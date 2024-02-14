Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carvana Q4 Earnings Preview: Expect A Big Move In The Stock

Feb. 14, 2024
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • Carvana's stock has defied critics and continues to perform well.
  • Used car prices have been declining, which could put pressure on dealers like Carvana.
  • Carvana's stock tends to make huge moves after its earnings reports.
  • High debt and a lack of cash flow could spell trouble down the road.
Carvana"s Stock Price Jumps On The Company"s Debt Restructuring Plan

Justin Sullivan

Carvana’s (NYSE:CVNA) stock continues to defy critics, including me, as it heads into its Q4 earnings report. The stock is up over 30% since my last article on the name, and is up 5x since my

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

cssys profile picture
cssys
Yesterday, 9:59 PM
carvana will spin unique accounting to explain how they really did not lose any money.the truth is the founder has already been convicted of fraud.....
