Drazen Zigic

Company Overview

International General Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:IGIC) is an insurance group operating out of the Middle East that does specialty insurance and reinsurance. Most of their business involves specialty insurance solutions (i.e., underwriting) for energy, property, general aviation, construction and engineering, marine cargo, and ports and terminal businesses. This can include everything from providing business service interruption insurance as a result of political violence all the way to more conventional property insurance by providing custom insurance solutions to cover cargo for damages and physical loss while it's being transported.

Despite a heavy presence in the Middle East, the company also has offices in Amaan (headquarters), London, Oslo, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and other international destinations around the world. It operates three main segments that include Specialty Long-tail (extended period over which claims can arise and be settled), Specialty Short-tail (same as long-tail but for short settlement dates), and Reinsurance (insurance for other insurers).

Investment Thesis

One of the traits I look for in potential investments is a track record of creating shareholder value over time. Since 2013, IGIC has nearly doubled its book value per share, growing it at a CAGR of 5.5%. Book value is an important metric to look at for insurance companies (and financial companies more broadly) because it reflects the company's net worth based on its assets and liabilities. So nearly doubling it over a 10-year period has shown effective management of the company's insurance book.

When looking at what's been driving this growth, a company's return on equity can provide a useful measure of what kinds of returns an insurance company generates on its invested capital. And historically, the returns on equity for IGIC have been quite good, with an average ROE of 13.1% over the last decade, with the current ROE in the most recent quarter having climbed to 31.4%. When I last looked at some Canadian insurance companies like iA Financial (IAG:CA), Manulife (MFC:CA), Sun Life (SLF:CA), and Great-West Lifeco (GWO:CA), these companies had an average ROE of 16.4%. Thus, it would seem that IGIC is generating much better returns on equity than North American peers.

Investor Presentation

Oftentimes, having a higher ROE is associated with higher volatility and more leverage. But in the case of IGIC, the company has a fairly modest financial profile with no long-term debt, just $692 million of unpaid claims and unearned premiums of $440 million as the two major items on the right-hand side of the balance sheet against total assets of $1,747 million of total assets (no goodwill or intangible assets). So based on what the balance sheet looks like, I'd concur that the financial profile looks strong enough to pay out a fair chunk of claims if they ever came due.

The company's investment portfolio is made up of 4% equity securities, 9% cash, 21% term deposits, and 66% in bonds, so it seems that IGIC doesn't take a lot of risks with its float. Nearly all (99%) of its bond holdings are investment grade, with 76% having an A rating or better with a weighted average duration of 3.1 years. Moreover, being short duration as well as having a geographically diverse bond portfolio minimizes several risks to the company.

Investor Presentation

Recent Results and Outlook

While we should expect Q4 2023 (and full year) results for IGIC, the last few quarters have provided some good indications of how the company has been performing and how we might expect it to do in the near future.

In the most recent quarter, IGIC reported earnings per share of $0.79, which was a beat from analysts' estimates of $0.44. Net premiums earned came in at $108.9 million, up 13.0% from $96.4 million in the same quarter last year. On a year-to-date basis, IGIC has net premiums earned of $332.2 million, which is up 18.8% from the same nine-month period in 2022.

Company Filings

While management didn't take any questions on the company's earnings call, likely as a result of its underfollowed and small-cap status, they seemed pretty upbeat and optimistic about the company's future.

For one thing, Executive Chairman Wasef Jabsheh said that he "would dare to say that IGI is currently one of the best-performing specialty alliance companies", particularly given the fact that ROE has been seeing some pretty impressive. With operating ROEs on underwriting deals over 20% (and sometimes into the 30% range), the company has been seeing record improvement across numerous ratios. At present, the combined ratio, which is a measure of profitability for insurance companies comparing incurred losses and expenses to the earned premium, is at 73.2%. This is a healthy figure considering that a ratio of below 100% indicates the company is earning a profit on its earned premiums.

The big question is whether IGIC can keep sustaining such great numbers. On the earnings call, management noted that they don't expect a combined ratio in the low 70s to last forever. Historically, the company has had a combined ratio in the mid-80s and a high-teens ROE figure. So while the operating performance has been exceptional, the returns we've been seeing from IGIC shouldn't be expected going forward.

That said, I think there's reason to believe that IGIC's underwriting abilities are more profitable than your average insurance company and that investors should view this more as gravy on top, rather than the risk that ratios will come down.

Firstly, compared to the rest of insurance peers, IGIC has been doing well despite fluctuations and volatility in interest rates. With growth in this quarter coming mostly from short-tail, the reinsurance business (while a much smaller part of revenues) actually doubled year over year. So even though the long-tail is relatively flattish, the areas that IGIC can prove out growth irrespective of the market are doing very well.

Secondly, even though the combined ratio is likely to increase back to the 80% range, I don't believe the market is pricing IGIC with a very that above-average ROE and combined ratios are here to stay. Right now, the market is valuing the company at 6.0x earnings, which I view as simply too cheap. I'll discuss this more in the next section.

Valuation

At present, I think shares of IGIC seem pretty undiscovered by the overall market. There's currently just 1 analyst from the sell side community (from RBC Capital Markets) covering the stock. He has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of $14.00, suggesting 9.4% upside over the next one-year period excluding the 0.3% dividend yield (source: TD Securities).

I think IGIC trades at an unreasonable discount to the peer group at 6.0x earnings. Compared to the insurance companies I mentioned earlier, IGIC is trading at more than half the valuation of the peer group at 6.0x earnings compared to the group average of 12.5%. At quarter-end, the company had a book value of $11.04, so shares are trading at just 1.16x book value, compared to 1.5x for the peer group.

In understanding what accounts for the difference from peers, it's probably fair to say that IGIC operates in more geographically risky areas. The North American insurance market tends to be very stable, with more certainty as to the potential risks and overall regulatory environments. By contrast, IGIC's operations are exposed to regions with higher volatility and unpredictability.

To address this risk, there are a few things I would keep in mind. IGIC is a higher growth company. It is exposed to geographies and emerging markets where GDP growth rates are higher, and hence it has structural tailwinds it should benefit from long-term. And despite a perceived higher risk of operating in the Middle East and Asia, insurance premiums generally tend to be higher than what they would cost in North America. This is to compensate the insurer for higher risks associated with these regions. Moreover, it should also not be lost on investors that a fair bit of earned premiums come from North America and Europe (52%).

Lastly, investors should be aware that IGIC is a small-cap, which tends to be more volatile than your average stock. Investors should keep this in mind these risks before making an investment.

Conclusion

IGIC seems like a compelling investment in the insurance sector that looks to be both undervalued and undiscovered. With a strong focus on specialty insurance and reinsurance, coupled with a diversified geographical presence, IGIC has demonstrated robust financial performance over the years. Historically, the company has shown growth in book value per share with consistently high returns on equity. ROE has crept up in recent years and the most recent quarter was a good example of a continuation of this trend. While ROE is likely elevated near-term and should likely stabilize toward its long-term average in the mid-teens, IGIC's underwriting capabilities and growth prospects remain promising. Despite the risks, I'm comfortable with its international diversification due to its higher returns and exposure to higher-growth markets. At 1.16x book and 6.0x earnings, trading at a significant discount to its peers, IGIC represents an undervalued opportunity for investors looking for a growth company at a value price. Therefore, at the current price, I rate shares as a 'buy'.