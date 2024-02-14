Chris Collins/The Image Bank via Getty Images

A “Hold” rating for shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc

This analysis highlights the growth opportunities of holding shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) – a mining company based in Greenwood, Colorado that mines gold deposits in West and East Africa, Western Australia, Brazil, and Argentina.

A “Hold” rating for the stock is currently being considered: 2024 will be a promising year for the shares of AU listed on the NYSE. The retail investor, meanwhile, will continue to focus on US Treasuries as interest rates remain high relative to inflation, putting AU on hold as neutral sentiment continues to weigh on its shares for a while. But this analysis shows why AU is a very good proposition when gold prices turn bullish.

The Outlook of AngloGold Ashanti shares

The outlook is going to be influenced by the projected gold bull market and improving AngloGold Ashanti's operating profile.

The Upside Catalyst of a Higher Gold Price

This gold stock is considered well-positioned to benefit from an expected significant increase in gold prices in 2024. The World Gold Council expects the global market to create favorable demand and supply conditions for upward pressure on the ounce. Analysts at Trading Economics expect the price of gold to be at $2,112.48 per ounce in 12 months, a significant increase from the current $1,990 per ounce.

Recently, the price per ounce came under negative pressure due to surprisingly stubborn core inflation, which raised expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut definitely beyond March and reduced the chance of the May meeting. At higher interest rates, holding gold is less competitive than fixed-income securities such as US bonds because gold does not generate income. The troy ounce has been in a downward trend since yesterday – “spot gold prices fell below $2,000/ounce for the first time in two months” - as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released the US core inflation rate date.

AngloGold Ashanti Improving Gold Activities

AngloGold Ashanti plc also has a good outlook for the coming months as gold production in Brazil and the Republic of Guinea has overcome some setbacks in 2023.

Source: AngloGold Ashanti Integrated Report 2022

In the Brazilian segment, gold production was 101,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 108,000 ounces in the second quarter of 2022, as the anti-economic asset Córrego do Sítio at AGA Mineração was transferred to care and maintenance. Córrego do Sítio is part of the strategy to focus more on core activities and high-margin investments. This and the higher tonnage of ore processed at Serra Grande, overcoming some headwinds from lower grades of recovered metal, will be the main driver of gold production in 2024.

In the Republic of Guinea, the Siguiri mine resolved the carbon-in-leach tank failure issue in the second quarter of 2023. With recovery rates returning to normal, production of 55,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2023 is expected to move up further going forward after a 22% increase compared to the previous quarter.

Also, gold operations in Ghana are increasing production while focusing on cash flow optimization and zero-fatality-goal. These factors bode well for plant efficiency.

In Ghana, at the Obuasi mine, the company is changing the mining method in high-grade areas to allow workers to work in safe conditions and is carrying out work to free up additional processing capacity at the facilities. Obuasi continues to increase production after a brief slowdown due to adverse weather conditions. The Obuasi mine is again on track to deliver an annual production of 300,000 ounces of gold in 2024 and then through further increases to deliver 400,000 ounces of gold in the future. By annualizing 46,000 ounces which were mined in the third quarter of 2023, Obuasi production is on track to improve significantly this year. After a 27% quarterly increase and an 8% annual increase to 71,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2023, Iduapriem mine gold production will remain positive thanks to the ability to exploit favorable metal grades and process more gold ore at the expanded facilities.

The bulk of the northwest Tanzania-based group's gold production is expected to benefit from the resumption of positive trends in certain operational activities and more projected into the future from the development of a key energy project.

Geita in northwestern Tanzania - the largest contributor to total production - is improving ore quantities processed and grades of metal recovered (both led to 126,000 ounces in Q3 2023 compared to 119,000 ounces in Q2 2023). Geita was still 19% below Q3 2022 but is expected to reach 500,000 ounces this year anyway.

Additionally, the decarbonization program to connect the mine site to the Tanzanian grid to utilize energy from renewable sources is on track to be implemented within budget, contributing to more efficient management of the mine.

In line with the strategy set out by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her neologism of “de-risking” (that is, "to reduce critical dependencies on "systemic rivals" such as China"), AngloGold aims to strengthen the Geita company's green profile and its competitiveness against the increasing footprint of Chinese competitors in Tanzania. China is betting big on green goals, such as peaking carbon dioxide emissions within a few years and achieving carbon neutrality within a few decades. As part of the climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement, China has committed to “targeting carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.”

Therefore, this development by AngloGold-Ashanti helps to shed a positive light on Geita's business, increasing empathy towards local communities and reducing vulnerability to competitors as local environmental issues may lead to production setbacks.

