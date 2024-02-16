DNY59

We previously covered Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in November 2023, discussing its compelling generative AI investment thesis, thanks to the moderation observed in its previously inflated P/E valuation.

The insatiable market demand was also demonstrated by the excellent FQ2'24 projection and raised FY2024 revenue guidance, validated by multiple hyperscalers' and data center REITs' last quarter results, resulting in our upgraded Buy rating then.

In this article, we shall discuss how the market has entered a new state of AI frenzy, with SMCI's stock valuations and prices reaching new all-time heights, offering interested investors with a minimal margin of safety.

In spite of its excellent growth and impressive forward guidance, we are not certain if the stock deserves its overly premium growth valuation, since it may also lead to massive volatility once the hype has died down and sales growth moderates.

The Generative AI Investment Thesis Is Overly Frenzied Here

For now, SMCI has reported a double beat FQ2'24 earnings call, with revenues of $3.66B (+73.4% QoQ/ +103.2% YoY) and adj EPS of $5.59 (+62.9% QoQ/ +71.4% YoY).

These numbers imply the growing availability of generative AI chips, as the global leading foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), records growing revenues in FQ4'23 and January 2024.

We suppose much of the top-line tailwinds are also attributed to the intensifying AI chip competition, with Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) ramping up their Gaudi 2/3 and MI300 pipelines, respectively, in order to compete with Nvidia's (NVDA) dominance with the H100/ H200 series.

To further feed the AI hype, SMCI has also raised their FY2024 revenue guidance to $14.5B at the midpoint (+103.6% YoY), up from the original guidance of $10B (+40.4% YoY) and second raise to $10.5B (+47.4% YoY).

Combined with the positive commentary on the "very large and growing backlog, which grew again this quarter" and expanding "inferencing opportunity in general CPU customer base," we are not surprised by the management's strategic choices to accelerate its long-term growth.

For example, SMCI has recently raised its working capital by approximately $600M and boosted its capital expenditure to $14.72M (+459.6% QoQ/ +48.8% YoY) by the latest quarter.

These naturally trigger a moderate dilution to 58.08M in share count (+0.89M QoQ/ +1.94M YoY) and an impacted Free Cash Flow generation of -$609.81M (-327.6% QoQ/ -503.3% YoY).

However, with an improving balance sheet at net cash of $626.44M (+43% QoQ/ +285.9% YoY), we are not overly concerned after all, since these efforts allow SMCI to capitalize on the ongoing AI boom, with a projected $641.73B Hardware TAM by 2032, expanding at an accelerated CAGR of +33%.

At the same time, the market already expects NVDA to offer a robust forward guidance, aided by TSM's optimistic FY2024 guidance with the latter expecting over +20% in revenue growth, "strong ramp up of its industry leading 3nm technology, and strong demand for the 5nm technology."

Combined with SMCI's projected increase in the monthly manufacturing capacity to 5K racks by June 2024 (+25% from current capacity) and raised annualized revenue target to $25B (+20% from the previous target of $20B), it is apparent that the AI revolution in still in its infancy.

SMCI Valuations

Seeking Alpha

With SMCI directly benefitting from the insatiable demand for complete AI server solutions, it appears that the market has awarded the stock with an elevated FWD P/E valuations of 34.27x.

This is compared to its 1Y mean of 16.63x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 11.15x, and its server solution competitors, such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) at 8.03x and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) at 12.95x.

However, here is where we want to exercise some caution.

While SMCI continues to chart excellent growth while offering impressive forward guidance, we are not certain if the overly premium growth valuation is warranted, since it may also trigger massive volatility once the hype dies down and sales growth moderates.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Seeking Alpha

For now, thanks to the double beat FQ2'24 earnings call and the raised FY2024 revenue guidance, the consensus have also moderately raised their forward estimates, with SMCI expected to record accelerated top/ bottom line CAGRs of +37.5%/ +33.3% through FY2026.

This is compared to the original estimates of +33.2%/ +30% and the historical growth at +18.2%/ +35.1% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

SMCI's projected top/ bottom-line expansions are impressive indeed, compared to HPE at +2.7%/ +2% and DELL at -1.7%/ +1.6% over the same time period.

However, it is uncertain how long the double-digit growth may last, with the stock's overly inflated valuations and overbought position offering interested investors with the minimal margin of safety.

At the same time, with many SMCI insiders also cashing out recently, we believe that there may be moderate volatility over the next two weeks, depending on how the upcoming NVDA earnings call develop on February 21, 2024.

Combined with the overly lifted sentiments as the Fed signals a pivot by H1'24 and the stock market enters the extreme greed territory, we believe that there may be a pullback in the near future, with SMCI's short interest also growing to 10.58% at the time of writing.

So, Is SMCI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SMCI 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, SMCI has rapidly broken out of its 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages since the start of the year, while outperforming the wider market's YTD performance of +5.99% with an eye-watering +176.08% rally.

However, with the stock charting new heights at $770s, it appears to be trading way above our fair value estimate of $485.20, based on its LTM adj EPS of $14.16 (+30.5% sequentially) and the FWD P/E valuations of 34.27x.

Based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $27.98, the stock has also pulled forward much of its upside potential to our long-term price target of $958.80, offering interested investors with a minimal margin of safety.

As a result of the potential volatility, we prefer to prudently downgrade our previous Buy rating to a Hold (Neutral) instead. We do not advise anyone to chase this rally, since the potential correction may be very painful indeed.

Likewise, traders looking to lock in their gains may also do so once the uptrend bends, with it remaining to be seen when the current momentum may change.

"The trend is your friend until the end when it bends."