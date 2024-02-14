Justin Sullivan

Carvana’s (NYSE:CVNA) stock continues to defy critics, including me, as it heads into its Q4 earnings report. The stock is up over 30% since my last article on the name, and is up 5x since my original article on the stock. Let’s preview what is in store for the company when it reports its Q4 results next week.

Company Profile

As a reminder, CVNA is an online used car dealer that delivers cars directly to buyers. Buyers also have the option to pick up their vehicle from one of CVNA’s car vending machines.

Customers can also sell or trade-in vehicles by answering a few questions online, and CNVA will pick up it up at their home. The company will then bring it up to its standards through its network of inspection and reconditioning centers.

It also owns ADESA’s physical vehicle auction business, which it acquired in 2022.

Q4 Earnings Preview

For its fourth quarter, analysts are looking for the CVNA's revenue to fall -9.2% to $2.56 billion. They are expecting adjusted EPS to come in at -92 cents versus -$3.13 a year ago.

Analyst expectations for Q4 revenue have been drifting lower throughout 2023 and early 2024. Estimates are down nearly -26% over the past year. Meanwhile, revenue estimates are down -6.4% since the start of November, right before it reported its Q3 results.

CVNA Revenue Estimates (FinBox)

Adjusted Q4 EPS estimates, meanwhile, have risen over the past year, although they are down since the start of November right before the company reported its Q3 results. Adjusted EPS estimates have risen nearly 47% over the past year, from -$1.73 to -92 cents. Estimates, however, are down from the -80 cents analysts were projecting at the start of November right before CVNA’s Q3 report.

CVNA EPS Estimates (FinBox)

For its part, CVNA has guided for a sequential decline in retail units sold, adjusted GPU of above $5,000, and positive adjusted EBITDA.

For adjusted EPS, the company has missed estimates five of the past eight quarters. However, it's beaten EPS estimates the past three quarters. On the revenue side, it’s beaten revenue estimates for four of the past eight quarters over the past two years.

FinBox

CVNA’s stock price tends to make big moves around earnings. Over the past two years, the stock has made a move of at least 17% in the session following its earnings report. Its best performance was a 34.6% increase in Q2 of 2022, while its worst performance was a decline of -35.0% in Q3 of 2022. Market reactions for Q4 results have been mixed, with a big -20.5% decline last year, and 34.3% gains back in Q4 of 2022. Q4 of 2021 saw a modest decline of -0.5%, a rare instance CVNA’s stock not making a big move post-earnings.

FinBox

Now, the used vehicle market has continued to see pricing pressure, both in Q4 and to start 2024. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, October saw a -4% year-over-year decrease in prices, followed by -6% decline in November, and a -7% drop in December. January, meanwhile, saw a -9.2% year-over-year decline.

Manheim

Declining used car prices can put more pressure on used car dealers, especially if there is a more rapid decline. Used cars tend to be depreciating assets and dealers buy vehicles knowing this. However, when used vehicle prices start to rapidly decline beyond normal levels, it eats into the gross profit of the vehicle.

Earlier this week, AutoNation (AN) saw weakness in its used car segment when it reported its Q4 results. Its used vehicle revenue fell -12% to $1.9 billion. Meanwhile, its used gross profit per vehicle sank -21% year over year to $1,455 from $1,847 a year ago and nearly -17% sequentially from $1,746 in Q3. It also saw a -4% year-over-year decline in unit sales.

After looking to be on the brink of bankruptcy earlier, the one area CVNA has really improved on in recent quarters has been its total gross profit per unit ("GPU"). While CVNA projected a sequential decline from $5,952 in Q3 to above $5,000, this will be one of the key metrics investors will be looking at when the company reports its Q4 results. Anything below $5,000 will likely be looked at highly unfavorably. Meanwhile, AN saw a lot of pressure on its gross profit per vehicle. Notably, CVNA’s metric includes more items, including its Other GPU category, which includes financing, extended warranties, gap insurance, etc. so they are not apples to apples.

Company Presentation

Investors will also be paying close attention to CVNA’s debt situation and cash flow. The company entered into a debt exchange agreement in September, where it exchanged $5.52 billion in senior unsecured notes due between 2025-2030 for new senior secured notes due between 2028-2031, lowering its total principal by -$1.33 billion to $4.19 billion in the process. The new notes which have pay in kind (“PIK”) interest in the first year and potentially in year two for two of the three tranches. All three tranches of debt will have cash interest in year three and thereafter.

CVNA has been generating operating cash flow through the first 9 months of 2023, but that has mostly been from drawing down its inventory of used cars. Meanwhile, with its debt deal, it has temporarily wiped out a lot of cash interest expense, so it will need to show that it can generate cash to pay off an increasing debt load due to its debt’s PIK feature.

Conclusion

If recent history is any indication, expect a big move in CVNA’s stock when it reports its Q4 results next week. Right now, the operating environment for used cars remains tough, and investors will be watching how well its GPU holds up, if it’s showing operating leverage, and if the company can generate cash outside of drawing down inventory.

At this point, CVNA still appears to be living on borrowed time. After its debt is finished PIKing in two years, it will have $500 million a year in interest expenses, while analysts are projecting just a sliver over $800 million in EBITDA in 2026. That will leave it with too high leverage (6-7x) and not enough cash flow generation (~$300 million in OCF) to make a dent into its debt.

Over the next two years, CVNA has to show that it can grow and be cash flow positive at the same time, not one or the other. This will be its first opportunity since the debt exchange to show this. However, current used car market conditions will not help in this regard. 2024 is expected to be a more normal, calmer year, according to Manheim, so CVNA will have the opportunity this year to show what it can do in a more normal used car market.

While I expect CVNA’s stock to be very volatile over the next few years, including when it reports its Q4 results, I continue to rate it a “Sell.” Bankruptcy still feels like a very real possibility a few years down the road.