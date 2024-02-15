Galeanu Mihai

It pays to have a contrarian mindset when quality stocks go out of favor with the market. This is where retail investors have an edge over institutional investors, because the former doesn't have to worry about making quarterly statements look good by selling stocks that have declined in value.

In other words, the only person that a retail investor needs to answer to is themselves, and believe it or not, that simple attribute makes a world of difference in enabling patience and a long-term investment mindset.

This brings me to STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), which I last covered in October of last year, noting a terrific buy-the-drop opportunity, especially considering its long runway for growth. It appears that the market has agreed, as the stock has given investors a 19% total return since my last piece, nearly matching the 20% rise in the tech-heavy S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

In this article, I provide an update including its recent earnings results and discuss whether if STAG remains a 'Buy' at the current price, so let's get started!

Why STAG?

STAG Industrial is a growing Industrial REIT that focuses primarily on owning single-tenant properties in secondary markets across the U.S., where it sees less competition for deals from larger peers like Prologis (PLD).

While secondary markets may not seem as attractive as primary markets on the surface, many secondary markets have vibrant economic growth as a result of tailwinds such as nearshoring and onshoring of manufacturing in communities with available labor pools.

This is supported by the fact that 30% of STAG's portfolio is located within a 60-mile radius of Megasite Projects, identified as sites were public policy and private investment have combined to inject more than $464 billion in private investments across electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductors, and electronics since 2021.

An example of this includes STAG's presence in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where automaker BMW has invested $12.4 billion since 1994, including a recent $1.7 billion investment to prepare its plant for electric vehicle production. Moreover, companies have committed $11 billion in investments in the state since 2021, and this has benefitted STAG through 19% cash releasing spreads in 2023 in South Carolina with less than one month of average down time. The same growth profile has played out in STAG's other markets. As shown below, STAG's market rent growth since 2020 has exceeded that of the market by 960 basis points.

Meanwhile, STAG recently completed its Q4 and Full Year 2023 with strong results, including record Same-Store Cash NOI growth of 6.8% and 5.6% YoY for Q4 and full-year 2023, respectively. This was driven by record cash lease spreads of 31% and 44% in Q4 and 2023, signaling very strong demand trends across the portfolio.

Also encouraging, STAG's tenant retention was very high at 88% during Q4 of last year, and 2024 leasing has gotten off to a strong start, with most lease expirations (69%) for the year already addressed as of February 12, 2024, achieving a high 29.5% cash rent change on those leases. Portfolio occupancy also remains high at 98.4%.

Looking ahead, STAG remains well-positioned to capture growth from the aforementioned tailwinds of onshoring manufacturing activity, and new supply concerns should be held at bay, considering that new construction starts have declined nationally by 65% as of Q4. This could be due to higher interest rates, pricing private market developers out of speculative build. In addition, new 2024 and 2025 deliveries in STAG's markets are expected to drop from 3% of stock in 2023 to just 2.2%.

Of course, e-commerce remains a long-term growth driver for STAG and the Industrial REIT segment as a whole. While e-commerce sales as a % of total sales have slowed down, this could just be a reflection of normalized growth after the e-commerce spike in 2020 during COVID. At 14.8% of total sales in the U.S., e-commerce has a long potential growth runway to get to the 26.5% of sales mark in the UK, as shown below.

STAG should also be able to continue growing in an accretive manner, considering its current share price of $38.24, which equates to an implied cost of equity of 6.2%, based on forward P/FFO of 16.1. This compares favorably to recent acquisitions during Q4, which came in at an average cap rate of 6.7%, sitting above STAG's cost of equity.

Importantly, STAG maintains a strong balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9x, sitting well below the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies. It also carries $657 million in liquidity and minimal debt maturities in 2024 with just a $50 million private placement note that's maturing this year. This gives STAG plenty of balance sheet flexibility to grow as it targets a leverage ratio between 5.0x to 5.5x.

STAG also pays a 3.9% dividend yield that's well-covered by a 64% payout ratio. My main complaint around STAG, however, is its lack of meaningful dividend growth despite strong underlying results, and this includes just 0.6% dividend growth over the past 12 months.

Risks to STAG include potential for a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, which may pressure future debt refinancing in 2025 and beyond, and raise its cost of capital, thereby pressuring FFO/share growth. It appears that analysts are pricing in some of those headwinds as 2024-2025 annual FFO/share growth estimated to be in the 4% to 5% range.

Considering the 3.9% dividend yield with low growth and the aforementioned FFO/share growth rate, I see STAG's tailwinds as already being largely priced into the share price of $38.24 with a forward P/FFO of 16.1, sitting above STAG's normal P/FFO of 15.2. As such, I no longer view STAG as being a 'Buy' at the current price but rather as a solid 'Hold'. Potential catalysts for an upgrade down the line include a lower valuation, better interest rate visibility, and/or more meaningful dividend growth.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, STAG Industrial is a strong REIT with exposure to secondary markets poised for growth. Its recent results and portfolio metrics indicate healthy underlying demand for its properties and the potential for continued growth in the future. However, investors should be cautious of the current valuation, which has risen materially since the last time I visited the stock and lack of meaningful dividend growth when considering an investment in STAG.

Considering all the above, I'm downgrading STAG from 'Buy' to 'Hold' based on valuation, as I would be more interested in the stock at a P/FFO of 15x or below. This would give a better margin of safety considering that it's closer to STAG's normal P/FFO valuation throughout much of its history and the 5% estimated forward FFO/share growth rate, which combined with a higher dividend yield would make the stock more appealing.