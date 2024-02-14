The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ET)
Energy Transfer Partners owns and operates the largest and most balanced collection of energy infrastructure assets in the United States. ET's assets include 125,000 miles of oil and natural gas pipelines, export facilities on both the Gulf Coast and East Coast, and more than 1 million barrels per day of natural gas liquid fractionation capacity. ET accounts for 20% of worldwide natural gas liquid exports. Further, ET is uniquely connected to every major hydrocarbon basin in the United States.
By assembling energy infrastructure to gather, process, transport, and store hydrocarbons, ET connects exploration and production companies ("E&Ps") with downstream end users such as gas stations, utilities, and export facilities. As an end-to-end midstream solution, ET enables its customers to focus on their portion of the value chain without the burden of significant but essential midstream logistics. ET's services thus add tremendous value to all constituents of the energy marketplace.
Though natural gas is a relatively clean source of fuel, restrictive federal and state regulations and other permissions severely restrict the building of natural gas pipelines and other infrastructure in North America that would help facilitate abundant hydrocarbon production. Pipelines are by far the cheapest and greenest method of transporting hydrocarbons; pipelines reduce emissions from truck transport and reduce congestion on highways, rail, and shipping routes.
Because of this restrictive environment that inhibits competition, ET is in an enviable position with decades of growth ahead secured by growing demand for American hydrocarbons. Though negative sentiment around the energy sector discourages many investors, we couldn't disagree more with their black-and-white approach to forgoing an investment in ET at today's low valuation: this is an opportunity to own essential infrastructure that facilitates global energy security and American leadership in the global transition from dirty hydrocarbons (like coal) to cleaner hydrocarbons (like natural gas).
We believe Energy Transfer Partners is an attractive investment because:
- High-quality business: ET is in an enviable competitive position having spent years assembling a large collection of synergized energy infrastructure. Future cash flows should be relatively capex- light compared to ET's historical capex needs. The nationwide footprint has been built and the company should be able to focus on accretive, high-return growth projects that further optimize ET's dense network. The company's cash flow profile is less cyclical than other companies in the energy sector, like E&Ps. Only 10% of the company's expected 2023 EBITDA is exposed to commodity price volatility: the remaining 90% is linked to fixed and volume-based fees.
- Manageable risks:
- Leverage: ET is optically highly levered at more than 4x Net Debt/EBITDA. However, ET is structured as a master limited partnership and thus does not pay corporate tax. A tax-free corporate structure results in greater free cash conversion and leverage capacity. ET's credit ratings have been rising on upgrades as the company has shown discipline by financing M&A with equity versus debt.
- Shareholder alignment: We believe one reason for ET's low valuation is management's checkered history of shareholder alignment. In particular, in 2016, Kelcy Warren, the company's founder and executive chairman, was criticized for issuing convertible preferred units to himself and a small cadre of insiders. At a high level, these special units forwent dividends for a period in exchange for favorable conversion terms. Warren argued that skipping the dividends (effectively equitizing them at a discounted price to the common units) helped the company manage a high debt burden. The episode is a clear negative, but we think Warren is now aligned with shareholders. Today, there is only one unit structure, so management is on the same footing as regular investors. ET's management owns ~11% of the company (~$5 billion in value) under this single unit structure.
- Capital allocation: ET has been a large acquirer of adjacent midstream assets. These acquisitions have significantly expanded the company, resulting in more complexity and constraints on management time. These acquisitions also resulted in the company amassing a very strategic infrastructure footprint. We believe ET's brightest days are ahead and management's M&A strategy over the last five years will prove prescient and strategic.
- Commodity cycle and politics: Unlike E&Ps whose revenues are directly linked to commodity prices, ET's exposure to the commodity cycle is linked to production and volume. If, for example, American production of hydrocarbons slowed, ET's services would be in lower demand. ET is also subject to political and regulatory risk from Presidential administrations. For example, President Biden has intended to stifle American energy production and export, whereas President Trump promulgated American energy. We believe that commodity cycle risk and political risk are somewhat mitigated by secular demand for hydrocarbons that underpin higher living standards and cleaner emissions.
- Secular tailwinds: ET benefits from secular trends in global and domestic demand for American hydrocarbons, in particular natural gas. North American natural gas export capacity should rapidly expand over the next 5 years so American producers can sell to an international market experiencing significant supply shortages. Going forward, we expect American natural gas will play a larger role in global energy consumption to achieve ambitious emissions reduction targets.
- Attractive valuation: ET trades at a TEV/EBITDA of ~8x (2023E) and ~7x (2024E) and has a mid-teens free cash flow yield. ET's valuation is lower than its peers and we believe too low for a company with an advantaged collection of energy infrastructure that provides essential services and has multiple high-return growth opportunities. We believe Energy Transfer's intrinsic value is more than 40% greater than its December 31 share price.
