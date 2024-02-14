Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2024 5:57 PM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.9K Followers

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Smith - Chairman & CEO
Heath Byrd - CFO
Jeff Dyke - President
Danny Wieland - VP of IR & Financial Reporting

Conference Call Participants

Joe Enderlin - Stephens
John Murphy - Bank of America
Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan
Glenn Chin - Seaport Research Partners
Michael Ward - Freedom Capital
Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Sonic Automotive Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call is being recorded today, Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Presentation materials which accompany management's discussion on the conference call can be accessed at the company's website at ir.sonicautomotive.com. At this time, I would like to refer to the Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

During this conference call, management may discuss financial projections, information, or expectations about the company's products or market, or otherwise make statements about the future. Such statements are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, management may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the company's current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

I would now like to introduce Mr. David Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive. Mr. Smith, you may begin your conference.

David Smith

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Sonic Automotive fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are our President, Jeff Dyke; our CFO, Heath Byrd; our EchoPark Chief Operating Officer, Tim Keen; and our

Recommended For You

About SAH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAH

Trending Analysis

Trending News