Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCHBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.1K Followers

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCPK:CCHBF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 14, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Dawson - Head of Investor Relations

Zoran Bogdanovic - Chief Executive Officer

Ben Almanzar - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mandeep Sangha - Barclays

Matthew Ford - BNP Paribas Exane

Sanjeet Aujla - UBS

Simon Hales - Citi

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs

Ryan Fintan - Goodbody

Charlie Higgs - Redburn Atlantic

Andrea Pistacchi - Bank of America

John Dawson

Good morning, and thank you all for joining the call. In a moment, Zoran will share his highlights of 2023. Ben will then take you through our financial performance in more detail and discuss the outlook for 2024 before handing back to Zoran, who will look in more detail at the growth opportunities for the business before we open up the floor to questions. We have just over an hour available for the call today, and we should have well over 30 minutes for questions. We will ask you therefore to keep to one question and one follow-up question before joining the queue again.

Let me remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements, and these should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our results statement issued earlier today.

With that, now let me hand over the call to Zoran.

Zoran Bogdanovic

Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. 2023 was a strong year for Coca-Cola HBC with significant strategic and operational progress. It's a privilege and pleasure to be the voice for a committed team who have worked tirelessly to sustain our track record of growth, delivering record levels of revenue, profit and earnings.

My two key takeaways for you today are simple. Our growth strategy is

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CCHBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCHBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.