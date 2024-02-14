Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: Azure And AI Are Set To Drive Growth In The Next Decade

Sergio Mellado
Summary

  • Microsoft is positioned to excel in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, widening the gap between itself and Apple.
  • The synergies between Azure, AI, and Microsoft's other businesses, such as gaming and productivity tools, give the company a competitive advantage.
  • Microsoft has the potential to gain market share in internet searches, challenging Google's dominant position and generating significant revenue.

FRANCE-TECHNOLOGY-IT-AI

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Introduction

Recently, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has become the world's most valuable company, surpassing Apple Inc. (AAPL) once again. From my perspective, the gap between the two will continue to widen in the coming years. Not

I am an investor who relies on the fundamental aspects of companies. I enjoy being the owner of the world's best businesses with strong long-term projections. To achieve this, I conduct thorough research on the companies I invest in, placing significant importance on the sector, competitive advantages, and management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