Production in the Democratic Republic of Congo is boosted by favorable trends in some operating metrics. Gold production at the Kibali mine, which accounts for a large portion of the company's total ounces, reached 99,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2023, up 19% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-year. It is on track to continue to benefit from higher ore tonnages to process and higher gold grades.

Gold production in Western Australia can hope for higher ounces of gold as underground operations develop and the efficiency of metallurgy and leaching processes increases. Gold production at Sunrise Dam in the third quarter of 2023 was 64,000 ounces, 3% lower sequentially, primarily due to lower open-pit tonnage processing. However, the feasibility study aims to increase mine yield through increased underground ore tonnage coupled with a higher metallurgical recovery rate of the plant.

Operations at AngloGold's other major production in Western Australia are also improving as some projects make progress in underground development and strategic decarbonization of production. At Tropicana, northeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, the mine’s 12% contribution to total production is also strategically important to AngloGold Ashanti's growth profile: Certain adverse trends, particularly poorer grades and tons processed, which resulted in a 12% year-over-year decline in gold production to 76,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2023, are gradually reversing course and positioning the Tropicana mine well for subsequent quarters following the increase 3% increase QoQ. Tropicana is working on a feasibility study for the underground gold project in Havana and the company expects to begin construction on the access decline sometime in the second quarter of 2024. The infrastructure will improve the management of the gold deposit. Here the company is also working on the Tropicana Renewable Project, which aims to support AngloGold Ashanti's strategy to achieve an absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 30% by 2030 compared to the base year of 2021 and net zero emissions by 2050. These are better as green targets than the Chinese competitors outlined earlier.

Gold production at Cerro Vanguardia in Argentina -- northwest of Puerto San Julián, in Argentina's Santa Cruz province -- was 35,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2023 – a slight decrease of 5% from the previous quarter. If the ore tonnage processed does not return as expected, or the ongoing improvement in the gold recovery rate is not enough, these things should not have any major impact on the overall performance anyway, as the mine accounts for 6% of the group's total production.

Below is a breakdown of AngloGold Ashanti production for each quarter and the first nine months of 2023 and 2022 from the Q3 2023 Production Update.

Source: AngloGold Ashanti Q3 2023 Production Update

For the full year, AngloGold is targeting gold production of 2.45 to 2.61 million ounces, adjusted downward in February, with AISC in the range of $1,405 to $1,450 per ounce. AU's AISC certainly contributed to the industry peak of 1,358 AISC/ounce in early 2023, but gold production is becoming increasingly expensive for everyone in the gold mining industry. The following analysis of the company's profitability shows that investors should not be too concerned about this, as a highly uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment will result in a robust gold price, allowing AU to continue to deliver a better EBITDA margin than many other competitors.

The EBITDA margin Share Price driver: Bullish Sentiment Is Emerging

The rise in gold prices is reflected in the primary driver of gold mining stock prices, the trailing 12-month EBITDA margin, as investors pay close attention to EBITDA as an earnings measure for a capital-intensive industry like gold mining. Based on this very meaningful profitability metric, AngloGold's business still appears to be competitive with the following companies despite the aforementioned operational headwinds that AU faced in 2023. AU's 12-month EBITDA margin of 26.24% compares with Kinross Gold Corporation's (KGC) 38.73%, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) 22.53%, Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) 40.35% and IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) 5.321%. These competitors have 12-month revenues in the range of $850 million to $5 billion and a similar state of financial solvency as measured by ratios such as LT Debt/Equity (MRQ) and LT Debt/Total Capital (MRQ) and Total current liabilities/total current assets (MRQ).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Additionally, AngloGold's business has strong upside potential as the company overcomes most of its operational setbacks, coupled with positive trends seen in certain key gold production metrics. These factors now put AngloGold's share price engine back on track to regain momentum against EQX, KGC, and EGO, whose EBITDA margins have instead already seen a positive inflection point amid the bullish trend in gold prices in 2023. As past dynamics show, this aspect will be critical ahead of the expected bull market, with investors flocking to gold to hedge against the headwinds of the 2024 economic recession.

