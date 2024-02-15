The exterior of a Tractor Supply store. TennesseePhotographer

Aside from my goal of constructing a portfolio of steadily growing passive income, a goal that is almost as important to me is to generate alpha. Befittingly, that is the point of this crowdsourced community as well.

Keeping these goals in mind is what leads me to change my opinions on the companies I cover over time as the valuation and/or the fundamentals change. A dividend growth stock that I may have rated a buy and liked months ago may no longer be a buy in my opinion.

The high-quality niche retailer and dividend compounder, Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is the most recent example of what I mean. Since I last covered the company in December, shares have rallied 10% as the S&P 500 (SP500) posted 8% appreciation over that time.

Today, I will discuss the company's recent operating results for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 30, and its valuation. For the time being, I am downgrading the stock from a buy rating to a hold. To be clear, I'm still bullish on the underlying company that is Tractor Supply. But I'd like to see a more favorable price point before I would again rate shares a buy.

Tractor Supply's 1.9% dividend yield remains moderately above the 1.4% yield of the S&P 500. If the most recent 6.8% raise in the quarterly dividend is any indication, there is room ahead for the payout to run higher.

Tractor Supply's 43% EPS payout ratio remains significantly below the 60% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies desire from the retail industry. The company's 65% debt-to-capital ratio is meaningfully above the 40% or better debt-to-capital ratio that rating agencies prefer from the industry. However, leverage isn't as bad as it may seem as I'll demonstrate with Tractor Supply's robust interest coverage ratio. This is how the company earns a BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. That suggests the probability of Tractor Supply defaulting on debt in the next 30 years is 7.5%.

Thanks to these elements and the company's earnings quality (more on that toward the end of the article), Dividend Kings projects a 0.5% risk of a dividend cut in the next average recession. In a severe recession, this remains at only 2%.

Since Tractor Supply isn't expected to grow at a rapid rate in the years to come, I believe the stock must be purchased at an appealing valuation. Right now, the 10-year and 25-year dividend yields and P/E ratios could put fair value at $266 a share. Compared to the current $231 share price (as of February 13, 2024), that is a 13% discount to fair value.

Before I would be willing to buy more of Tractor Supply, I would like to see the stock trading at a 20% discount to fair value. This would be equivalent to a buy-below share price of $213. That is because a 2.1% yield, 5.6% annual earnings growth consensus, and 2.3% annual valuation multiple expansion could deliver 10% annual total returns at that valuation. This would be enough to at least match the 10-year annual total return potential of the S&P. For a high-quality dividend grower like Tractor Supply, the potential to match the market is often enough for me.

Until then, here is the annual total return potential for the stock over the next 10 years if it returns to fair value and grows as expected:

1.9% yield + 5.6% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + a 1.4% annual valuation multiple upside = 8.9% annual total return potential or a 135% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 10% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 159% 10-year cumulative total return

The Fourth Quarter Was Fine For The Circumstances

At a glance, Tractor Supply's financial results in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 30 may appear to have been underwhelming. The retailer's net sales dipped by 8.6% year-over-year to $3.7 billion during the quarter. This came in $20 million behind the analyst consensus for net sales.

However, these results were arguably solid in my opinion for the current environment. Most of Tractor Supply's net sales drop was driven by the fact that the year-ago period had an extra reporting week (14 weeks versus 13 weeks). It's estimated that the shortened period of Q4 2023 impacted net sales by 5.6% for the fourth quarter.

Tractor Supply's comparable store sales decline was 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Paraphrasing the company's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release, weakness in cold weather products, discretionary product categories, and big-ticket items led comparable store sales lower. These headwinds were only partially countered by continued strength in year-round consumable, usable, and edible products. Thus, Tractor Supply's comparable average ticket fell by 1.5%, and comparable average transactions decreased by 2.7% during the quarter.

The company's total store count grew by 3.5% year-over-year to 2,414 to end the fourth quarter. This higher store count and the greater sales base that Tractor Supply generated helped to partly offset the shorter reporting period and drop-off in comparable store sales.

