Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2024 8:54 PM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.12K Followers

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Freedman - Investor Relations

Dennis Mathew - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Marc Sirota - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rollins - Citi

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Kutgun Maral - Evercore ISI

John Hodulik - UBS

Jessica Reif Ehrlich - Bank of America

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Vikash Harlalka - New Street Research

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Altice USA Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A questions-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Sarah Freedman, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Sarah.

Sarah Freedman

Hello, and welcome to the Altice USA Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. We are joined today by Altice USA's Chairman and CEO, Dennis Mathew; and CFO, Marc Sirota, who together will take you through the presentation and then be available for questions.

As today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, please carefully review the section titled Forward-Looking Statements on Slide 2.

Dennis, please go ahead.

Dennis Mathew

Thank you, Sarah. I'm pleased to be here with all of you to review our Q4 and full year performance. Before we start, I want to express my gratitude to our dedicated teams and their families.

In 2023, Optimum began a transformative journey marked by the introduction of a new mission and strategic priorities to deliver improved customer and employee experiences. It's only because of their dedication and support that we were able to deliver on the commitments we set forth. We did what we said we were going to do and it took everyone to do

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ATUS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATUS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.