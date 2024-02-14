Top 7 Stocks To Consider Buying In February

yuriz

Opener

I'm an investor with a focus on company quality above all else. I prefer to invest in quality stocks at fair prices rather than opting for cheap, mediocre companies. However, I believe that the market is highly inefficient in the short term, especially when looking beyond big tech, and I'm willing to explore small-cap and overseas opportunities. Additionally, I occasionally seek out pure value ideas where the price is so attractive that it's difficult to ignore.

Over the past few months, I've written numerous articles highlighting what I consider to be excellent investment opportunities, many of which remain relevant. I'll provide a pitch for each company, including my concerns, numbers, and a quick valuation.

My focus is on GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price) stocks with high Return on Capital, typically measured by Terry Smith's preferred metric, ROCE. While I aim to identify wide-moat stocks, not all of the selections necessarily possess strong moats. All the stocks mentioned here are reasonably priced or undervalued in my view, as I'm unwilling to overpay even for the highest quality companies.

Let's dive in. The stocks are not listed in any particular order; some of you may agree with my choices, while others may say I'm blind, but regardless, I encourage you to read on.

LVMH

I wrote about LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) back in December, following a great earnings report that resulted in a 16% surge in the stock price. However, I still believe the current price is favorable. In my view, LVMH possesses several rare factors that make it highly resilient and low-risk. One of these factors is its diversification across eight luxury segments. True luxury, not just premium brands, tends to be more resilient, as evidenced by LVMH's performance even in tough industry conditions.

The company boasts two of the top fashion brands globally, and its diversification towards the resilient jewelry business through Tiffany, as well as its growing retail business, Sephora, contribute significantly to LVMH's overall growth. Sephora, while not strictly a luxury business, is an underrated part of the empire in my view.

These factors contribute to the business's low-risk profile, and when combined with its growth prospects, make it a long-lasting compounder. Another crucial factor is family leadership, with a significant stake in the company and decades of track record.

Paying 25 times NTM earnings may not be cheap, but it is at least fair in my opinion, and I see potential for further multiple expansion. I believe we could easily see this business trading at 35 times earnings.

ROCE & Revenue CAGR (finchat)

Oddity Tech

Are you on the hunt for an innovative growth company but struggling to find one at a reasonable price? Look no further. Oddity (ODD) is poised to disrupt the beauty space with a tech-focused team driving their shopping experience. Leveraging AI and ML to understand consumer behavior, they have successfully grown their top brands by over 20%, actively managing their growth trajectory. Oddity's target of 20% top-line growth is supported by past results, which are quite reasonable considering the vast TAM.

I challenge you to find companies with revenue growth exceeding 20% (+ above 40% ROCE) and trading at a sub-30 NTM multiple. I wager you won't find more than one on your hands.

The founder holds approximately 35% of the company and exudes ambition and confidence in the company's future. His statements suggest insider knowledge or perhaps just confidence, bordering on overconfidence. Based on his track record, I lean towards the former.

The primary risk, in my view, lies in competing with giants like L'Oréal and Estée Lauder. However, I wouldn't be surprised if these industry leaders consider acquiring Oddity down the road.

Since my article, the price has jumped around 10% and then dropped back to around the same level. Earnings are scheduled for early March, and the thesis remains intact.

ROCE & revenue (finchat)

Evolution AB

Evolution AB (OTCPK:EVVTY) is my largest holding, and here's why I believe it's a solid investment. It may not attract much attention due to its Swedish origin and its presence in the gambling industry, but its business model is exceptional. I consider this stock to have a wide moat, thanks to its innovation in a rapidly growing industry and its ability to capture market share. EVO offers the best gaming products, fostering a loyal customer base. With advantages in scalability and a highly advanced employee academy, it stands out in the industry.

While it faces challenges, particularly in its RNG gaming segment, its live gaming segment is experiencing significant growth. EVO benefits from experienced management and a talented, innovative team. Its size allows it to produce more games annually than many competitors, attracting more customers. Despite this, it remains massively profitable, boasting a Free Cash Flow margin of over 60%.

Since my article, despite a recent stock price surge following strong earnings, EVO trades at an attractive P/E of 21 NTM and continues to grow at around 20%. I anticipate significant multiple expansion in the future.

The main risks, in my view, revolve around regulation. However, current trends suggest favorable regulatory conditions for EVO.

ROCE & revenue (finchat)

Alphabet

I understand that many would disagree with my perspective on this one, especially considering the numerous bearish arguments. Let's address some of those concerns.

Firstly, I must acknowledge my disappointment with management over the past year, particularly regarding the AI saga. The challenges following the Bard launch and the James Webb answer mistake, along with the issues during the Gemini launch, raise concerns. Additionally, the high stock-based compensation (SBC) figures, exceeding those of competitors like Microsoft and Booking, suggest that it needs to exercise greater restraint in this area. Furthermore, recent regulatory scrutiny on Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) is worrisome, not to mention the looming threat posed by ChatGPT.