The retailer's diluted EPS retreated by 6.2% over the year-ago period to $2.28 for the fourth quarter. That was $0.06 better than the diluted EPS analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha. Factoring out the extra week in Q4 2022 and the approximate $0.16 benefit to diluted EPS, diluted EPS would have edged 0.4% higher. A faster decline in the cost of merchandise sold than in net sales helped Tractor Supply's net profit margin to expand by 1 basis point to nearly 6.8% in the quarter. Combined with a 2.2% reduction in the diluted outstanding share count, this is how diluted EPS fell at a lesser rate than net sales during the quarter.

Looking to 2024, Tractor Supply anticipates that net sales will come in at a midpoint of $14.9 billion ($14.7 billion to $15.1 billion). This would represent a 2.4% growth rate over 2023's base of $14.6 billion. Considering that the company is anticipating -1% to 1.5% comparable store sales growth for the year and 90 to 95 total store openings, this seems to be a reasonable forecast. That is why the current analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha is $15 billion in net sales for 2024. I would anticipate about the same as the analyst consensus as I expect comparable store sales growth to be flat. However, roughly 3% growth in the company's store count will be the major contributing factor to such topline growth.

The company is also guiding for $10.175 in midpoint diluted EPS in 2024 ($9.85 to $10.50). That would be a 0.8% growth rate of the 2023 base of $10.09. The analyst consensus is currently for $10.24, so Tractor Supply's guidance here is again realistic.

Long term, CEO Hal Lawton thinks that there is an opportunity for the company to grow to 3,000 stores in the U.S. alone. This should drive at least low-single-digit annual store count growth (and net sales growth) for the foreseeable future. Combined with share repurchases, that's why I believe the FactSet Research consensus of 5.6% annual diluted EPS growth is achievable.

I believe this store target to be attainable. That's because, as of 2018, there were nearly 20,000 cities, towns, and villages in the United States. Even adjusting for approximately three-quarters of these locations being less than 5,000 people per World Population Review (i.e., smaller than Tractor Supply's typical location), market penetration of such locations is around 50%. This also gives the company the flexibility to be selective about the communities in which it opens stores.

Finally, Tractor Supply is in excellent financial health. The company's interest coverage ratio was 31.8 in 2023 (unless otherwise noted or hyperlinked, all details were sourced from Tractor Supply's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release). That suggests Tractor Supply could endure a downturn and have no problems generating enough earnings to service its debt.

A Dividend That's Covered

Tractor Supply's double-digit annual dividend growth is likely now behind it. But if the last couple of raises are any indication, high- single-digit annual dividend growth could be here to stay for a while longer.

That's because Tractor Supply posted $580.2 million in free cash flow in 2023. Compared to the $449.6 million in dividends paid during that time, this is a 77.5% payout ratio (info according to Tractor Supply's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release). That should leave the company with room to keep growing the payout in the years to come.

Risks To Consider

Tractor Supply is a top-notch company. However, there are still risks that merit a discussion.

Tractor Supply has a reputation as a customer-centric business. Since its founding in 1938, this is what has sustained the company's success. If Tractor Supply is going to keep growing year after year, it will have to maintain this commitment to meeting the wants and needs of its customers.

There is also the risk that the company may be overestimating the demand for its stores with its 3,000-store target in the U.S. While I don't believe this to be likely, oversaturating the U.S. market with stores could negatively impact Tractor Supply's performance.

Another risk to Tractor Supply is long-term climate change. This is because uncharacteristically warm weather in the fall/winter months and cool weather in spring and summer can hurt demand for its products. More frequent extreme weather events could also disrupt the company's operations, which would harm sales.

Summary: Tractor Supply Is A Steady Performer Worth Owning (At The Right Price)

Tractor Supply is the type of business that I'm glad to have in my portfolio. After all, it has grown earnings in 19 out of the last 20 years per FAST Graphs. Since it comprises only 1.1% of my portfolio, I also wouldn't mind owning a bit more of it. As I pointed out before, valuation is the sole factor holding me back from buying more right now.

Tractor Supply's 22.7 forward P/E ratio is about in line with its normal P/E ratio. Even compared to the forward P/E ratio of 24 over the last five years, the discount isn't as much as I would prefer. In the interest of having a high probability of achieving 10% annual total returns, that's why I am awaiting a pullback to around $210 before I buy more.