The chart below illustrates that a rising EBITDA metric helped AU's share price narrow the gap to the top performers in the wake of a strong safe-haven gold tailwind triggered by financial markets shocked by the COVID-19 virus outbreak in mid-March 2020. Based on the spread between the mid-March 2020 gains and the late July 2020 gains (both as of February 13, 2019), AU+131% approached EGO+137%, exceeded KGC+127%, and thrashed IAG+72%. Not EQX, but this stock experienced the milestone of a turning point in the profitability of its operations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The observed sub-period (March 17, 2020 - July 29, 2020) marked a bull market in gold prices, with the bullion increasing by 30-35% without significant breaks in continuity. A similar trend in gold prices is expected in 2024, triggered by gold's safe-haven properties amid the recession signaled by Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey's inverted yield curve: Currently, the 10-year yield is at 4.299% compared to a 3-month yield of 5.392%, indicating more risk and uncertainty in the short term, as the short term under normal conditions is instead characterized by a lower risk-return -ratio. This indicator has correctly predicted each of the last eight economic downturns in more than sixty years. The negative cycle will occur as the Fed tightens its interest rate policy to counter rising inflation, hurting consumption, investment, and employment. As the best defensive stock in bad times, that's what Wall Street is currently saying about McDonald's Corporation (MCD), the fast-food giant's CEO Chris Kempczinski's expectations for 2024 should then be taken very seriously. His challenging outlook for the macroeconomic environment in 2024 is a strong signal of an impending economic downturn. On top of this, Commercial real estate issues with their loan repayment obligations to mid-sized and regional banks are a strong signal of weaker consumer demand as retail sales may not be performing as expected at this time.

U.S. commercial and industrial loans have remained flat since tight interest rate policies began in March 2022, keeping households and businesses from investing in homes and business growth projects.

Source: Trading Economics

While consumption and investments lead to a deterioration in working conditions, the recession is taking shape. By the end of 2023. Andrew Challenger, a labor expert and senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., expected layoffs to increase this year. The trend, started a year ago by Big Tech companies, “continues to roil across tech industry”, and has spread throughout industries from Xerox (XRX) to UPS (UPS).

In addition to the bull market in gold during the recession, further impetus to the uptrend described above could come from the migration of the company's primary listing to NYSE in late September 2023. Access to the world's largest capital market, the NYSE, home of the gold industry's most valuable companies, is ensured to increase the visibility of AU shares.

There are approximately 421.70 million AU shares outstanding on the market, of which 99.9% are float and 61.60% of the float are held by institutions. An average of 2.01 million shares have changed hands in the last three months.

The expectation of a bullish AU stock amid strongly bullish gold is supported by the yellow area in the lower part of the chart below: Since the yellow area has always been above zero for the past 5 years, this means that despite the possibility of even very different returns between the two assets, AU and gold assets tend to be affected by the same market sentiment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Waiting for an Attractive Entry Point: There Is Still an Opportunity in Such a Climate

AngloGold Ashanti plc shares were trading at $16.68 per unit, giving it a market capitalization of $7.11 billion at the time of this article.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares are closer to the bottom than the top of the 52-week range of $14.91 to $30.27, and shares are also below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average lines.

The 14-day relative strength indicator at 41.01 means there is plenty of upside for shares of AU, but before the catalyst for higher stock prices takes place, the current situation at the Fed, which appears focused on keeping interest rates high, could create downward pressure on shares, leading to more attractive entry points. The catalyst for higher stock prices is namely the use of gold to hedge against the negative effects of the economic recession.

So, while there is a possibility that these better entry points could emerge, retail investors may want to hold AU shares as fixed income is still too competitive at the moment but remain prepared for the expected bull market. But given the situation at the Fed, the price is unlikely to recover from these levels.

The Fed's current stance on interest rates is influenced by cautious Fed Chair Jerome Powell, echoed by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who sees the risk of premature implementation of rate-cutting policy. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari believes another rate hike may even be necessary, which cannot be ruled out after yesterday's core inflation data. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and pressure on energy and transport costs could boost inflation again. Additionally, even Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, normally a dovish Fed official, is urging caution.

Conclusion

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Argentina, Brazil, and Australia. Its operations are well-positioned to perform well in 2024 and beyond, having overcome some setbacks in 2023, and positive trends in some key operating metrics continue to unfold.

Against this corporate backdrop, gold's expected bull market provides the breeding ground for a turnaround in the trajectory of profitability. The combination could potentially have a hugely positive impact on the share price. Shares are not trading high relative to recent trends, but as interest rates remain elevated to combat a fresh rise in inflation, negative pressure is also emerging for AU shares. There is a possibility that shares could offer more attractive entry points, as now the attention is rightly turning to fixed income rather than gold. Retail investors would be better off and give the stock a "Hold" rating. However, the stock has the potential to make an impressive gain if gold enters a bull market like the one that occurred due to the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. Today, the trigger is the economic recession.