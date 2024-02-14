Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Informatica Inc. (INFA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2024 11:51 PM ETInformatica Inc. (INFA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.12K Followers

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Victoria Hyde-Dunn - Vice President, Investor Relations

Amit Walia - Chief Executive Officer

Mike McLaughlin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Patrick Colville - Scotiabank

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Howard Ma - Guggenheim

Fred Havemeyer - Macquarie

Tyler Radke - Citi

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining today's Informatica Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tia, and I will be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Victoria Hyde-Dunn, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Victoria Hyde-Dunn

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining Informatica's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer and Mike McLaughlin, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, we have a couple of reminders. Our earnings press release and slide presentation are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.informatica.com. Our prepared remarks will be posted on the IR website after the conference call concludes. During the call, we'll be making comments of a forward-looking nature. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks and uncertainties. For more information about some of these risks, please review the company's SEC filings, including the section titled Risk Factors included in our most recent 10-Q and 10-K filings for the full year 2023.

These forward-looking statements are based on information as of today, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INFA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INFA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.