for market participants.

Given its track record, it's hard to disagree with this assessment.

Furthermore, the strong start to 2024, characterized by record-high January average daily volume, shows that the company is, once again, off to a very good start.

CME Group

The company also announced transaction fee adjustments, which became effective in February.

These adjustments, along with other fee changes implemented earlier in the year, are anticipated to increase total revenue by approximately 2.5% to 3.0% based on similar activity to 2023.

On top of that, the company hiked its dividend by 4.5% on Feb. 8. It now has a quarterly dividend of $1.15, which translates to a yield of 2.2%.

While this is great news for investors looking for regular quarterly income, it does not really matter, as CME has a habit of disturbing all of its free cash flow by using a special dividend in January.

Given that analysts expect the company to generate $3.6 billion in free cash flow this year, we can potentially look at a full-year yield of roughly 5%.

Data by YCharts

Last year, the company paid $9.65 in dividends, translating to a yield of 4.5%.

The company is also still attractively valued.

Valuation

CME remains attractively valued - from multiple points of view.

Using the data in the chart below:

CME is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 25.7x, which is slightly below its long-term normalized multiple of 26.5x.

This year, analysts expect the company to grow its EPS by 9%, potentially followed by 3% growth in 2025 and 9% growth in 2026.

Combining its dividend with its 26.5x normalized P/E ratio and expected EPS growth, we get an annual return outlook of 15.2% through 2026.

Since 2003, CME has returned 18.2% per year!

FAST Graphs

It also has an AA- credit rating, one of the best ratings in the world.

Using free cash flow to equity ("FCFE") instead of earnings, we find something similar. Note that FCFE measures the amount of cash remaining for shareholders after operating expenses, re-investments, and financing needs.

Using the data in the chart below, CME trades at a blended FCFE multiple of 23.3x, which is below its normalized multiple of 25.7x.

FCFE is expected to rise by 10% this year, followed by 3% growth in 2025 and 9% growth in 2026.

Using the same method I applied above, we get an implied annual return of 15.2% through 2026.

FAST Graphs

These numbers are obviously theoretical. Financial expectations vary, and none of us know what the market will throw at us.

Nonetheless, I believe these numbers capture perfectly the company's growth opportunities and attractive risk/reward, which is why I continue to buy the stock on every correction.

Takeaway

My transition away from activities like sports betting led me to explore more fruitful investment opportunities, like Chicago-based CME Group.

With a robust business model covering major exchanges and a commitment to dividend growth, CME proves resilient even in low-volatility markets.

Its recent earnings show impressive financial growth and a promising outlook despite global uncertainties.

Meanwhile, the company's strategic adaptations to market dynamics, coupled with its shareholder-friendly policies, underscore its long-term potential.

As an investor, I see CME as a compelling opportunity for a steady income and capital appreciation, backed by attractive valuations and consistent performance.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Diverse Product Offerings : CME Group operates major exchanges covering various asset classes.

: CME Group operates major exchanges covering various asset classes. Essential Risk Management Tools : The company offers vital solutions for hedging commodity, currency, and interest rate risks, appealing to a wide range of market participants.

: The company offers vital solutions for hedging commodity, currency, and interest rate risks, appealing to a wide range of market participants. Capital Efficiency : CME's revenue generation is less reliant on market direction, making it a stable investment choice.

: CME's revenue generation is less reliant on market direction, making it a stable investment choice. Dividend Policy : With a consistent dividend payout and special dividends, CME rewards shareholders, offering a reliable income stream.

: With a consistent dividend payout and special dividends, CME rewards shareholders, offering a reliable income stream. Strong Financial Performance: Despite market volatility, CME has shown resilience and consistent growth, reflecting its robust business model.

Cons: