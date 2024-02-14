Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mythbusters: The Treasury Yields Episode

Feb. 14, 2024 8:16 PM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS, UUP, RINF, UDN, USDU, SPTI, TBLL, OPER, USTB, FLGV, BILS, SGOV, BBSA, TUA
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.27K Followers

Summary

  • There is a belief that whatever happens to the Fed Funds Rate will be passed along to the Treasury yield curve in a similar fashion.
  • A maturity structure that is not too far removed from the Fed Funds Rate will be anchored and directly linked to trends in overnight money.
  • Just because the Fed may cut rates later this year, it doesn’t necessarily mean the UST 10-Year yield will move down in lockstep fashion.

Treasury bonds word written on a piece of paper. A man holds it and points to the word with a pen

Alena Bogatyrenko

By Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

The last few years have presented interesting challenges for bond investors. In 2022 and 2023, fixed income portfolios were faced with how to position for what ended up being historic rate

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.27K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
JonathanSeagull
Yesterday, 8:46 PM
Comments (1.84K)
I've been in fact wondering of this. Very useful information.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.