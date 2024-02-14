Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VanEck Monthly Bitcoin ChainCheck

Feb. 14, 2024 8:27 PM ETBTC-USD, GBTC, BTG-USD, BCH-USD, BCHG, OBTC, XBTC, BITO
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.72K Followers

Summary

  • US traders stayed more bullish than EU and Asia participants, as the price of BTC rose during US trading hours but was negative in EU and Asia trading.
  • 85% of Bitcoin addresses are currently in profit, although there has been a slight 5% decrease in the last month.
  • Total daily BTC miner revenues fell by 19%, with heavy competition for hash rate ahead of the Bitcoin halving.

Bitcoin digital currency sitting on metallic blue and pink background

spawns

Bitcoin’s Price Action

  • Market sentiment: Bitcoin dominance stayed flattish at 51% as BTC’s 30-day average price fell 3% in January.
  • Regional trading: US traders stayed more bullish than EU and Asia participants, as the price of BTC rose

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.72K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD--
Bitcoin USD
GBTC--
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) ETF
BTG-USD--
Bitcoin Gold USD
BCH-USD--
Bitcoin Cash USD
BCHG--
Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.