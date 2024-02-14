Monty Rakusen

I'm bullish on Healthcare broadly, as I suspect it absorbs from reallocation away from large-cap Technology as investors look for better-valued parts of the marketplace. The question becomes how you play Healthcare. While I do think market-cap weighted Healthcare proxies, like Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLV), likely do well, equal weight may do better as, at some point, breadth improves in the market. One way to play that is the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH).

RSPH is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It seeks to track the investment returns (before fees and expenses) of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care Index. The fund pledges to invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index, thus providing a diversified exposure to the healthcare sector of the S&P 500 Index (SP500). The Fund and the Index undergo rebalance quarterly, ensuring the fund's alignment with the performance of the index.

The Fund's ticker underwent a change from RYH to RSPH at the close of markets on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. This change, however, did not affect the fund's operation or investment strategy.

ETF Holdings

RSPH currently holds 65 common stocks. No single holding makes up more than 2.17% of the fund, making it quite diversified.

invesco.com

These companies represent a diverse mix of the healthcare sector, comprising pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and supplies, and healthcare providers. The equal weighting methodology results in nearly a third of the fund focused on companies in the Health Care Equipment and Supplies side of the sector.

invesco.com

The investment case for stocks in the healthcare equipment and supplies industry is compelling due to several key factors. Firstly, the industry benefits from an aging global population and increasing life expectancy, which drive demand for healthcare products and services. Secondly, technological advancements are continually leading to the development of innovative medical devices and supplies, opening up new markets and opportunities for growth.

Additionally, the global nature of healthcare needs and the resilient demand in economic downturns provide a defensive characteristic to investments in this sector. The industry's focus on research and development (R&D) also fosters continuous improvement and competitive advantage. Moreover, regulatory approvals can create barriers to entry, thus protecting the market share of established companies. Overall, the combination of demographic trends, technological progress, and the essential nature of healthcare products positions the healthcare equipment and supplies industry as an attractive area for investment.

When we look at valuations, the RSPH fund has a P/E of 16.55 and a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.87. Certainly, cheaper than other growth sectors.

Peer Comparison

It's worth comparing RSPH to the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund, XLV, which I alluded to earlier. RSPH and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund are both ETFs that provide exposure to the healthcare sector, yet they adopt different indexing strategies, which affect their performance and risk profiles. RSPH tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care Index, comprising equal weightings across all stocks in the health care sector of the S&P 500, thereby offering a more balanced exposure across its holdings. This approach can lead to greater diversification within the healthcare sector and potentially reduce the concentration risk associated with market-cap-weighted ETFs like XLV. However, RSPH has a higher expense ratio of 0.40% compared to XLV's lower expense ratio of 0.09%, making RSPH more costly.

On the risk and performance front, RSPH exhibits higher volatility compared to XLV's, indicating that RSPH's price experiences larger fluctuations and could be considered riskier than XLV. This difference in volatility might be attributable to RSPH's equal-weight approach, which can lead to higher exposure to smaller companies within the healthcare sector that might have more price volatility than the larger companies that dominate XLV's holdings. Despite the differences in their investment strategies and cost structures, both ETFs aim to provide investors with exposure to the healthcare sector, which is known for its defensive characteristics and potential for growth driven by demographic trends, technological advancements, and other factors.

When we look at the price ratio of RSPH to XLV, we do see that RSPH is trending lower on a relative basis. I think this will reverse whenever breadth widens out, but it's really a question of timing here.

StockCharts.com

Investing in RSPH: Pros and Cons

Investing in RSPH comes with its own set of advantages and drawbacks:

Pros

Diversification: RSPH provides exposure to a variety of healthcare companies, thus spreading the risk.

Equal-Weight Strategy: The fund's equal-weight strategy prevents the dominance of a few large companies and gives equal importance to all holdings.

Potential for High Returns: The healthcare sector is known for its innovative and fast-paced nature, which can lead to high returns.

Cons

Sector-Specific Risk: Since RSPH only invests in the healthcare sector, it is more vulnerable to industry-specific risks like regulatory changes or product approval delays.

Expense Ratio: While not exorbitantly high, RSPH's expense ratio is something investors should consider.

Conclusion

Investing in Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes sense when Healthcare and non-large-cap stocks get some persistent love from investors. RSPH can be an effective way to gain exposure to the sector. The fund's equal-weight strategy and diversified holdings make it an attractive choice.