Tractor Supply: Waiting For This Dividend Grower To Go On Sale

Feb. 15, 2024 7:30 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock1 Comment
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.28K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Tractor Supply have outperformed the market since my last article.
  • The retailer's net sales and diluted EPS dipped in Q4.
  • Tractor Supply is a financially healthy business, with a BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares of the company could be 13% undervalued.
  • Until a selloff happens or growth prospects improve, Tractor Supply may underperform the S&P in the years ahead.

Tractor supply store

The exterior of a Tractor Supply store.

TennesseePhotographer

Aside from my goal of constructing a portfolio of steadily growing passive income, a goal that is almost as important to me is to generate alpha. Befittingly, that is the point of this crowdsourced

This article was written by

Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Comments (1)

John McCoy profile picture
John McCoy
Today, 8:00 AM

Nice article on a high quality company, but it was available for under $200 just recently, 2 months ago or so. The hard part is pulling the trigger when it’s down like that, because it always feels like it could go down more.

Sometimes you just have to pick your entry point and live with it.

Long TSCO.
