Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (MAHDY) Q3 F24 Analyst Meet (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.12K Followers

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (OTCPK:MAHDY) Q3 F24 Analyst Meet Conference Call February 14, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anish Shah - Group CEO and MD

Rajesh Jejurikar - ED and CEO, Auto and Farm Business

Manoj Bhat - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nitij Mangal - Jefferies

Anish Shah

Hi, good afternoon, everyone. We are a couple of minutes past so we'll start now. And let me just take you through the highlights of the quarter then we'll have Rajesh come in and talk about the auto and farm businesses. And Manoj will talk a little more about the financials.

Overall, a very solid operating performance excluding TechM. You've seen the TechM results. It's getting on a path for recovery and a turnaround now but there's more work to be done, obviously a lot more work there. But besides that, auto continues on a very strong momentum, gaining market share in SUV, up at 21% now from a revenue standpoint number one in market share and at 49.6% in LCV. So very strong performance on both of those fronts. Farm, while the industry has been tough and we expect it to be down 5% to 6% for this year, the business has actually gained 80 basis points of market share and at the level that we are at, at about 40% that again is something that is very strong performance by the farm team.

Mahindra Finance, turnaround is very much on track. GS3 is at an all-time low of 4%. You've seen the results from Mahindra Finance that were published. The credit costs are on track in terms of what has been committed. Strong disbursement growth, sequential NIMs are up. So overall, the business is on a very solid track and TechM is the sore spot for this quarter. Profit is down 61% due to a number of factors

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on MAHDY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.