Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2024 7:30 PM ETMRC Global Inc. (MRC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.1K Followers

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Monica Broughton - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

Rob Saltiel - Chief Executive Officer

Kelly Youngblood - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Chris Dankert - Loop Capital

Max Kane - Stephens Inc

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the MRC Global's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Monica Broughton, VP, Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Monica Broughton

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the MRC Global fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. We appreciate you joining us.

On the call today, we have Rob Saltiel, President and CEO; and Kelly Youngblood, Executive Vice President and CFO. There will be a replay of today's call available by webcast on our website, mrcglobal.com, as well as by phone until February 28, 2024. The dial-in information is in yesterday's release.

We expect to file our annual report on form 10-K later this week, and it will also be available on our website. Please note that the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, February 14, 2024, and therefore, you are advised that the information may no longer be accurate as of the time of replay.

In our call today, we will discuss various non-GAAP measures. You are encouraged to read our earnings release and securities filings to learn more about our use of these non-GAAP measures, and to see a reconciliation of these measures to the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MRC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.