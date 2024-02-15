Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inflation Concerns Coming Down

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.89K Followers

Summary

  • Cost or quality of labor (combined) accounts for the largest share of small business problems at 31% of firms.
  • Inflation ranks highly among small businesses, but this reading has improved markedly since peaking at 37% in July 2022.
  • Stealing from the share of businesses reporting inflation as the biggest problem, poor sales ticked up a percentage point.

Inflation written newspaper

CasPhotography

In an earlier post, we discussed the latest findings per the NFIB's Small Business Economic Trends report. The report also surveys firms on what they consider to be their most pressing issues. In January, there were some minor shifts in these readings. Overall, cost

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.89K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.