This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Gabelli Funds’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/13/2024. Please visit our Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2023.

GAMCO’s (OTC:GAMI) (NYSE:GGN) (NYSE:GNT) Assets Under Management (AUM) is at around $35B. Their 13F portfolio is diversified with over 1200 positions in recent reports. Around 40 of them are sized above 0.5% of the portfolio and they are the focus of this article.

This quarter, Gabelli Funds’ (NYSE:GAB) (NYSE:GDV) (NYSE:GUT) (NYSE:GGT) (NYSE:GLU) (NYSE:GRX) (NYSE:GCV) 13F portfolio value increased ~5% from $12.32B to $12.99B. The top five holdings are at ~7% of the 13F assets: Microsoft, MasterCard, Lennar, AMETEK, and American Express.

Stake Increases:

Newmont Corporation (NEM): NEM is a 0.92% of the portfolio long-term stake that has been in the portfolio for well over a decade. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. Q2 2020 saw a ~12% selling at prices between ~$47 and ~$68. This quarter saw a ~27% stake increase at prices between ~$34 and ~$42. The stock currently trades at $32.12.

Diageo plc (DEO): DEO was a fairly large stake that has been sold down over the last decade through minor trimming in most quarters. Recent activity follows. 2020 saw a ~12% selling at prices between ~$110 and ~$171. The stock is now at ~$145 and the stake is at 0.68% of the portfolio. The last few quarters have seen minor increases.

CNH Industrial (CNHI), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Eli Lilly (LLY), Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA): These small (less than ~0.70% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): MSFT is a 1.68% long-term stake. The last major activity was in the 2011-12 timeframe when there was a ~20% reduction in the high-20s. There has been minor selling since. There was a ~10% reduction during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$222 and ~$288. The stock currently trades at ~$409. The last three quarters also saw minor trimming.

Mastercard Inc. (MA): The 1.43% of the portfolio MA stake saw a ~47% selling during the 2016-20 timeframe at prices between ~$85 and ~$365. 2021-22 timeframe also saw a ~17% reduction at prices between ~$283 and ~$393. The stock currently trades at ~$465. The last four quarters also saw minor trimming. They are harvesting gains.

AMETEK, Inc. (AME): AME is a 1.32% of the portfolio position built in the 2011-12 timeframe at prices between ~$22 and ~$40. Since 2015, there has been a ~52% selling at prices between ~$44 and ~$165. The stock is now at ~$173. They are harvesting gains.

American Express (AXP): AXP is a 1.15% long-term position that saw a ~50% selling over the 2017-2020 timeframe at prices between ~$74 and ~$135. The seven quarters through Q3 2022 saw a ~17% further reduction at prices between ~$114 and ~$198. The stock is now at ~$211. The last few quarters also saw minor trimming.

NextEra Energy (NEE): NEE is now at 1.14% of the portfolio. It was built during 2011 in the low-teens price range. The next several years saw minor trimming at higher prices. 2020 saw an about turn: ~250% stake increase at prices between ~$48 and ~$77. The five quarters through Q1 2022 had seen a ~10% trimming at prices between ~$71 and ~$93. The two quarters through Q3 2022 saw a ~16% stake increase at prices between ~$69 and ~$91. There was an ~11% selling last quarter at prices between ~$57 and ~$75. The stock currently trades at ~$56. This quarter also saw a minor ~4% trimming.

Apple Inc. (AAPL): AAPL is a long term 1.09% of the portfolio stake. 2016 saw a ~50% stake increase in the mid-20s price range. 2017-2019 timeframe saw a ~60% reduction at prices between ~$30 and ~$74. Since then, the activity had been minor. There was a one-third reduction over the three quarters through Q1 2023 at prices between ~$126 and ~$175. The stock currently trades at ~$184. The last two quarters also saw a ~6% trimming.

Deere & Company (DE): DE is a 1.08% of the portfolio long-term stake. The period since 2010 saw the original position reduced by ~80% at prices between ~$75 and ~$445. The stock is currently at ~$385. There was a ~4% selling during Q2 2023 and a ~7% trimming this quarter. They are harvesting gains.

GATX Corp. (GATX): GATX has been in the portfolio for well over a decade. 2011 saw a roughly one-third stake increase at prices between ~$31 and ~$44. The 2014-16 timeframe saw an ~11% selling at prices between ~$36 and ~$63. The period since 2018 has seen another ~32% reduction at prices between ~$55 and ~$133. The stock is now at ~$126.

Sony Group (SONY): The 1.05% of the portfolio SONY stake was built in the 2013-14 timeframe at prices between ~$11 and ~$22. Since 2019, there have been a 48% selling at prices between ~$53 and ~$126. The stock currently trades at ~$92. They are harvesting gains.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): GPC is a ~1% of the portfolio stake built in 2011 in the high-50s price-range. Recent activity follows. The last ten quarters saw a ~12% trimming. The stock is now at ~$144.

National Fuel Gas (NFG): The 0.94% of the portfolio NFG stake was built in the 2011-12 timeframe at prices between ~$43 and ~$75. The stake had seen minor trimming since. The ten quarters through Q2 2022 saw a ~25% reduction at prices between ~$38 and ~$74. The stock currently trades at ~$47. The last six quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN is a very long-term stake. The original position was sold down in 2011 and rebuilt in the 2013-14 timeframe in the mid-teens price-range. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follows. 2020 saw a ~10% stake increase at prices between ~$89 and ~$170. The six quarters through Q2 2022 had seen a similar increase at prices between ~$104 and ~$185 through consistent buying in most quarters. The stock is now at ~$171 and the stake is at 0.83% of the portfolio. The last three quarters saw minor increases while this quarter saw marginal trimming.

Crane Holdings Company (CR): The 0.78% of the portfolio CR stake is a long-term position. The sizing peaked at ~1.35M shares in 2011 but has seen selling since. Recent activity follows. There was a ~13% selling in 2020 at prices between ~$40 and ~$88. The stock is now at ~$124. The last several quarters saw minor trimming.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG is currently at 0.62% of the portfolio. It was established in 2016 at prices between ~$34 and ~$40. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. The seven quarters through Q3 2022 saw a ~20% trimming at prices between ~$87 and ~$150. That was followed with a ~40% reduction next quarter at prices between ~$83.50 and ~$105. Q1 2023 saw the stake rebuilt at prices between ~$87 and ~$109. The stock currently trades at ~$147. The last three quarters saw minor selling.

Honeywell International (HON): HON is a 0.58% of the portfolio long-term stake that has seen selling since 2015. The 2016-2019 timeframe saw a combined ~55% reduction at prices between ~$104 and ~$182. Next year saw another ~38% selling at prices between ~$113 and ~$215. 2021 had also seen minor trimming while H1 2022 saw a marginal increase. The stock currently trades at ~$195. There was minor trimming in the last five quarters and that was followed by a ~8% selling this quarter.

AES Corporation (AES), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Brown-Forman (BF.B), Evergy, Inc. (EVRG), Eversource Energy (ES), Herc Holdings (HRI), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), KKR & Co. (KKR), Lennar Corporation (LEN.B), Meta Platforms (META), Mondelez International (MDLZ), Mueller Industries (MLI), O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY), Republic Services (RSG), Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX), Textron Inc. (TXT), and Xylem Inc. (XYL): These small (less than ~1.35% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Gabelli Funds’ 13F holdings in Q4 2023:

Mario Gabelli - Gabelli Fund Management Portfolio - Q4 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Gabelli Funds’ 13F filings for Q3 2023 and Q4 2023.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.