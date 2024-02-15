Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Taylor Wimpey: Positive Progression Wholly Priced In After Impressive Share Price Run

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • TW is progressing well given the wider macroeconomic environment, with average sales price up and land broadly flat.
  • We believe its recent share price run is a reflection more so of economic conditions, which appear to be moving favorably.
  • Rates appear to have peaked while inflation is declining, positioning an end to this current cycle and a return to expansionary policy.
  • An improvement in volume is yet to be seen, however. Further, the industry is facing issues with planning approval delays, threatening near-term inventory levels.
  • We believe the acquisition of Redrow by Barratt represents a solid comp from which to value TW. This implies the company is slightly undervalued, although not sufficiently so given the risks.

An elevated view of London houses at sunset

Karl Hendon/Moment via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • TW has broadly made progress during the last few quarters, although this has been primarily driven by economic conditions. With greater visibility of the timing of rates declining and inflation

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.95K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TWODF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWODF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TWODF
--
TWODY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.