UniqueMotionGraphics

BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) is a leading electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer in China. Much analyst coverage focuses on its sales growth and profitability (I will provide my own estimates later on in this article). At a market cap of $71 billion, how does it compare with other automakers?

Comparison versus other automakers

comparison with other automakers (Seeking Alpha, company financials)

Above I have presented the financials of major automakers on a comparative basis, to explain a bit more about why I chose these figures and this way of presenting them:

I use P/E as a benchmark rather than Enterprise Value/EBITDA as Enterprise Value is a bit tricky to calculate consistently across companies as net debt needs to be classified throughout (I think online sources do not classify this very well with large discrepancies from each source). However, I believe 5-year average normalized net income should be comparable enough.

I show revenues/normalized net income for TTM/past year and past 5-year average. I also show auto sales to give a sense of volumes.

A few highlights from the above:

BYD is not "cheap" - it has the highest market cap compared to GM/F/VW (even if net debt were included, the enterprise value would be at similar levels). Toyota is in a league of its own, with huge sales volume and significantly higher profitability. Tesla is Tesla, and it is at a market cap which you either believe or don't - my focus will be on comparison with traditional automakers other than Tesla.

Automakers are not terribly profitable in terms of net profit margins - if we look at past 5-year average normalized net incomes, net profit margins are only 7% for Toyota and 5% for Volkswagen. Interestingly, TSLA has only achieved a 6.5% net profit margin in FY23 despite achieving significant volumes (nearly 2 million vehicles sold in FY23). Even if BYD has a first-mover advantage in terms of cost efficiencies (which many others have mentioned), I doubt this will enable it to vastly exceed margins achieved by the best performers in the industry.

Forecast of BYD's future financials and key risks/considerations

Below, I present my forecast of BYD's future financials. This is intended to be more of a thought experiment to lay out my perception of the key drivers, readers can adjust the figures based on their assumptions and see how the numbers work out (or not).

Author's forecast for BYD (Source: OICA for by country auto sales, BYD annual financial report, author's calculations)

Note that I have assumed that BYD's other businesses segments (handset components and EV batteries for external sales) have minimal value in the long run (assuming EV battery industry capacity eventually grows and BYD's batteries are mainly for self-use rather than external sales) as some analysts have attributed a sizable value to BYD's battery business, but I'm more cautious given global EV battery capacity is forecast by many analysts to grow tremendously but EV sales have recently been lacklustre.

To go further into the calcs and explain my assumptions:

A: Total passenger vehicle sales by country are from OICA for FY22 (FY23 figures are largely unchanged)

B: EV penetration is assumed to be 60% for China, which is China's national goal for EV penetration by 2030. Assumed to be 30% in the Rest of the World ("RoW") based on a recent survey which indicated that EV adoption for Western Europe and the US is expected to be 30% by 2030 (source) and assuming other markets do not exceed Western Europe/US. Of course, estimates vary widely, but seems like most companies/analysts have become more cautious in the past year.

C:

Market share is assumed to be 30% in China (similar to BYD's estimated market share currently, depending on how it's calculated, it could vary by a few %) and

Market share assumed 30% in the Rest of the World (RoW) (which is extrapolated on Toyota's market share in ASEAN countries (source is HSBC's recent research report on BYD: "Which Road does BYD take from here" dated February 6, 2024), assuming BYD achieves a similar market share in developing countries).

D: Sales is derived from A*B*C. Many analysts emphasize BYD's past growth record. I believe using past growth is not a good indicator of future growth:

China's EV penetration is 35-40% and there is much less room to go. Growth is already tapering off for BYD (TTM vs. FY22 is 30% versus nearly 80% in FY22 v FY21) and future growth rates are likely going to be much lower.

BYD historical revenues (Seeking Alpha)

BYD will also probably have limited access to markets in developed countries. To its credit, BYD has/is in the process of establishing production centers globally (e.g. Hungary, Brazil, Mexico, Uzbekistan, and Thailand), however I think it is very likely the US and EU will not become major destinations for BYD exports (example source for US, source for EU). Trade barriers are increasingly becoming a fact of life and no major industrial country wants to have its own auto industry wither into bankruptcy and become reliant on imports (whether from Japan, China or some other country). To be conservative: I have grouped USMCA/EU/Australia/New Zealand/Japan/South Korea/India in "developed" (technically India is a developing country, but I have included it in this bucket as Chinese companies have had many difficulties operating in India and kept the "developed" name for this bucket out of simplicity). The remaining nations only have a 9 million per year market. I am assuming BYD does not have any presence in the "developed" markets (in practice it might be able to pry open some markets in countries that are a bit more China friendly, e.g. Hungary/Serbia). This has deep implications for BYD (see below point in H).



E: Average sales prices are based on estimated average sales prices achieved in FY23 (this may be slightly off by a few percent due to the estimation required, but should suffice for the purposes of this exercise).

G: net profit margin uses 5% (Volkswagen average in past 5 years). Readers can assume 7% (similar to Toyota) but I view it as unlikely that BYD's long-run margins will exceed those of VW or Toyota or Tesla (c.6%).

H: Net profits: This exercise shows BYD's potential net profits could be $5.6bn if it achieves 5.2 million in auto sales (4.3 million in China and 0.9 million worldwide). This would correspond to GM's normalized net income (5-year average) which only gives GM a $45bn market cap. For every $1bn in net profits, another 1 million in global sales is needed, so to earn $10bn/year, BYD would need 9.6 million in auto sales (putting it on par with VW and Toyota), with 5.5 million auto sales coming from global sales, which is not impossible but quite a tall order. Even at $10bn net profits a year, its valuation might just be $70bn-$120bn (assuming a P/E ranging from 7-12).

The conclusion from the above thought experiment shows that BYD's current stock price has probably priced in much of its future growth prospects as even if it successfully executes its current global strategy, it might just earn enough to support its current stock price (and if these very high goals are not met, it is quite plausible BYD will not be able to sustain its current stock price):

BYD will need to achieve volumes of 6.6 million vehicles/year (4 million in China and 2.6 million RoW) to achieve $7bn annual profits, and this just gets to a P/E of 10.

2.6 million RoW volume at 30% market share and 30% EV penetration requires a total addressable market of 29 million vehicles, which requires access to "developed" markets. If BYD has no or minimal access to "developed" markets, the total addressable market is only 9 million vehicles and there is no way it can achieve enough profitability to even attain a P/E of 10 in the long run.

To be clear, I am not bearish on BYD, as it is an industry leader and currently has good momentum in its sales/financials. However, BYD is definitely not obviously undervalued at current prices, and investors looking for a bargain should look elsewhere. It is still possible that BYD will appreciate significantly from its current price if it gets close to becoming another Toyota (assuming profit margin equal or exceed Toyota), the dominance of the China market, and significant portions of the RoW market (including developed countries), but these assumptions all working out in favor of BYD is a tall order and the stars have to be perfectly aligned.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.