Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

International General Insurance: An Exceptional, Undiscovered Small-Cap

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
156 Followers

Summary

  • International General Insurance Holdings is a Middle East-based insurance group specializing in specialty insurance and reinsurance.
  • IGIC has a strong track record of creating shareholder value, with nearly doubling its book value per share since 2013.
  • The company generates higher returns on equity compared to its North American peers, indicating effective management and potential for growth.
  • At half the valuation of the peer group, IGIC trades at an unjustified discount due to its exposure to higher growth markets and better operating metrics.

Close up of business people shaking hands in the office.

Drazen Zigic

Company Overview

International General Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:IGIC) is an insurance group operating out of the Middle East that does specialty insurance and reinsurance. Most of their business involves specialty insurance solutions (i.e., underwriting) for energy, property, general aviation, construction and engineering, marine cargo, and

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
156 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IGIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IGIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IGIC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.