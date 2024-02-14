Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2024 9:17 PM ETAethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.12K Followers

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Miller - Investor Relations

James Frakes - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Steven LaRosa - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marla Marin - Zacks

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Aethlon Medical Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Corporate Update. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today’s event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Miller with Rx Communications. Please go ahead.

Michael Miller

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Aethlon Medical’s third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Michael Miller with Rx Communications. At 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time today, Aethlon Medical released financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. If you have not seen or received Aethlon Medical’s earnings release, please visit the Investors page at www.aethlonmedical.com.

Following this introduction and the reading of the company’s forward-looking statement, Aethlon’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, James Frakes; and Aethlon’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steven LaRosa, will provide an overview of Aethlon’s strategy and recent developments. Mr. Frakes will then make some brief remarks on Aethlon’s financials. We’ll then open up the call for the Q&A session.

Before I hand the call over to Mr. Frakes, please note that the news release today and this call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. The company cautions you that any statement that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this conference call. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AEMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEMD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.