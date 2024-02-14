Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.11K Followers

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Howald - VP of IR and Business Development

Brad Southern - CEO

Alan Haughie - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ketan Mamtora - BMO

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

George Staphos - Bank of America Securities, Inc.

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Kurt Yinger - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Q4 2023 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Aaron Howald, Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development. Please go ahead.

Aaron Howald

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss LP's results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. My name is Aaron Howald and I am LP's Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development. With me this morning are Brad Southern, LP's Chief Executive Officer; and Alan Haughie, LP's Chief Financial Officer.

During this morning's call, we will refer to a presentation that has been posted to LP's IR webpage, which is investor lpcorp.com. Our 8-K filing, press release and other materials, detailing LP's strategy and sustainable business model are also available there.

As usual, today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial metrics as detailed on Slides 2 and 3 of the earnings presentation. The appendix to the presentation also contains reconciliations that are further supplemented by this morning's 8-K filing. Rather than reading those materials, I incorporate them herein by reference.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Brad.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LPX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LPX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.