Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2024 10:29 PM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.12K Followers

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chip Newcom - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Charles Meyers - Chief Executive Officer

Keith Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Aryeh Klein - BMO Capital Markets

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Rollins - Citi

David Barden - Bank of America

Michael Elias - TD Cowen

Matt Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Richard Choe - JPMorgan

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Equinix Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Also, today's conference is being recorded. If anyone has objections, please disconnect at this time.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Chip Newcom, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Chip Newcom

Good afternoon and welcome to today's conference call. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements that we will be making today are forward-looking in nature involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from those statements and may be affected by the risks we've identified in today's press release and those identified in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K filed February 17, 2023 and 10-Q filed October 27, 2023. Equinix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or comment on forward-looking statements made on this call. In addition, in light of Regulation Fair Disclosure, it is Equinix' policy not to comment on its financial guidance during the quarter unless it's done through an explicit public disclosure. In addition, we will provide non-GAAP measures on today's conference call. We provide a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a list of the reasons why the company uses these measures in today's press release on the Equinix Investor

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EQIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EQIX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.