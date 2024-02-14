Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

India: What's Working In Emerging Markets

Feb. 14, 2024 11:59 PM ETEPI
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.27K Followers

Summary

  • If you look at the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, you might be surprised to see what’s possible in India.
  • India has experienced strong performance due to its strong fundamentals performance with multiple contraction over the last year.
  • By focusing only on profitable companies, EPI tends to trade at a lower P/E multiple than MSCI India.

India Economy Improves and Returns to Normal After Crisis

ronniechua

By Bradley Krom

If you only focused on the returns of the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index, you’d think EM was dead money. If you looked at the MSCI Emerging Markets Ex-China Index, you’d basically be at breakeven over the last two years. But

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.27K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPI--
WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.