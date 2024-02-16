Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Super Micro Computer's Upward Momentum Won't Last Forever (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • SMCI's stock valuations and prices have reached new all-time highs, offering interested investors with a minimum margin of safety during- this AI frenzy.
  • Perhaps this is attributed to the management's raised FY2024 guidance, growing backlog/ inferencing opportunity, and expanded manufacturing capacity.
  • SMCI's intensified capex/ working capital raise also allows it to capitalize on the AI boom, with a projected $641.73B Hardware TAM by 2032, expanding at an accelerated CAGR of +33%.
  • Despite the impressive forward guidance, it is uncertain if the stock deserves its overly premium growth valuation, since there may also be massive volatility once sales growth moderates.
  • Combined with the pulled forward upside potential, we are downgrading our previous Buy rating to a Hold (Neutral) instead, with many insiders also cashing out at these levels.
Rollercoaster Train

We previously covered Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in November 2023, discussing its compelling generative AI investment thesis, thanks to the moderation observed in its previously inflated P/E valuation.

The insatiable market demand was also demonstrated by the excellent FQ2'24

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, AMD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

D
DiWei
Today, 4:10 PM
Comments (2)
Should have been published 24 hours ago.