However, despite these challenges, I firmly believe that Google's assets are too valuable to overlook. As evidenced by the strong Q4 report, Search remains robust, with no significant loss of market share. YouTube continues to thrive as a powerful platform with a loyal user base, including myself, offering significant growth opportunities. The cloud segment is gradually becoming more profitable, and Google stands as arguably the top AI company globally, with access to vast amounts of textual and video data for analysis.

Moreover, Google boasts a substantial cash reserve of $110 billion, poised for potential mergers and acquisitions once regulatory pressures ease, or for deploying buybacks. With a price of just 21 times earnings, Google appears undervalued despite the surrounding noise. Additionally, it's worth noting that many of the world's top investors hold Google as a cornerstone of their portfolios. What do they see that the bears overlook?

ROCE & revenue (finchat)

Paylocity

Paylocity (PCTY) is an interesting case. Despite facing formidable competitors, it has managed to capture market share and achieve over 20% top-line growth in recent years. Evidently, the company excels in product quality, as evidenced by its high customer retention rates, suggesting a potential high switching cost moat. Operating in a highly fragmented market with significant growth potential and potential for mergers and acquisitions, Paylocity stands out.

One of Paylocity's standout traits is its commitment to great customer service, fostering loyalty and repeat business. The company demonstrates a clear path to growth through both acquiring new customers and offering innovative services that increase revenue per customer.

The founder's presence on the board, along with a 17% stake in the company, and a CEO who has been in office since 2007, boasting a great track record, provide strong leadership. However, a significant downside is the substantial Stock-Based Compensation (SBC) that dilutes shareholder value, though this is somewhat mitigated by buybacks.

With a long-term growth target of 20% top-line growth and an NTM earnings multiple of 29, Paylocity appears reasonably priced. For comparison, a similar growth company like Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) trades at 55 times NTM earnings. The primary concern, in my view, is the substantial SBC, which is among the highest I've seen, accounting for 44% of operating cash flow; in contrast, Google's is 20%.

Since my article, PCTY reported earnings and beat both top and bottom expectations. The price is up around 7%, and it still appears attractive in my view.

ROCE & revenue (finchat)

Starbucks

SBUX (SBUX) presents an interesting investment opportunity. While many may argue it's a bad investment, I believe the potential rewards are too significant to overlook. In my view, it boasts a wide moat, anchored by brand loyalty and perhaps the strongest pricing power among restaurant chains. With a loyal customer base, robust comparable sales, and despite some concerns, impressive top-line growth in China (though profitability there needs improvement), SBUX seems poised for a bright future under its new CEO. The reinvention plan aimed at greater efficiency and expansion into India are promising signs.

In my opinion, replicating such brand loyalty and network effects would take competitors years to achieve. While concerns about new competition are valid, Starbucks has historically overcome such challenges. After a lackluster five years in terms of stock price movement, I believe the current price sets the stage for growth. At 22 times NTM earnings, it appears quite inexpensive to me.

Long-term, I foresee mid-teens EPS growth, and a low-20s price-to-earnings multiple for a brand of this caliber with high Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is undervalued. That said, there are risks, notably relying on a country that may be hostile to the US and engaged in trade wars. However, in my view, that's not where the Chinese government's focus lies. Starbucks is a significant employer and a major driver of consumer spending in China.

Since my article, SBUX reported earnings that may have missed consensus but were good in my view, and it seems like the market loved it too. The thesis remains strong, and the price is quite the same.

ROCE & revenue (finchat)

Richemont

Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) presents an interesting story. While I believe it lags behind LVMH in many aspects, it possesses brand assets that are hard to overlook. Following an article I wrote back in December, there have been positive earnings reports, driving the stock up by 13%. However, I still consider the price attractive.

The Cartier brand stands out as a leader in the luxury jewelry industry, surpassing even Tiffany. Luxury jewelry, known for its resilience, is projected to grow at mid to high single digits. With its substantial brand value, I anticipate Cartier gaining market share in this space.

I find it reassuring that Johann Rupert holds a 10% stake in the company, with more than half of the voting rights, although he is not as prominent as Bernard Arnault. Additionally, the fact that Richemont is a significant part of Tom Russo's portfolio-a renowned value investor specializing in consumer brands-piques my interest.

It's primarily the combination of the luxury business's linearity and resilience, coupled with its promising growth trajectory, strong ROCE, and the relatively fair to cheap price for such a business that attracts me. In my view, a price of 20 times NTM earnings for a stellar business like Richemont is not expensive, likely around fair value. At current prices, I believe Richemont has a good chance of outperforming the market with relatively lower risk.

ROCE & revenue (finchat)

Conclusions

These are my picks for February. While there are more interesting opportunities out there, I'll be writing about them in the next couple of weeks. Some of these securities I own, while others I don't. However, I believe there are opportunities and risks present in all of them. If you're interested in delving into a particular company, I encourage you to read my article on it as it will provide a comprehensive view of the situation. I welcome your comments; let me know which opportunity you consider the best and which one you see as the worst in your view.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.