Silver Beech Capital - Energy Transfer Partners: In An Enviable Position With Decades Of Growth Ahead

Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Summary

  • Because of this restrictive environment that inhibits competition, Energy Transfer Partners is in an enviable position with decades of growth ahead secured by growing demand for American hydrocarbons.
  • This is an opportunity to own essential infrastructure that facilitates global energy security and American leadership in the global transition from dirty hydrocarbons (like coal) to cleaner hydrocarbons (like natural gas).
  • We believe Energy Transfer’s intrinsic value is more than 40% greater than its December 31 share price.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer Partners owns and operates the largest and most balanced collection of energy infrastructure assets in the United States. ET's assets include 125,000 miles of

Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Comments (4)

Lewis Bosher profile picture
Lewis Bosher
Yesterday, 9:09 PM
Comments (310)
They spent like drunken sailors when they could. Now that nobody can, they are reaping the rewards of their insightful gamble. Heading to $20 with distribution increases on a quarterly basis.
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Yesterday, 9:00 PM
Comments (7.26K)
ET is not the largest MLP. EPD is. And as an MLP ET's equity is in units, not shares, and the two equities are very different.
Elliot Miller
W
Wall59
Yesterday, 8:50 PM
Comments (681)
Intrinsic Value greater than 40% from the 12/31/23 share price = between 19 to 20...
dundey profile picture
dundey
Yesterday, 8:21 PM
Comments (3.11K)
Owned it for years. Was a bull when many on here were saying it was going under $10. I told them it would be at 13 soon and of course it was. Still adding on dips. ET and AM are great dividend plays for the long term.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

