Karl Hendon/Moment via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

TW has broadly made progress during the last few quarters, although this has been primarily driven by economic conditions. With greater visibility of the timing of rates declining and inflation comfortably below 5%, economic conditions are clearly improving in the UK. Markets are beginning to price this in.

TW is positioned well as it has shown an improvement in average selling price and boasts a substantial portfolio of land. This said, following a share price rally, most of the benefits have again been priced in.

We consider the Barratt/Redrow transaction as a reasonable baseline to value TW, which implies it is slightly undervalued, albeit with greater risk to near-term stock levels if planning approval continues to be slow.

Company description

Taylor Wimpey (OTCPK:TWODF) is a UK-based residential property developer and homebuilder. With a rich history dating back to 1880, the company is one of the largest homebuilders in the UK, operating across England, Scotland, and Wales. Taylor Wimpey primarily focuses on building houses, apartments, and other residential properties for various customer segments.

Share price

Data by YCharts

We last covered TW in Oct23, rating the stock a hold. Since then, its share price has made impressive gains, up ~30%. This exceeds the wider S&P during this period.

Our investment thesis at the time was short-term pain ahead due to elevated rates, with the potential for long-term gains due to the structural fundamentals of the UK housing market. Whilst a short period has elapsed, the industry has considerably changed, contributing to the share price rally.

Commercial analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above are TW's financial results on a half-year basis, as is reporting customs in the UK.

A review of these half-year results can be found in our prior analysis, with our focus now on its two subsequent flash-trading announcements and importantly, economic developments.

Flash trading

In its trading update for Q3, the company announced net private sales per outlet p/w of 0.51, which is flat against 2022. Further, its cancellation rate declined from 24% to 21%. Management has aggressively cut costs and experienced cost disinflation, allowing it to push toward the top end of its guidance. The company has continued to slow its land acquisition, although broadly remains in line with its prior-year levels.

For the full-year flash update, TW announced total completions of 10,848 (FY22: 14,154). This represents a decline in its private sales per outlet p/w from 0.68 to 0.62, with a flat cancellation rate.

The average selling price on private completions increased by 5.1% to £370k, with an overall selling price increase of 3.5%. The company's orderbook ended lower, at £1.8m vs. £1.9m the year prior. Management is expecting current build cost inflation to be ~4%, which is considerably lower than peak prior periods but remains elevated relative to historical levels.

Whilst its landbank and pipeline have slightly declined relative to FY22, there has been a considerable decline in approvals (~3k vs. ~7k in FY22). This is due to delays in the planning system, impacting the ability to begin new projects.

Overall, from a purely factual basis, its H2 performance appears to be mild, certainly not warranting a share price rally of ~30%. For us, there are several key highlights. Firstly, the average selling price continues to grow well, which bucks much of the economic forecasts of a financial crash in the housing market. We attribute this to the resilience and strength of the UK housing market, which we have discussed numerous times when covering UK builders.

Secondly, the delays in planning approvals and the commencement of work will be a major issue if this is not rectified. The industry could quickly find itself with output declining even though market conditions are improving.

Finally, whilst the forecast top-end profitability is a welcome development, we are not overly impressed by this. The company has aggressively cut costs and selling prices are up, allowing for profitability to naturally expand. This is driven more so by economic factors than execution.

Economic & External Consideration

Since Oct23, economic development in the UK has been positive. Inflation has been enemy number one and it appears to be declining faster than expected following an extended period of stickiness. This has allowed the Bank of England to keep interest rates flat, signaling that rates may have peaked. This was not necessarily the case in Oct23, contributing to the improved sentiment.

Whilst this signals to markets that an improvement in economic conditions is imminent, this also provides considerable positivity to the housing market. During the last 3 months, we have observed a consistent decline in mortgage rates, as the highly competitive UK market drives prices down in order to win customers. From a risk perspective, lenders are more comfortable with the trend of rates expected.

Consumers can now find fixed rates at 3.8-4% (below the base rate), having peaked in excess of 6% (above the base rate at the time). We believe this could decline to ~3% by the end of the year, almost halving in just over a year.

Data by YCharts

Further, consumer confidence appears to have bottomed out, with scope for an improvement in the near-term as consumers begin to feel the impact of the decline in inflation. Further, once the first interest rate drop is delivered, we expect this to accelerate further.

Data by YCharts

As rates decline and consumer sentiment improves, we expect there to be a natural improvement in activity within the housing market. Thus far, house prices have remained broadly flat. This is important as it means consumers have, for the most part, retained equity in their property. This is an important factor in driving new home purchases as consumers are more likely to move if they can realize a profit.

Data by YCharts

The key risk to our thesis continues to be affordability. UK homes have become increasingly expensive over the last few decades due to structural restrictions (supply/demand imbalance due to a large population and growing but relatively low new home builds and naturally limited space for said building). As the following illustrates, the UK is close to its peak of unaffordability, and the trend is only in one direction.

ONS

Margins

Capital IQ

The UK homebuilding industry comprises a small number of players that dominate the industry, contributing to broadly commoditized characteristics. This limits margin upside but equally allows for active pricing to ensure the downside is also protected. This is why, despite the decline in economic conditions, TW's margins are broadly flat, which we expect to continue.

Balance sheet & cash flows

TW remains conservatively financed and with sufficient cash to ride any downside risk. Given the issues we highlighted regarding the delays to planning, there is a small risk that the industry will experience a squeeze on cash should this not be resolved and inventory materially declines.

Outlook

Capital IQ

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting mild growth in the coming 5 years, with a further decline in FY24F followed by a recovery subsequently. Margins are expected to remain broadly flat during this period.

We concur with these forecasts, noting particularly that the current economic system and ability to get planning approval will materially influence its FY24F results.

Valuation

Capital IQ

TW is currently trading at 6x LTM EBITDA and 10x NTM EBITDA.

Barratt Developments (OTCPK:BTDPF) recently announced it would seek to take over Redrow (OTCPK:RDWWF) for £2.5b, creating the largest UK homebuilder. This price represents a premium of 27%.

This transaction would take Barratt's total plots to just over TW's existing levels, while operating with similar margins. Whilst the market has not wholly priced this in, owing to closing risk (particularly from competition authorities), this implies a premium to TW's current valuation with a NTM EBITDA multiple in the region of 10-12x.

This implies the company is moderately undervalued, although not considerably so. Importantly, we do not believe all major risks have wholly subsided.

Capital IQ

Final thoughts

TW is a solid UK homebuilder but realistically, so are Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF), Barratt, Redrow, Berkeley (OTCPK:BKGFY), and the other major players (small builders comprise ~10% of the UK market). We are long-term bullish on the industry due to the structural characteristics of the UK market, although believe there could be some short-term pain as we exit this current economic cycle.

Given its share price has grown over 30% in a short period of time, we believe investors should remain patient, and monitor TW alongside Persimmon, Barratt, and Berkeley in particular.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.