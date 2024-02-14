Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2024 8:22 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Stock
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
144.12K Followers

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Burkart - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Yamini Rangan - Chief Executive Officer

Kate Bueker - Chief Financial Officer

Dharmesh Shah - Co-Founder, CTO

Conference Call Participants

Samad Samano - Jefferies

Parker Lane - Stifel

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Elizabeth Elliott - Morgan Stanley

Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Keith Bachman - BMO Capital Markets

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Kenneth Wong - Oppenheimer

Tyler Radke - Citigroup

Bradley Sills - Bank of America

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair

David Hynes - Canaccord Genuity

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the HubSpot Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Matt and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call. There is an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Ryan Burkart, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Ryan, please go ahead.

Ryan Burkart

Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to HubSpot's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in the press release that was issued after the market closed. With me on the call this afternoon is Yamini Rangan, our Chief Executive Officer; Dharmesh Shah, our co-Founder and CTO; and Kate Bueker, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to the Safe Harbor statement included in today's press release. During this call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 as amended and

