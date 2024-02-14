Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.11K Followers

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (OTCPK:BRCNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kip Underwood - CEO

Jade Cheng - CFO

Paul Lam - Director, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Shahrabani - Fard Investments

Operator

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Burcon NutraScience Corporation's Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Results ended December 31st, 2023.

Joining us today are Kip Underwood, Burcon's Chief Executive Officer; and Jade Cheng, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we will open up the call for questions. [Operator Instructions]

Then before we conclude today's call, I'll provide the company's Safe Harbor statement with important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made during this call.

Now, I would like to turn the conference over to CEO of Burcon, Mr. Kip Underwood. Sir, please go ahead.

Kip Underwood

Thank you, operator and thank you everyone for joining us today. We are excited to report that during fiscal 2024 third quarter and year-to-date, we showcase robust execution and value creation for Burcon, marked by the achievement of three key milestones. First, we entered into a production agreement with our partner manufacturer, establishing commercial capability by integrating Burcon's proprietary process into their production facility.

Second, we were able to validate the hemp protein process through water trials. Third, we have validated customer interest in both our hempseed isolate products as well as our pea and canola offerings. We will review these milestones in more detail on the call today.

We continue to see opportunities for Burcon's proteins in the market today. The growth of the plant-based beverage segment is strong with consumers demanding plant-based foods that they both enjoy and are planet-friendly.

Consumers are seeking better plant-based products that we believe will drive the need for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BRCNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRCNF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.